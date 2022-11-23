Cembre S p A : Results of the first nine months of 2022
11/23/2022 | 08:36am EST
Investor presentation
Results of the first nine months of 2022
CONTENTS
CEMBRE at a glance
Group management team
Main product lines & applications
Results of the first nine months of 2022
Stock data & shareholding structure
Contact
2
CEMBRE AT A GLANCE
CEMBRE isEurope's leading manufacturer of electrical crimp type connectors and related installation tools.
The Group has grown its revenues by aCAGR of 5.8% in the last 20 years (2002-2021), from 56.9 M€ in 2002 to 166.8 M€ in 2021. In the last 5 years the Group has grown by a CAGR of 5.9% (2017-2021).
It is a dividend payer with a 20 years average dividendpayout ratio of 47.0%, and an average dividend yield of 3.7% (2002-2021). The average dividend yield in the last 5 years has been of 4.0% (2017-2021).
In 2021, the Group invested9.0 M€; the total amount of investments made by the company in the last five years (2017-2021) is 59.9 M€; at December 31, 2020 investments amounted to 8.0 M€.
The product mix (a total of more than 18K end products sold during 2021) is offered to around 7K single clients around the world, with 10-biggest clients' purchases corresponding to c.19.6% of the consolidated turnover.
2022/09
CEMBRE | Investor relations
3
MISSION
CEMBRE cooperates with the users of its products to search the best technical and economical solutions related to electrical connection applications
2021/02
CEMBRE | Investor relations
4
GROUP MANAGEMENT TEAM
Giovanni Rosani
Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Aldo Bottini Bongrani
Member of the board
M&A and Special Projects
Claudio Bornati
Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Felice Albertazzi
Member of the board
Chief Sales & Marketing Officer (CSMO)
Franco Celli
Member of the board
Chief Operating Officer (COO)
2022/09
CEMBRE | Investor relations
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Cembre S.p.A. published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 13:35:02 UTC.