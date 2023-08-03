CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 30 JUNE 2023

Cementir Holding N.V.

Share capital: € 159,120,000

Registered Office: 36, Zuidplein, 1077 XV, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

VAT number: 02158501003

P: +31 (0) 20 799 7619

Tax number: 00725950638

Secondary and operational office: 200, Corso di Francia, 00191 Rome, Italy

CCI number 76026728 - Netherlands Chamber of Commerce

P: +39 06 324931

www.cementirholding.com

Contents

Corporate bodies

2

Directors' report

3

Condensed interim consolidated financial statements

51

Condensed interim consolidated financial statements

52

Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

58

Annex

101

Half-Year Financial Report 2023

Cementir Holding NV |1

CORPORATE BODIES

Board of Directors1

Executive Director,

In office until approval of 2025 financial statements

Chairman and CEO

Francesco Caltagirone Jr.

Vice Chairman2 and

Non-Executive Director

Alessandro Caltagirone

Vice Chairwoman2 and

Non-Executive Director

Azzurra Caltagirone

Non-Executive Directors

Saverio Caltagirone

Fabio Corsico

Adriana Lamberto Floristan (independent)

Senior Non Executive Director2

Annalisa Pescatori (independent)

Benedetta Navarra (independent)

Audit Committee3

Chairwoman

Benedetta Navarra (independent)

Members

Annalisa Pescatori (independent)

Adriana Lamberto Floristan (independent)

Remuneration and Nomination

Chairwoman

Annalisa Pescatori (independent)

Committee3

Members

Benedetta Navarra (independent)

Adriana Lamberto Floristan (independent)

Sustainability Committee3

Chairman

Francesco Caltagirone Jr.

Members

Annalisa Pescatori (independent)

Benedetta Navarra (independent)

Adriana Lamberto Floristan (independent)

Auditing Company

PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V.

For the period 2021-2030

  1. Appointed by resolution of the Annual General Meeting of 20 April 2023.
  2. Appointed by board resolution of 27 April 2023
  3. Established by board resolution of 27 April 2023

Half-Year Financial Report 2023

Cementir Holding NV |2

DIRECTORS' REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2023

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Cementir Holding NV published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 19:05:28 UTC.