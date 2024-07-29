PRESS RELEASE First Half 2024 Consolidated Results Results in line with expectations, with volume growth, revenue and EBITDA decline and net profit improvement Volumes growth on the first half of 2023: cement +0.3%, ready-mixed concrete +4%, aggregates + 6%

Guidance for the year confirmed on EBITDA and NFP (at constant perimeter); Guidance on 2024 Revenues revised downwards from EUR 1.8 billion to circa 1.7 billion, in line with 2023 Rome, 29 July 2024 - The Board of Directors of Cementir Holding N.V. today examined and approved the consolidated unaudited results for the first half and the second quarter of 2024. Please note that as of April 2022, the Turkish economy is considered hyperinflationary according to the criteria set out in "IAS 29-Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies". Consolidated Data Performance Highlights (Euro millions) Revenue from sales and services EBITDA EBITDA Margin % EBIT Net financial income (expense) and share of net profits of equity-accounted investees 1st Half 1st Half Change 1st Half 1st Half Change 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Non-GAAP1 Non-GAAP 811.8 840.7 -3.4% 803.3 868.2 -7.5% 192.7 200.5 -3.9% 181.9 202.4 -10.1% 23.7% 23.9% 22.6% 23.3% 125.2 138.5 -9.7% 120.0 143.6 -16.4% 19.8 8.7 22.1 12.2 Group net profit 97.0 90.3 7.4% 102.2 109.8 -6.9% Sales volumes 1st Half 1st Half Change (thousands) 2024 2023 % Grey, White cement and Clinker (metric tonnes) 5,127 5,113 0.3% Ready-mixed concrete (m3) 2,203 2,119 4.0% Aggregates (metric tonnes) 4,925 4,646 6.0% Net financial debt 30-06-2024 31-12-2023 30-06-2023 (Euro millions) Net financial debt / (Net cash) (55.4) (217.6) (11.0) Group employees 30-06-202431-12-202330-06-2023 Number of employees 3,080 3,045 3,108 1 Non-GAAPfigures exclude the impact of the application of IAS 29 and the valuation of non-industrial real estate in Türkiye. 1/12

PRESS RELEASE FIRST HALF 2024 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Francesco Caltagirone Jr, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Results for the first half of 2024 were in line with our expectations, with sales volumes up but revenues and EBITDA down, compared to the first half of 2023. The adverse weather conditions in the first months of the year and a still weak residential market in the most important geographies, as well as a significant negative exchange rate impact, affected the results for the period, which nevertheless benefited from the reduction of main operating costs". The following comments refer to the non-GAAPconsolidated income statement of the first six months of 2024 which excludes both the IAS 29 impact and the valuation of non-industrial real estate in Türkiye. This representation allows a better comparison of Group's performance compared to the same period of the previous year. During the first six months of 2024, cement and clinker volumes sold, at 5.1 million tons, remained almost stable compared to the same period in 2023, thanks to the increase recorded in Türkiye, the United States and Malaysia, which offset the reduction in volumes in the other geographical areas. Ready-mixed concrete sales volumes of 2.2 million cubic metres increased by 4%, led by the positive performance of Türkiye and to a lesser extent Sweden and Denmark, while Norway and Belgium recorded a decline due to slowing demand and adverse weather conditions in the first months of the year. Sales volumes of aggregates reached 4.9 million tons, registering a 6.0% growth driven by Türkiye, due to the opening of a new quarry, while they were stable in Belgium, and decreasing in Sweden and Denmark. The Group's revenue from sales and services of EUR 803.3 million declined by 7.5% compared to EUR 868.2 million in the first half of 2023 as a result of the negative revenue performance in all geographic regions with the exception of Türkiye and Egypt, which recorded an increase in local currency. It should be noted that at constant 2023 exchange rates, revenues would have amounted to EUR 901.1 million, 3.8% higher than in the same period last year. At EUR 632.8 million, operating costs fell by 8.1% compared to EUR 688.5 million in the first half of 2023. The cost of raw materials, at EUR 330.0 million, decreased by 15.1% from EUR 388.6 million in the first half of 2023, due to both lower prices and lower production, as well as the benefit of the exchange rate effect, particularly in Türkiye. At EUR 107.5 million, personnel costs increased by 2.3% compared to EUR 105.1 million for the same period in 2023. Other operating costs of EUR195.3 million remained stable compared to EUR 194.8 million in the first half of 2023. EBITDA amounted to EUR 181.9 million, down 10.1% compared to EUR 202.4 million in the first half of 2023 as a result of lower results in Nordic & Baltic, Asia Pacific, Holding and Services, only partly offset by the better performance in Belgium. It should be noted that the 2024 EBITDA includes the write-down of non-industrial land in Italy for EUR 2.0 million and 2023 included non-recurring income for capital gains on sales of land and machinery of approximately EUR 7.5 million. Excluding non-recurring items, EBITDA decreased by EUR 11.0 million, or 5.6% on the first half of 2023. EBITDA margin was 22.6% compared to 23.3% in the first half of 2023, due to the reduction in volumes in Europe, only partially offset by higher sales in Türkiye. At constant 2023 exchange rates, EBITDA would have amounted to EUR 201.7 million, in line with the same period of the previous year. EBIT, taking into account EUR 61.9 million for depreciation, amortisation, write-downs and provisions (EUR 58.8 million in the first half of 2023), amounted to EUR 120.0 million, down 16.4% from EUR 143.6 2/12

PRESS RELEASE FIRST HALF 2024 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS million in the same period of the previous year. Depreciation and amortisation due to the application of IFRS 16 amounted to EUR 16.4 million (EUR 15.8 million in the same period of 2023). At constant 2023 exchange rates, EBIT would have amounted to EUR 136.9 million. The share of net profits of equity-accountedinvestees is positive by EUR 0.1 million (negative by EUR 0.1 million in the first half of 2023). Net financial income was EUR 22.1 million (income of EUR 12.3 million in the same period of the previous year), including net financial expenses of EUR 1.2 million, of which EUR 2.3 million for the application of IFRS 16 (EUR 3.7 million in 2023, of which EUR 1.3 million for the application of IFRS 16), net foreign exchange income of EUR 22.9 million (net foreign exchange income of EUR 13.8 million in 2023) and the effect of the valuation of derivatives. Profit before taxes was EUR 142.1 million, down 8.8% on EUR 155.8 million in the first half of 2023, and down 2.8% net of non-recurring items. Profit for the period amounted to EUR 110.2 million (EUR 117.1 million in the first half of 2023), after taxes of EUR 31.9 million (EUR 38.7 million in the same period of 2023). Group net profit, once non-controlling interests were accounted for, amounted to EUR 102.2 million (EUR 109.8 million in the first half of 2023). In the first quarter of 2024, the Group made total investments of approximately EUR 74.2 million (EUR 67.1 million in the first half of 2023), of which approximately EUR 24.7 million in sustainability and EUR 17 million (EUR 23.1 million in the first half of 2023) related to the application of IFRS 16. Net cash as of 30 June 2024 reached EUR 55.4 million with an improvement of EUR 44.5 million from a net cash position of EUR 11.0 million as of 30 June 2023, and includes EUR 43.5 million of dividends distribution by the Parent Company in May 2024 and EUR 14 million of extraordinary dividends by some subsidiaries to third party shareholders; some extraordinary investments such as the acquisition of a concrete plant and a minority shareholding in Denmark, and the mining rights for a quarry in Malaysia for a total outlay of approximately EUR 24 million; the purchase of CO2 emission rights for around EUR 12 million; as well as significant industrial investments in the period, in line with the business plan. The net cash position includes EUR 82.1 million of debt due to IFRS 16 application (EUR 77.0 million as of 30 June 2023). Total equity at 30 June 2024 amounted to EUR 1,738.0 million (EUR 1,650.8 million at 31 December 2023 and EUR 1,492.3 million at 30 June 2023). Performance in the second quarter of 2024 In the second quarter of 2024, cement and clinker sales volumes of 2.7 million tons decreased by 1.4% compared to the same period in 2023 due a sales slowdown in all regions except for Türkiye and the US. At 1.1 million cubic metres, ready-mixed concrete sales volumes increased by 4.3% thanks to the positive performance in Türkiye and to a lesser extent Denmark and Sweden, while Norway and Belgium recorded declining volumes. In the aggregates sector, sales volumes amounted to 2.5 million tons, up 3.4% thanks to Türkiye, while they were stable in Belgium and declining in Sweden and Denmark. Revenues from sales and services amounted to EUR 436.2 million, a decrease of 4.0% compared to EUR 454.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in revenues mainly affected Belgium, Asia Pacific, Nordic & Baltic, and Egypt, only partially offset by growth in the US and Türkiye. Operating costs amounted to EUR 328.0 million (EUR 346.0 million in the second quarter of 2023), a decrease of 5.2%. This reduction is partly due to the decrease in raw materials and transport costs and to the overall containment of other operating costs. 3/12

PRESS RELEASE FIRST HALF 2024 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS EBITDA, amounting to EUR 112.5 million, decreased by 3.6% compared to the second quarter of 2023 (EUR 116.8 million). It should be noted that 2024 EBITDA includes the write-down of non-industrial land in Italy for EUR 2.0 million while 2023 EBITDA included non-recurring income from capital gains on the sale of land and machinery of approximately EUR 7.5 million. Excluding these non-recurring items, EBITDA increased by EUR 5.3 million, or 4.9% over the same period in 2023. EBIT amounted to EUR 80.4 million (EUR 87.4 million in the second quarter of 2023). The share of net profits of equity-accounted investees was EUR 0.3 million (EUR 0.1 million in the second quarter of 2023). Net financial expense was EUR 2.7 million (expense of EUR 0.1 million in the second quarter of 2023). Profit before taxes was EUR 78.0 million, a decrease of 10.8% compared to the second quarter of 2023 (EUR 87.5 million), in line with the previous year excluding non-recurring items. Investments in the second quarter of 2024 amounted to EUR 30.5 million (EUR 25.5 million in the second quarter of 2023), of which EUR 6.5 million in application of accounting standard IFRS 16 (EUR 4.2 million in the second quarter of 2023). Performance by geographical segment Nordic and Baltic (EUR'000) 1st Half 1st Half Change 2024 2023 % Revenue from sales 306,752 337,727 -9.2% Denmark 235,622 254,612 -7.5% Norway / Sweden 68,003 82,491 -17.6% Other (1) 38,533 38,677 -0.4% Eliminations (35,406) (38,053) EBITDA 77,494 88,307 -12.2% Denmark 72,378 83,263 -13.1% Norway / Sweden 2,265 3,137 -27.8% Other (1) 2,851 1,907 49.5% EBITDA Margin % 25.3% 26.1% Investments 25,014 32,371 (1) Iceland, Poland and white cement operating activities in Belgium and France Denmark In the first half of 2024, sales revenues reached EUR 235.6 million, down 7.5% compared to EUR 254.6 million in the first half of 2023. Cement volumes in the domestic market, both grey and white, decreased compared to the first half of 2023 due to the harsh weather conditions in the first quarter and a market environment that has still not recovered. High interest rates continued to negatively affect the residential sector, whose weakness was partly offset by investments in infrastructure and energy projects, and in particular by the supply of cement for the submarine tunnel connecting Denmark with Germany (Fehmarn Belt), which has recently entered the operational phase but has not yet reached the expected volumes. Cement volumes also benefited from the acquisition of a ready-mixed concrete plant located in the centre- east of the Jutland peninsula, as well as the acquisition of a minority stake in a company owning another ready-mixed concrete plant on the island of Funen, which took place in April. Cement exports declined more sharply due to lower deliveries mainly to Belgium, France and Norway, partially offset by higher deliveries to the UK, Iceland and Poland. 4/12

PRESS RELEASE FIRST HALF 2024 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS On the other hand, ready-mixed concrete volumes increased by 2% compared to the corresponding six months of 2023. Market weakness and volume competition were offset by the acquisition of the aforementioned ready-mixed concrete plant and deliveries for a major project in North Zealand. Aggregate sales volumes were down by 6% compared to 2023 due to some short production stoppages and the postponement of projects due to adverse weather conditions. EBITDA amounted to EUR 72.4 million (EUR 83.3 million in the first six months 2023), down 13.1%, mainly due to lower sales volumes and lower average cement prices. These negative factors were partially offset by savings on fuel and electricity purchase and consumption costs, as well as savings on costs. Total investments for the first six months of 2024 amounted to EUR 19.4 million, of which about EUR 15.2 million in the cement sector, in particular extraordinary maintenance projects on the grey kiln and the construction of the new 4,500 ton cement silo at the port of Aalborg that will be used to load ships bound for the Fehmarn Belt. Investments include EUR 5.2 million accounted for according to the IFRS 16. Norway and Sweden In Norway, ready-mixed concrete sales volumes decreased by 23% compared to the first half of 2023 due to the slowdown in residential and commercial demand, adverse weather conditions and the delayed or failed kick off up of some major infrastructure projects. Three plants were closed in February. The construction industry is going through a deep crisis, which started at the end of 2022, due to rising construction costs and high interest rates. GDP remains weak, mainly as a result of the decline in the construction sector, with low housing sales and numerous projects being postponed, reduced or cut from government budgets, which are limited to the maintenance of existing structures, despite the country's strong need for infrastructure and new housing. It should be noted that the Norwegian krone depreciated by 1.5% against the average euro exchange rate in the same half of 2023. In Sweden, ready-mixed concrete volumes increased by 25% year-on-year, partly due to the contribution of a major project, while aggregate volumes decreased by 12% due to the lack of major initiatives. Temperatures below zero and snow have also affected the activity. Since 2023, Sweden has been in recession and weak international demand has negatively affected exports, leading to an increase in layoffs and bankruptcies in the construction sector. The Swedish krona is substantially aligned with the average exchange rate of the Euro in the first half of 2023. In the first half of 2024, sales revenues in Norway and Sweden decreased by 17.6% to EUR 68 million (EUR 82.5 million in the first half of 2023), while EBITDA amounted to EUR 2.3 million (EUR 3.1 million in the same period of 2023). The decrease in EBITDA of 27.8% was solely due to the negative performance of Norway, which was affected by lower sales volumes and higher transport costs, partially offset by higher sales prices and lower fixed costs. Investments amounted to EUR 5.1 million, of which EUR 2 million in Norway and EUR 3.1 million in Sweden. Investments recognised as a result of IFRS 16 were EUR 2.9 million. Belgium (EUR'000) 1st Half 1st Half Change 2024 2023 % Revenue from sales 171,543 190,282 -9.8% EBITDA 49,283 43,456 13.4% EBITDA Margin % 28.7% 22.8% Investments 28,842 15,052 5/12

PRESS RELEASE FIRST HALF 2024 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS In the first half of 2024, cement sales volumes on the domestic market remained stable compared to 2023, with moderate growth in the second quarter, after a first quarter down mainly due to adverse weather conditions and the continuation of major projects started in 2023 by some customers. Volume competition remains intense. Conversely, exports to France and the Netherlands fell by double digits, in both cases due to the slowdown in construction activity. Ready-mixed concrete sales volumes decreased by about 15% compared to the corresponding half of 2023, with a more significant decline in France. Sales were affected by several factors: severe weather conditions and above-average rainfall during the first quarter, which led to the postponement of some projects; a longer Easter holiday period than last year; the temporary closure of a plant in January for renovation and refurbishment; and the weakness of the residential sector. Aggregate sales, on the other hand, were broadly in line with the first half of 2023, despite unfavourable weather conditions, a general decline in demand, particularly in the road segment, and a lack of major projects. Sales revenues decreased by 9.8% to EUR 171.5 million against EUR 190.3 million in the same period of 2023, while EBITDA increased by 13,4% to EUR 49.3 million (EUR 43.5 million the previous year). The improvement in EBITDA was driven by lower production costs compared to the first half of 2023, which was penalised by higher extraordinary maintenance costs and the purchase of clinker following the temporary shutdown of the production line. The investments made in the first half of the year amounted to EUR 28.8 million and mainly concerned the renovation project of kiln 4 at the Gaurain plant, which will be completed in the second half of 2024. The project will increase the use of alternative fuels from 40% to more than 70%, to increase production capacity and to reduce CO2 emissions per ton of clinker by about 6%. Investments recognised as a result of IFRS 16 were EUR 0.3 million. North America (EUR'000) 1st Half 1st Half Change 2024 2023 % Revenue from sales 92,976 95,583 -2.7% EBITDA 11,410 12,972 -12.0% EBITDA Margin % 12.3% 13.6% Investments 2,690 1,601 In the United States, white cement sales volumes were up marginally compared to the first half of 2023 thanks to the commercial policies put in place, despite the fact that industry statistics predict a contraction in 2024, however smaller than in 2023, for the residential segment, which constitutes the majority of the company's sales. Sales in Texas were negatively affected by rainfall, which affected the residential and bagged sales market, as well as two fewer working days than in 2023. In addition, strong competition hit average sales prices. In Florida, sales were stable with the positive contribution of some new customers, despite cement shortages at some terminals; it is noted that the first quarter of 2023 was particularly favourable due to problems in competitors' supplies. California is also experiencing growth in deliveries in all market segments. The US dollar is in line with the average euro exchange rate in the first half of 2023. Overall, revenues decreased by 2.7% to EUR 93 million (EUR 95.6 million in the first half of 2023), while EBITDA decreased by 12.0% to EUR 11.4 million (EUR 13 million in the first half of 2023), due to lower selling prices due to strong competition, higher cement purchase costs and higher fixed costs 6/12

PRESS RELEASE FIRST HALF 2024 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS compared to the previous year. On the other hand, the company Vianini Pipe, active in the production of cement products, reported an increase in EBITDA compared to the first half of 2023. Investments in the first six months of 2024 amounted to EUR 2.7 million and included EUR 1.5 million for the two cement plants for sustainability measures, production rationalisation and extraordinary maintenance. Investments recognised as a result of IFRS 16 were EUR 0.5 million. Türkiye 1st Half 1st Half Change (EUR'000) 2024 2023 % (Non-GAAP)(Non-GAAP) Revenue from sales 157,184 158,876 -1.1% EBITDA 26,735 34,050 -21.5% EBITDA Margin % 17.0% 21.4% Investments 13,711 10,334 Revenues, equal to EUR 157.2 million, registered a decrease of 1.1% compared to the first six months of 2023 (EUR 158.9 million), penalised by the devaluation of the Turkish Lira of 58.7% compared to the average euro exchange rate in the first half of 2023. Cement sales volumes in the domestic market increased by 10% compared to the first half of 2023, with the most significant growth recorded in the Elazig and Kars regions in Eastern Anatolia, supported by post- earthquake reconstruction. The February 2023 earthquake affected some 11 provinces in the region, accelerating not only the reconstruction of damaged buildings, but also the renovation of existing housing and an urban transformation based on new construction criteria, particularly in the country's large metropolises. In this regard, Izmir has been selected as a pilot province for a new urban concept and will benefit from a EUR 330 million loan from the World Bank, the effects of which will materialise as soon as monetary policy becomes less restrictive. In the Aegean region (Izmir), there was a modest drop in volumes, mainly due to bad weather conditions in the first quarter and the postponement of some projects. In the Marmara (Trakya) region, however, the contraction was more pronounced, mainly due to the prolonged shutdown of production sites during the religious holidays in April and June, and a general drop in demand due to economic and financial uncertainties. Cement and clinker exports increased by 10% compared to the first half of 2023, although penalised by the lack of exports to Israel as a result of the embargo. Ready-mixed concrete volumes increased by 24% compared to the first half of 2023, supported by post- earthquake reconstruction in the Eastern Anatolia region in particular. In addition, the opening of a new plant operating since the last quarter of 2023 and the restart of another plant in June in the Aegean area contributed to this growth. In the ready-mixed concrete sector, there is also a slow resumption of activity in the Marmara region after the festive period. Aggregate sales are up sharply compared to the first half of 2023 due to the opening of a new quarry in Malatya, Eastern Anatolia. However, sales were somewhat subdued due to local elections and the Ramadan holiday in April. In the waste sector, the industrial waste treatment subsidiary Sureko recorded an 81% revenue increase in local currency versus 2023, due to increased volumes and prices of fuel sales (RDF), material collection and landfill volumes. Overall, the region's EBITDA was EUR 26.7 million, down 21.5% from EUR 34.1 million in the previous year which included non-recurring income from capital gains on land sales of about EUR 5 million. Net of these non-recurring effects, EBITDA decreased by 7.7% compared to the same period of 2023. Higher volumes 7/12

PRESS RELEASE FIRST HALF 2024 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS and average sales prices were more than offset by higher operating costs and the sharp depreciation of the Turkish lira. Investments amounted to EUR 13.7 million, of which approximately EUR 4.8 million in cement, mainly in the Izmir and Trakya plants and EUR 8.1 million in ready-mixed concrete, and mainly concerned investments accounted for on the basis of IFRS 16 relating to ready-mixed concrete transport vehicles (EUR 7.8 million). Egypt (EUR'000) 1st Half 1st Half Change 2024 2023 % Revenue from sales 23,528 26,188 -10.2% EBITDA 7,763 7,552 2.8% EBITDA Margin % 33.0% 28.8% Investments 1,378 796 Sales revenue was EUR 23.5 million, down 10.2% from EUR 26.2 million in the first half of 2023, mainly due to a different geographical mix of exports and a drop in volumes on the domestic market. Weakness in the construction market, as well as the cutting or postponement of some large public projects led to a reduction in sales volumes of around 12%. Revenues were also affected by the devaluation of the Egyptian pound, which depreciated by 36.7% against the average euro exchange rate in the first half of 2023. Revenues in local currency increased by 22.8%. Exports decreased slightly compared to the previous half-year, due to lower volumes to the US because of a different timing of deliveries. EBITDA increased by 2.8% to EUR 7.8 million (EUR 7.6 million in the first half of 2023), thanks to higher sales prices, partially offset by lower sales volumes and the depreciation of the Egyptian pound. Investments in the first six months of 2024 amounted to approximately EUR 1.4 million and mainly related to costs for the reactivation of the second clinker kiln. Asia Pacific (EUR'000) 1st Half 1st Half Change 2024 2023 % Revenue from sales 49,799 58,594 -15.0% China 26,536 31,719 -16.3% Malaysia 23,757 27,017 -12.1% Eliminations (494) (142) EBITDA 9,326 12,580 -25.9% China 5,659 8,892 -36.4% Malaysia 3,667 3,688 -0.6% EBITDA Margin % 18.7% 21.5% Investments 1,665 5,141 China Sales revenues decreased by 16.3% to EUR 26.5 million (EUR 31.7 million in the first half of 2023) following a reduction in sales volumes by about 11%, a modest reduction in prices and the devaluation of 4.2% of the Chinese Renminbi compared to the average exchange rate of the Euro in the first half of 2023. 8/12

PRESS RELEASE FIRST HALF 2024 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS The country's cement production in the first quarter fell by 16% compared to the first quarter of 2023, while the entire 2023 production was the lowest in 13 years. Many producers are increasing exports at very competitive prices to reduce stocks. The negative sales trend was also affected by low temperatures in the first weeks of the year, heavy rains in June, and longer closures related to the Chinese New Year and other national holidays in May. EBITDA decreased by 36.4% to EUR 5.7 million (EUR 8.9 million in the same period of 2023), due to lower sales volumes and prices, higher transport costs and fixed costs, only partially offset by energy savings. It should also be noted that the 2023 EBITDA included non-recurring income from the sale of machinery of about EUR 2.5 million. Excluding non-recurring items, EBITDA decreased by 11.9%. Investments in the first half of the year amounted to approximately EUR 0.8 million and involved projects to increase plant efficiency. Malaysia Sales revenue decreased by 12.1% to EUR 23.8 million (EUR 27 million in the corresponding period of 2023) also due to the devaluation of the local currency by 6% against the average euro exchange rate in the corresponding half-year period of 2023. Overall volumes were stable in relation to the domestic market, due to a stagnant residential sector also due to high interest rates on mortgages and the prolonged shutdown following religious holidays in April. Exports, on the other hand, increased modestly due to higher deliveries to the Philippines and Vietnam. EBITDA reached EUR 3.7 million, stable compared to the corresponding half-year in 2023. Lower sales prices were offset by savings on variable costs. Investments in the first half of 2024 amounted to approximately EUR 0.8 million and involved projects to increase the functionality and efficiency of the plant and extraordinary maintenance. Holding and Services (EUR'000) 1st Half 1st Half Change 2024 2023 % Revenue from sales 77,766 118,560 -34.4% EBITDA (155) 3,457 -104.5% EBITDA Margin % -0.2% 2.9% Investments 938 3,950 This grouping includes the parent company, Cementir Holding, the trading company, Spartan Hive, and other minor companies. The decrease in revenues and EBITDA is due to lower volumes traded, in particular of clinker, cement and fuels brokered by Spartan Hive and to the increase in the general and administrative expenses of the parent company. There was an extraordinary charge of EUR 2 million for the write-down of the former Bagnoli industrial site. Significant events during and after the first half On 8 February 2024, the Board of Directors of the Parent Company approved the 2024-2026 Industrial Plan update, whose press release please refer to. In April 2024, the Group acquired a concrete plant and a minority interest in a second plant in Denmark for a total outlay of approximately EUR 18 million. In June 2024, the rating agency Standard and Poor's confirmed the BBB- rating with a stable outlook. 9/12