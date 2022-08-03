Cementarnica Usje Skopje : Changes in the managing bodies

According to the Chapter 6 of the Listing Rules, we are publishing the following information
Cementarnica USJE AD Skopje publishes information on changes in the composition of the Board of Directors:
The function of Executive member of Mr. Ljubco Karapetkov ceases due to submitted resignation.
