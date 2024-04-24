to your social networks
D-Carb® supports the smooth transition for industrial users towards more sustainable finished products while maintaining high standard of performance similar to Aalborg White CEM I 52.5R
Cementir launches today a new Aalborg White Cement with a lower carbon footprint, D-Carb®, which presents a 15 percent reduction in CO2 emissions when compared with CEM I 52.5R. D-Carb® is the first white cement in the market to match a lower-carbon footprint with high performances at early ages. It is available in European markets before being launched globally.
"We are thrilled to introduce D-Carb®, our new umbrella brand for lower carbon cements, as part of Cementir Group's ongoing commitment to address environmental challenges and climate change." says Michele Di Marino, Chief Sales, Marketing, & Commercial Development Officer of Cementir. "As a leading white cement producer, the successful rollout of D-Carb® is pivotal in advancing our "net zero emissions" ambition. Embracing a customer-centric approach, the unveiling of this product is eagerly anticipated. D-Carb®, integrating lower-carbon, high performance and unique aesthetic value underscores our resilience in facing challenges in our decarbonization efforts. We believe that D-Carb® will further support stakeholders in the value chain with lower- carbon finished products aligned with sustainable building standards. "
The synergy between well-known Aalborg White clinker and pure limestone has been optimised by choosing a fit-for-purpose grinding aid to achieve comparable performances to our CEM I 52.5R at early ages, meeting the strict requirements of construction timelines.
D-Carb® also inherits the extra properties given by the Aalborg White® clinker used, extremely low alkali and low chloride content, ensuring reliable quality and durability of the finished products.
"Performances and white colour are key features of D-Carb®, and exploring suitable raw materials and their combinations have been crucial in the product assessment. This has resulted in the accurate selection of pure, very light limestone from a stable source, improving and stabilizing whiteness. Additionally, leveraging limestone fineness and particle size distribution, D-Carb® ensures enhanced and consistent rheology, ideal for wet-cast applications, such as self-compacting concrete. These distinctive rheological properties allow for concrete finishes resembling marble surfaces. Moreover, the enhanced synergy and compatibility between cement and admixture cater to a wide range of white cement applications" explains Stefano Zampaletta, Group Product Development Manager.
Leveraging on its peculiar performances achieved by D-Carb® and after a specific testing program on site, customers are able to replace CEM I 52.5R in their manufacturing processes, especially when early age performances are the main targets. Cementir will support this sustainable transition with its technical experts to guide users in adopting D-Carb® product and integrating it into their production processes.
Download product information and find more insightful content about D-Carb® , a lower-carbon white cement with a 15 percent reduction in CO2 emissions.
The introduction of D-Carb® marks a profound impact on the building and construction sectors, offering a vital solution for decarbonizing practices within the industry, while enhancing Cementir's portfolio of lower-carbon products. Cementir Group continues its broader decarbonisation efforts for low- carbon products, ongoing assessments are in progress to strengthen the D-Carb® range with additional sustainable solutions.
