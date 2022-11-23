Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Cembre S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMB   IT0001128047

CEMBRE S.P.A.

(CMB)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  08:36 2022-11-23 am EST
27.90 EUR    0.00%
08:36aCembre S P A : Results of the first nine months of 2022
PU
11/14Cembre S P A : Interim report on operations at September 30, 2022
PU
11/14Cembre S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cembre S p A : Results of the first nine months of 2022

11/23/2022 | 08:36am EST
Investor presentation

Results of the first nine months of 2022

CONTENTS

  • CEMBRE at a glance
  • Group management team
  • Main product lines & applications
  • Results of the first nine months of 2022
  • Stock data & shareholding structure
  • Contact

2

CEMBRE AT A GLANCE

  • CEMBRE is Europe's leading manufacturer of electrical crimp type connectors and related installation tools.
  • The Group has grown its revenues by a CAGR of 5.8% in the last 20 years (2002-2021), from 56.9 M€ in 2002 to 166.8 M€ in 2021. In the last 5 years the Group has grown by a CAGR of 5.9% (2017-2021).
  • It is a dividend payer with a 20 years average dividend payout ratio of 47.0%, and an average dividend yield of 3.7% (2002-2021). The average dividend yield in the last 5 years has been of 4.0% (2017-2021).
  • In 2021, the Group invested 9.0 M€; the total amount of investments made by the company in the last five years (2017-2021) is 59.9 M€; at December 31, 2020 investments amounted to 8.0 M€.
  • The product mix (a total of more than 18K end products sold during 2021) is offered to around 7K single clients around the world, with 10-biggest clients' purchases corresponding to c.19.6% of the consolidated turnover.

2022/09

CEMBRE | Investor relations

3

MISSION

CEMBRE cooperates with the users of its products to search the best technical and economical solutions related to electrical connection applications

2021/02

CEMBRE | Investor relations

4

GROUP MANAGEMENT TEAM

  • Giovanni Rosani

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

  • Aldo Bottini Bongrani

Member of the board

M&A and Special Projects

  • Claudio Bornati

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

  • Felice Albertazzi

Member of the board

Chief Sales & Marketing Officer (CSMO)

  • Franco Celli

Member of the board

Chief Operating Officer (COO)

2022/09

CEMBRE | Investor relations

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cembre S.p.A. published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 13:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 194 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 19,6 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 4,30%
Capitalization 468 M 481 M 481 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 818
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart CEMBRE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Cembre S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMBRE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 27,90 €
Average target price 30,00 €
Spread / Average Target 7,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giovanni Rosani Chairman & Managing Director
Franco Celli Executive Director & Technical Director
Paola Carrara Lead Independent Director
Anna Maria Onofri Vice Chairman
Sara Rosani Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEMBRE S.P.A.-18.42%481
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-21.55%40 152
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-17.00%33 855
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-21.56%8 633
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-28.26%5 254
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-2.74%4 580