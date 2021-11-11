Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Cembre S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMB   IT0001128047

CEMBRE S.P.A.

(CMB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 11/11 10:10:55 am
28 EUR   +1.08%
Interim report on operations at September 30, 2021
PU
09/15CEMBRE S P A : Results of the first half 2021
PU
09/14CEMBRE S P A : Resultsof the first half2021
PU
Interim report on operations at September 30, 2021

11/11/2021 | 10:27am EST
QUARTER THIRD 2021

I N T E R I M R E P O R T

Cembre S.p.A.

Head Office: Via Serenissima 9, Brescia, Italy

Share Capital: EUR 8,840,000 (fully paid-up).

Registration no: 00541390175 (Commercial Register of Brescia)

This document contains translations of the Interim Report drawn up in the Italian language

Cembre Group

Contents

Corporate Boards and Independent Auditors ....................................................................

2

Group Structure ..................................................................................................................

3

Interim Report on Operations.............................................................................................

4

Events subsequent to September 30, 2021........................................................................

8

Outlook ...............................................................................................................................

8

Attachment 1 to the Interim Report on Operations...........................................................

9

Comparative Consolidated Income Statement...............................................................

9

Consolidated Financial Statements at September 30, 2021.............................................

10

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ....................................................

10

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - Assets................................................

11

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity..

12

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement ..............................................................................

13

Statement of Changes in the Consolidated Shareholders' Equity ................................

15

Notes to the accounts.......................................................................................................

16

Accounting principles, form and content of the Financial Statements, estimates.......

16

Translation of financial statements expressed in currencies other than the euro.......

17

Interim Report on Operations as at September 30, 2021

Page 1

Cembre Group

Corporate Boards and Independent Auditors

Board of Directors

Giovanni Rosani

Chairman and Managing Director

Aldo Bottini Bongrani

Deputy Chairman

Anna Maria Onofri

Director

Sara Rosani

Director

Felice Albertazzi

Director

Franco Celli

Director

Paola Carrara

Independent Director

Elisabetta Ceretti

Independent Director

Board of Statutory Auditors

Fabio Longhi

Chairman

Riccardo Astori

Auditor

Rosanna Angela Pilenga

Auditor

Maria Grazia Lizzini

Substitute Auditor

Alessandra Biggi

Substitute Auditor

Independent Auditors

EY S.p.A.

Interim Report on Operations as at September 30, 2021

Page 2

Cembre Group

Group Structure

Cembre S.p.A.

(Italy)

100%

Cembre Ltd

(UK)

100%

Cembre Sarl

(France)

100%

Cembre España SLU

(Spain)

100%

Cembre GmbH

(Germany)

100%

Cembre Inc.

(US)

Manufacturing and

DistributionDistribution

CompaniesCompanies

Interim Report on Operations as at September 30, 2021

Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cembre S.p.A. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 15:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
