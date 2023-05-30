Cementarnica Usje Skopje : USJE Team building 2023

During May, Cementarnica USJE organized a team building in Dojran for more than 60 employees. The activities were consisted of an outdoor games, as well as a team workshop on communication and cross-departmental cooperation within the company. Outdoor activities included an element of fun and adventure in team building initiatives. The workshop involved sessions designed to improve team dynamics, improve communication, foster collaboration and strengthen relationships among team members.
