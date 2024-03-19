Euronext STAR Conference 2024 Investor Presentation

STAR Conference 2024 | Milan, 21 March 2024

Agenda

Group Highlights

3

ESG strategy

10

2023 Full year results and 2024 Guidance

19

Appendix

28

2

Group Highlights

Navitas Science and Innovation Building, Denmark

3

Group Highlights

REVENUE

1.69 Bn€

-1.7% vs. 2022

TRAINING PER

CAPITA

26 hours

+18% vs. 2022

Data as of December 31st, 2023

EBITDA

411 M€

+22.6% vs. 2022

LTI FREQUENCY

RATE*

2.9

vs. 4.2 in 2022

EMPLOYEES

3,045

CO2 EMISSIONS**

Grey cement

655 kg /ton

vs. 672 in 2022

CEMENT CAPACITY

13.1 M tons

Annually

CO2 EMISSIONS**

White cement

846 kg /ton

vs. 886 in 2022

* Lost Time Injury frequency rate for workers: (number of injuries with working days of absence /hours worked) x 1,000,000

** Scope 1 cement emissions

4

Industrial footprint

York

Waco

Grey cement plants

White cement plants

Countries with CH operations

Aalborg, DK

Gaurain, BE

Kars

Trakya

Izmir

Elazig

Anqing

El Arish

Ipoh

PLANTS

Cement plants: 11

Terminals: 65

RMC plants: 101

Quarries: 34

Precast products plants: 1

Waste management facilities: 1

CAPACITY / SALES

Grey cement capacity: 9.8 mt

White cement capacity: 3.3 mt

Grey cement sales: 8.0 mt

White cement sales: 2.7 mt

RMC sales: 4.3 mm3

Aggregate sales: 9.4 mt

Data as of December 31st, 2023

5

Business segments

GREY CEMENT

WHITE CEMENT

VOLUMES SOLD

VOLUMES SOLD

(mt)

(mt)

8.2

8.0

8.0

3.0

2.8

2.7

2021

2022

2023

2021

2022

2023

2023 KEY FIGURES

READY-MIXEDCONCRETE

VOLUMES SOLD

(mm3)

5.1 4.8 4.3

2021 2022 2023

AGGREGATES

VOLUMES SOLD

(mt)

11.1 10.5 9.4

2021 2022 2023

CONCRETE PRODUCTS / WASTE

WASTE PROCESSED *

(mt)

0.22 0.16

0.06

2021 2022 2023

REVENUE =1,167 M€

EBITDA = 337 M€

EBITDA MARGIN = 29%

REVENUE = 487 M€

REVENUE = 100 M€

EBITDA = 41 M€

EBITDA = 31 M€

EBITDA margin = 8%

EBITDA MARGIN = 31%

REVENUE = 29 M€

EBITDA = 2 M€

EBITDA MARGIN = 7%

* In November 2023 the British companies active in the waste business were sold

6

Our Strategy is based on five pillars

We pursue a sustainable growth strategy aimed at creating value for all stakeholders

  1. SUSTAINABILITY
  2. INNOVATION
  3. COMPETITIVENESS

4 GROWTH AND POSITIONING

5

VALUING PEOPLE

  • Push towards product and value chain circularity
  • Carbon capture and storage in Denmark by 2030
  • Focus on low carbon cements like FUTURECEM® and other value-added products
  • Other initiatives: CCS and AI solutions in production, sales and supply chain
  • Digitalization to drive process efficiencies: lean manufacturing & logistics, eProcurement, smart maintenance, integrated digital sales
  • Reinforce vertical integration in the Nordics, Belgium and Türkiye
  • Keep global white cement leadership
  • Seize M&A opportunities in core business
  • Zero Accidents program
  • Development of human capital and leadership Program
  • Talent management and succession plan

2023 EBITDA BREAKDOWN (*)

Asia Pacific

Egypt 6%

3%

Turkey

17%Nordic & Baltic

43%

North

410.3 M€

America

6%

Belgium

24%

73% of Ebitda from mature markets

(Currencies: EUR, USD, DKK, NOK, SEK)

(*) Non-GAAP (excluding IAS 29) and excluding non-recurring items. 2023 Reported EBITDA: 411 m€

7

Industrial Plan update: key 2026 targets (*)

€M

Revenues

EBITDA

(recurring)

EBITDA Margin

Avg. Yearly

Capex

(including Sustainability

Capex)

Net Cash

2023 A

1,695

410

24.2%

104

218

2026

  • 2,000
  • 425

21.3%

112

  • 600
  • ~5-6% Sales CAGR in the 2023-26 period
  • Moderate increase in volumes, with stronger volume growth in 2024, except for China: CAGR of 4-5% for cement; 5-6% for RMC, 4-5% for aggregates
  • Prices broadly stable / moderately up
  • High 2023 EBITDA comparable figure
  • Output optimization in Egypt and Belgium
  • Increase in selected input costs and freight rates
  • ~ 250,000 tons CO2 average yearly shortage, including a step up in 2026 due to lower free allowances in European plants and first year of phase-out
  • Back to average profitability after a spike in '22-23
  • Maintenance & expansion Capex / Sales ratio ˜4-5%
  • Cumulative sustainability capex of 100 M€ . Yearly capex includes kiln upgrades, investment in FUTURECEM® value chain, waste heat recovery, alternative fuels usage increase, cleaner fuels switch
  • Cumulative ˜500M€ of Free cash flow generation before dividend distribution. Dividend payout ratio in the 20% - 25% range. Any M&A transaction excluded.
  1. Non-GAAP(excluding IAS 29 ) and excluding non-recurring items. Excludes any intensification of geopolitical tensions or extraordinary event

8

White Cement: unique competitive position

Local presence & global leadership

#1 in USA, Continental Europe, China,

Australia, South-East Asia

Total market of 20 Mt (0.5% of grey cement demand)

Global leadership in white cement

3.3 Mt

2.7 Mt White cement and clinker

Cement Capacity

volumes sold in 2023

25%

Share of Global Traded flows

Global leader in trading flows

In 2023, exports accounted for approx 40% of ~2.7 Mt total volumes sold

20+ countries

Local market presence

80+ countries

Commercial Presence

Local sales force and/or controlled logistic setup in 20 key target markets

Sales in more than 80 countries

9

ESG Strategy

Green Belt Bridge, Denmark

10

