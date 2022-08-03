Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Macedonia
  4. MACEDONIAN STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Cementarnica Usje AD Skopje
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USJE   MKUSJE101019

CEMENTARNICA USJE AD SKOPJE

(USJE)
End-of-day quote MACEDONIAN STOCK EXCHANGE  -  09:43 2022-08-03 am EDT
- MKD    0.00%
09:19aCEMENTARNICA USJE SKOPJE : Changes in the managing bodies
PU
07/06CEMENTARNICA USJE SKOPJE : Changes in the managing bodies
PU
05/20CEMENTARNICA USJE SKOPJE : Ревидирани финансиски извештаи
PU
SummaryNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cementarnica Usje Skopje : Changes in the managing bodies

08/03/2022 | 09:19am EDT
According to the Chapter 6 of the Listing Rules, we are publishing the following information

Cementarnica USJE AD Skopje publishes information on changes in the composition of the Board of Directors:

The function of Executive member of Mr. Ljubco Karapetkov ceases due to submitted resignation.

Disclaimer

Cementarnica USJE AD Skopje published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 13:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
