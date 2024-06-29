REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023

Introduction

Cementir Holding is a Dutch public limited company resulting from the conversion of the Italian joint-stock company (Cementir Holding S.p.A.) into a Dutch Naamloze Vennootschap (equivalent to an Italian joint- stock company), following the transfer of the Company's registered office from Italy to the Netherlands (hereinafter referred to also as the "Cross Border Conversion").

The transfer of the Company's registered office to Amsterdam, the Netherlands (Zuidplein 36, 1077 XV), approved by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of 28 June 2019, was finalised on 5 October 2019.

On the same date, the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to establish a secondary and operational office in Italy, at Corso di Francia, 200, Rome, Italy. The tax residence of the Company has remained in Italy.

The Company continues being listed in the STAR segment of the Euronext Milan Stock Exchange, where it has been listed since 1955.

Cementir Holding has elected the Netherlands as home Member State for the purposes of Article 2(1) of the Directive 2004/109/EC of the European Parliament and the Council of 15 December 2004 (the so-called "Transparency Directive").

This Report on payments to governments (hereinafter referred to as "Report") made on an annual basis by Cementir Holding Group, active in the extractive and logging industries, complies with information obligations required under Directive 2013/34/EU of June 26, 2013, as enacted by Dutch legislation, in particular Section 2:392a and 2:394 Dutch Civil Code (DCC), under general administrative regulation of November 20, 2015 and under Section 5:25e Financial Supervision Act ("Wet op het financieel toezichf").

In particular the Report is required to "large undertakings" as well as "public-interest entities", involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials, including those used by Cementir Holding Group for the production of cement, ready-mixed concrete and aggregates, if applicable.

This Report is available for download from www,cementirholding,com and it was filed with the Netherlands Chamber of Commerce on June 28th, 2024.