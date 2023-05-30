Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Macedonia
  4. MACEDONIAN STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Cementarnica Usje AD Skopje
  6. News
  7. Summary
    USJE   MKUSJE101019

CEMENTARNICA USJE AD SKOPJE

(USJE)
End-of-day quote MACEDONIAN STOCK EXCHANGE
- MKD    0.00%
12:51pCementarnica Usje Skopje : USJE Team building 2023
PU
12:51pCementarnica Usje Skopje : Educational excursion- EduSpace4School
PU
05/06Cementarnica Usje Skopje : Spring team building in Vratnica, Tetovsko
PU
SummaryNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cementarnica Usje Skopje : USJE Team building 2023

05/30/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

During May, Cementarnica USJE organized a team building in Dojran for more than 60 employees. The activities were consisted of an outdoor games, as well as a team workshop on communication and cross-departmental cooperation within the company. Outdoor activities included an element of fun and adventure in team building initiatives. The workshop involved sessions designed to improve team dynamics, improve communication, foster collaboration and strengthen relationships among team members.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cementarnica USJE AD Skopje published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 16:48:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CEMENTARNICA USJE AD SKOPJE
12:51pCementarnica Usje Skopje : USJE Team building 2023
PU
12:51pCementarnica Usje Skopje : Educational excursion- EduSpace4School
PU
05/06Cementarnica Usje Skopje : Spring team building in Vratnica, Tetovsko
PU
04/27Cementarnica Usje Skopje : World Day for Safety and Health at Work
PU
04/13Cementarnica Usje Skopje : The annual shareholders' assembly
PU
04/13Cementarnica Usje Skopje : Предлог - о ..
PU
03/27Cementarnica Usje Skopje : USJE joined the global initiative "Earth Hour 2023"
PU
2022Cementarnica Usje Skopje : From USJE to you! For happy holidays and many children's smiles..
PU
2022Cementarnica Usje Skopje : Public call for shareholders meeting
PU
2022Cementarnica Usje Skopje : Предлог - о ..
PU
More news
Managers and Directors
Boris Hrisafov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ioannis Paniaras President & Director
Yanni Paniaras Chairman
Fokion Tasulas Independent Non-Executive Director
Loukas Petkidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEMENTARNICA USJE AD SKOPJE0
HOLCIM LTD18.00%36 787
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-21.43%17 950
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED8.47%11 040
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC43.75%10 934
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-1.41%10 287
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer