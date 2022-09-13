Cembre S p A : Results of the first half 2022

CEMBRE isEurope's leading manufacturer of electrical crimp type connectors and related installation tools.
The Group has grown its revenues by aCAGR of 5.8% in the last 20 years (2002-2021), from 56.9 M€ in 2002 to 166.8 M€ in 2021. In the last 5 years the Group has grown by a CAGR of 5.9% (2017-2021).
It is a dividend payer with a 20 years average dividendpayout ratio of 47.0%, and an average dividend yield of 3.7% (2002-2021). The average dividend yield in the last 5 years has been of 4.0% (2017-2021).
In 2021, the Group invested9.0 M€; the total amount of investments made by the company in the last five years (2017-2021) is 59.9 M€; at December 31, 2020 investments amounted to 8.0 M€.
The product mix (a total of more than 18K end products sold during 2021) is offered to around 7K single clients around the world, with 10-biggest clients' purchases corresponding to c.19.6% of the consolidated turnover.
MISSION
CEMBRE cooperates with the users of its products to search the best technical and economical solutions related to electrical connection applications
