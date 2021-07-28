Cementir N : Board of Directors approves consolidated results as of 30 June 2021

PRESS RELEASE Cementir Holding: Board of Directors approves consolidated results as of 30 June 2021 Revenue: EUR 664.5 million (EUR 570.4 million in the first half 2020) +16.5%

EBITDA: EUR 133.5 million (EUR 97.8 million in the first half 2020) +36.6%

Group net profit: EUR 47.9 million (EUR 20.0 million in the first half 2020) +139.6%

Net financial debt: EUR 137.6 million (EUR 280.6 million at 30 June 2020) -51%

-51% Raised 2021 guidance: EUR 1.35 billion Revenue, Ebitda between EUR 295-305 million and Net Debt of around EUR 30 million

Financial highlights (Euro millions) 1st Half 1st Half Change 2021 2020 % Revenue from sales and services 664.5 570.4 16.5% EBITDA 133.5 97.8 36.6% EBITDA/Revenue from sales and services % 20.1% 17.1% EBIT 79.0 43.2 83.0% Net financial income (expense) and share of net profits of (9.7) (11.2) -12.9% equity-accounted investees Group net profit 47.9 20.0 139.6% Sales volumes ('000) 1st Half 1st Half Change 2021 2020 % Grey, White cement and Clinker (metric tonnes) 5,457 4,596 18.7% Ready-mixed concrete (m3) 2,515 1,914 31.4% Aggregates (metric tonnes) 5,211 4,646 12.2% Net financial debt (millions of euros) 30-06-2021 31-03-2021 31-12-2020 30-06-2020 Net financial debt 137.6 167.8 122.2 280.6 Group employees 30-06-202131-03-202131-12-202030-06-2020 Number of employees 3,090 3,079 2,995 3,000

Group employees 30-06-202131-03-202131-12-202030-06-2020 Number of employees 3,090 3,079 2,995 3,000 "The first half of 2021 closes with very satisfactory results. Compared to the first half of 2020, revenues grew by over 16%, EBITDA by 37% and group net profit by 139.6%. Despite the first half 2020 results were affected by the lockdown due to Covid-19, during 2021 all the markets in which we operate are showing signs of vivacity and in particular Turkey is recovering significantly" commented Francesco Caltagirone Jr, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. It should be noted that the results for the first half of 2020 were adversely impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the first six months of 2021, cement and clinker sales volumes increased by 18.7% compared to the same period of 2020 reaching 5.5 million tonnes, thanks to the performance in Turkey, Belgium and Denmark. Sales volumes of ready-mixed concrete, equal to 2.5 million cubic metres, were up by 31.4% driven by the positive performance of Turkey and, to a lesser extent, of Belgium, Denmark and Sweden. In the aggregates sector, sales volumes amounted to 5.2 million tonnes, up 12.2%thanks to robust performance in all main geographies. Revenue from sales and services reached EUR 664.5 million, up 16.5% compared to EUR 570.4 million in the first half of 2020. At constant 2020 exchange rates, revenue would have reached EUR 691.9 million, up 21.3% on the same period of the previous year. Operating costs of EUR 536.7 million increased by 13.1% compared to EUR 474.7 million in the first half of 2020. The cost of raw materials amounted to EUR 267.4 million (EUR 217.5 million in the first half of 2020), up due to higher business volumes mainly in Turkey, Denmark and Belgium as well as the generalized increase in fuel prices on international markets. Personnel costs of EUR 95 million are in line with the same period in 2020. Other operating costs totalled EUR 174.3 million, up7.6% compared to EUR 162.0 million in the first half of 2020. EBITDA amounted to EUR 133.5 million, an increase of 36.6% compared to EUR 97.8 million in the first half of 2020 as a result of improved results in Turkey, Belgium and, to a lesser extent, in Asia Pacific and Egypt. It should be noted that in the first half of 2020, the results included non-recurring costs of EUR 5.6 million linked to the disposal of some equipment in Turkey and the execution of a settlement agreement. The EBITDA margin was 20.1%, compared to 17.1% in the first half of 2020. At constant exchange rates with previous year 2020, EBITDA would have been EUR 135.7 million, up 38.8% compared to the same period last year. Taking into account depreciation, amortization, write-downs and provisions of EUR 54.5 million (in line with the first half of 2020), EBIT increased 83.0% reaching EUR 79.0 million, compared to EUR 43.2 million in the same period of the previous year. Amortization and depreciation due to IFRS 16 application was EUR 13.7 million compared to EUR 13.1 million in the same period of 2020. Cementir Holding N.V. | 2

At constant 2020 exchange rates, EBIT would have been EUR 79.3 million. The share of net profits of equity-accountedinvestees is marginally positive for EUR 0.4 million (loss of EUR 0.1 million in the first half of 2020). Net financial expense, negative for EUR 10.1 million (negative for EUR 11.1 million in the same period of the previous year), incudes net financial charges of EUR 6.4 million (EUR 7.8 million in 2020), foreign exchange charges of EUR 1.9 million (EUR 2.1 million in 2020) and the impact of the valuation of derivatives. Profit before taxes was EUR 69.3 million (EUR 32 million in the first half of 2020). Profit from continuing operations totalled EUR 52.4 million (EUR 21.9 million in the first half of 2020), after taxes amounting to EUR 16.9 million (EUR 10.1 million in the same period of 2020). Group net profit, once non-controlling interests were accounted for, amounted to EUR 47.9 million (EUR 20.0 million in the first half of 2020). Net financial debt as at 30 June 2021 was EUR 137.6 million, a decrease of EUR 142.9 million compared to EUR 280.6 million as at 30 June 2020. These figures include EUR 79.8 million due to the application of IFRS 16, dividend distribution of EUR 22.3 million in May as well as the purchase of treasury shares for EUR 23.0 million at 30 June 2021. Total equity at 30 June 2021 amounted to EUR 1,191.0 million (EUR 1,183.0 million at 31 December 2020 and 1,148.9 at 30 June 2020). During the first half of 2021, the Group made total investments of approximately EUR 44.3 million (EUR 42.1 million in the first half of 2020), of which approximately EUR 8.3 million (EUR 15.7 million in the first half of 2020) related to the application of IFRS 16. Performance in the second quarter of 2021 In the second quarter of 2021, sales volumes of cement and clinker, equal to 3.1 million tonnes, were up 19.8% mainly thanks to the performance in Turkey, a marked recovery compared to the same period of 2020. At 1.4 million cubic metres, ready-mix concrete sales volumes were up 37.5%, driven by positive performance in Turkey, Belgium and the Nordic countries. In the aggregates segment, sales volumes amounted to 2.9 million tonnes, up by 16.5% as a result of the performance in Belgium. Revenue from sales was EUR 364.0 million, up 20.0% compared to EUR 303.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. There was an increase in revenues in all geographical areas, mainly in Turkey (54%), Belgium (21%), Norway (17%), Denmark (13%) and Malaysia (47%). Operating costs amounted to EUR 280.1 million (EUR 236.8 million in the second quarter of 2020), up 18.3%. The increase is mainly attributable to increases in raw material due to both higher production volumes and the increase in the purchase cost of these materials. EBITDA stood at EUR 85.4 million, up 30.3% on the second quarter of 2020 (EUR 65.6 million). EBIT was EUR 58.0 million (EUR 38 million in the second quarter of 2020). The share of net profits of equity-accounted investees was EUR 0.4 million (EUR 0.2 million in the second quarter of 2020). Cementir Holding N.V. | 3

Net financial expense was negative for EUR 4.7 million (negative for EUR 1.2 million in the second quarter of 2020). Profit before taxes came to EUR 53.7 million, up 45% compared to the second quarter of 2020 (EUR 37.0 million in the second quarter of 2020). In the second quarter of 2021, investments amounted to EUR 21.2 million (EUR 13.9 million in the second quarter of 2020), of which EUR 2.9 million accounted according to IFRS 16 (EUR 3.7 million in the second quarter of 2020). Performance by geographical segment Nordic and Baltic (EUR'000) 1st Half 1st Half Change 2021 2020 % Revenue from sales 305,562 271,698 12.5% Denmark 187,610 9.0% 204,546 Norway / Sweden 83,795 14.3% 95,746 Others (1) 27,683 19.0% 32,945 Eliminations (27,675) (27,390) EBITDA 67,255 2.9% 69,221 Denmark 59,172 -2.5% 57,689 Norway / Sweden 7,054 32.0% 9,312 Others (1) 1,029 115.7% 2,220 EBITDA Margin % 22.7% 24.8% Investments 15,314 20,828 Iceland, Poland, Russia and white cement operating activities in Belgium and France Denmark Sales revenues in the first half of 2021 reached EUR 204.5 million, up 9% compared to EUR 187.6 million in the first half of 2020. Cement volumes in the domestic market increased by around 7%, due to growth in the ready-mixed concrete, precast and bagged cement segments, partly attributable to the replenishment of stocks and some major white cement projects. Average sales prices were positively impacted by the favorable product mix. White cement exports were up around 22%, driven by increased exports to the US, UK, Germany, Poland, Belgium and France. Exports of grey cement on the other hand, fell by 11% compared to the first half of 2020, due to lower deliveries to Norway, only partially offset by higher sales in Iceland. Ready-mixed concrete volumes in Denmark increased by 11% compared to the corresponding half of 2020, due to growth in activity in all areas of the country and favorable weather conditions. Aggregate volumes increased by 30% compared to 2020, thanks to the start-up of some major projects; prices were adversely affected by the product mix. EBITDA amounted to EUR 57.7 million in the half quarter of 2021 (EUR 59.2 million in 2020), down 2.5% compared to 2020 due to higher costs for raw materials, semi-finished products and electricity, and higher fixed production costs. Cementir Holding N.V. | 4

Total investments in the half-year amounted to EUR 15.1 million, of which approximately EUR 11.6 million in the cement sector focused on sustainability and production rationalization projects, and EUR 3.3 million in the ready-mixed concrete sector. Investments included EUR 2.1 million accounted according to IFRS 16. Norway and Sweden In Norway, ready mixed concrete sales volumes increased by around 3% compared to the same half of the previous year. The country continues to experience uncertain activity trends in both the public and private sectors with a more favorable trend in the south of the country. It is important to underline that Norwegian krone appreciated by 5.5% against the euro compared to the average euro exchange rate in the same half of 2020. In Sweden, ready-mixed concrete volumes increased by 19% compared to the previous year, while sales of aggregates were 9% higher. In the first six months of 2021, the sector benefited from favorable weather conditions and a very solid construction market performance, especially in the residential and infrastructure sectors, evidenced by the rapid progress of some major projects around Malmö, also thanks to government stimuli. The Swedish krona appreciated by 3.5% against the average euro exchange rate in the first half of 2020. In the first half of 2021, revenues from sales in Norway and Sweden amounted to EUR 95.7 million (EUR 83.8 million in 2020) while EBITDA recorded a growth of 32% at EUR 9.3 million (EUR 7.1 million in the same period in 2020). The increase is mainly attributable to Sweden, both in ready-mixed concrete and aggregates, due to higher volumes despite inflationary trends in cement and material purchase costs and higher fixed costs. Norway also recorded an increase in EBITDA due to higher sales volumes and savings on general and administrative expenses. Investments made in the area in the first half of 2021 amounted to EUR 5.4 million, of which EUR 3.2 million in Norway and EUR 2.2 million in Sweden. The total amount includes investments accounted for in accordance with IFRS 16 for EUR 1.5 million. Belgium (EUR'000) 1st Half 1st Half Change 2021 2020 % Revenue from sales 139,902 120,163 16.4% EBITDA 23,237 25.2% 29,097 EBITDA Margin % 20.8% 19.3% Investments 13,838 10,205 In the first half of 2021, cement sales volumes increased by 10% compared to 2020 due to good weather conditions, with growth in all market segments. However, the negative performance in March and April 2020 as a result of by Covid-19 should be noted. During the half-year period, volumes were very positive in Belgium and France, and down in the Netherlands and Germany, which are not significant markets in terms of volumes. Ready-mixed concrete sales volumes in Belgium and France increased by around 30% in the first six months of 2021, partly due to the start-up of a number of major projects, the full operational start-up of a new plant in France and despite strong competition for large projects in northern France in particular. Cementir Holding N.V. | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.