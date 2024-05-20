Investor presentation
Results of the First Quarter 2024
CONTENTS
- CEMBRE at a glance
- Group management team
- Main product lines & applications
- Results of the First Quarter 2024
- Stock data & shareholding structure
- Contact
CEMBRE AT A GLANCE
- CEMBRE is Europe's leading manufacturer of electrical crimp type connectors and related installation tools.
- The Group has grown its revenues by a CAGR of 6.8% in the last 20 years (2003-2023), from 59.9 M€ in 2003 to 222.6 M€ in 2023. In the last 5 years the Group has grown by a CAGR of 9.1% (2018-2023).
- It is a dividend payer with a 20 years average dividend payout ratio of 50.2%, and an average dividend yield of 3.8% (2004-2023). The average dividend yield in the last 5 years has been of 4.3% (2019-2023).
- In 2023, the Group invested 14.6 M€; the total amount of investments made by the company in the last five years (2019-2023) is 55.5 M€; at December 31, 2022 investments amounted to 12.3 M€.
- The product mix (a total of around 18K end products sold during 2023) is offered to around 5K single clients around the world, with 10-biggestclients' purchases corresponding to c.22.3% of the consolidated turnover.
MISSION
CEMBRE cooperates with the users of its products to search the best technical and economical solutions related to electrical connection applications
GROUP MANAGEMENT TEAM
- Giovanni Rosani
Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
- Aldo Bottini Bongrani
Vice President of the board
M&A and Special Projects
- Claudio Bornati
Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
- Felice Albertazzi
Member of the board
Chief Sales & Marketing Officer (CSMO)
- Franco Celli
Member of the board
Chief Operating Officer (COO)
GROUP STRUCTURE
CEMBRE S.p.A.
Employees: 576
CEMBRE Ltd
CEMBRE Sarl
CEMBRE Slu
CEMBRE GmbH
CEMBRE Inc
UK
France
Spain
Germany
USA
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Employees: 120
Employees: 38
Employees: 49
Employees: 68
Employees: 40
Manufacturing and trading unit
The Group employs
Trading unit
891 employees worldwide
(at March 31, 2024)
R&D
•25
Manufacturing & logistics
•509
Sales & Marketing
•251
Administration & services
•106
HUMAN RESOURCES
(Number of employees by segment, at March 31, 2024)
CEMBRE has extensive knowhow in its operating field and its strong R&D team allows it to respond quickly to market demands.
Sharp focus on customer needs and the efficient international sales network (149 salesmen) are significant competitive advantages for CEMBRE.
MAIN PRODUCT LINES
CEMBRE is Europe's leading manufacturer of electrical crimp type connectors and related installation tools
Cable glands,
Electrical
Tools
Railway
Identification
accessories &
connectors
products
systems
other
APPLICATIONS
INDUSTRY & AUTOMATION
Connectors
Tools
Labelling
POWER DISTRIBUTION
Cable glands
APPLICATIONS: RAILWAY
Rail drilling machine
Sleeper drilling machine
Attachments
