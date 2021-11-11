Interim report on operations at September 30, 2021

I N T E R I M R E P O R T
Cembre S.p.A.
Head Office: Via Serenissima 9, Brescia, Italy
Share Capital: EUR 8,840,000 (fully paid-up).
Registration no: 00541390175 (Commercial Register of Brescia)
This document contains translations of the Interim Report drawn up in the Italian language
Cembre Group
Contents
|
Corporate Boards and Independent Auditors ....................................................................
|
2
|
Group Structure ..................................................................................................................
|
3
|
Interim Report on Operations.............................................................................................
|
4
|
Events subsequent to September 30, 2021........................................................................
|
8
|
Outlook ...............................................................................................................................
|
8
|
Attachment 1 to the Interim Report on Operations...........................................................
|
9
|
Comparative Consolidated Income Statement...............................................................
|
9
|
Consolidated Financial Statements at September 30, 2021.............................................
|
10
|
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ....................................................
|
10
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - Assets................................................
|
11
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity..
|
12
|
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement ..............................................................................
|
13
|
Statement of Changes in the Consolidated Shareholders' Equity ................................
|
15
|
Notes to the accounts.......................................................................................................
|
16
|
Accounting principles, form and content of the Financial Statements, estimates.......
|
16
|
Translation of financial statements expressed in currencies other than the euro.......
|
17
|
Cembre Group
Corporate Boards and Independent Auditors
|
Board of Directors
|
|
Giovanni Rosani
|
Chairman and Managing Director
|
Aldo Bottini Bongrani
|
Deputy Chairman
|
Anna Maria Onofri
|
Director
|
Sara Rosani
|
Director
|
Felice Albertazzi
|
Director
|
Franco Celli
|
Director
|
Paola Carrara
|
Independent Director
|
Elisabetta Ceretti
|
Independent Director
|
Board of Statutory Auditors
|
|
Fabio Longhi
|
Chairman
|
Riccardo Astori
|
Auditor
|
Rosanna Angela Pilenga
|
Auditor
|
Maria Grazia Lizzini
|
Substitute Auditor
|
Alessandra Biggi
|
Substitute Auditor
Independent Auditors
EY S.p.A.
|
Cembre Group
Group Structure
Cembre S.p.A.
(Italy)
|
100%
|
Cembre Sarl
|
|
(France)
|
|
(Spain)
(Germany)
Manufacturing and
DistributionDistribution
CompaniesCompanies
|
