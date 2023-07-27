(Alliance News) - Cementir Holding NV reported Thursday in the first six months of the year it reported group net income of EUR90.3 million, up 36 percent from EUR66.6 million as of June 30, 2022.

Revenues stood at EUR840.7 million from EUR831.6 million in the first half of last year.

EBITDA was EUR200.5 million, up 40.0% from EUR143.8 million as of June 30, 2022. 2023 EBITDA guidance has been revised upward by more than 7 percent.

Net cash as of June 30 was EUR11.0 million, an improvement of EUR90.5 million from net debt of EUR79.5 million as of June 30, 2022.

During the first half of the year, the group made total investments of about EUR67.1 million from EUR54.4 million in the first half of 2022.

Looking ahead, "In light of the performance in the first half of the year, it is expected to achieve consolidated revenues of around EUR1.8 billion from EUR1.7 billion in 2022, an EBITDA growth over 2022 of around EUR365 million, and a significant cash flow that will enable it to achieve a positive financial position of more than EUR200 million at the end of the period, after distributing EUR34.2 million in dividends," the company explained in a note.

"Planned investments amount to about EUR113 million from EUR97 million in 2022, including about EUR28 million in sustainability projects. Research and development expenses are expected to be stable compared to 2022, as is the average number of employees. The group does not anticipate the need for new external financing, given the cash generation and net cash position expected by the end of the year."

"The first half of 2023 closed with encouraging results, with significant growth in EBITDA, operating income and net income, thanks to careful management of profitability, which offset the generalized reduction in sales volumes," commented Francesco Caltagirone Jr, chairman and CEO of Cementir Holding.

Cementir Holding trades in the green by 2.4 percent at EUR8.26 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.