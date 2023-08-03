CONSOLIDATED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 30 JUNE 2023
Contents
Corporate bodies
Directors' report
Condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Annex
Half-Year Financial Report 2023
CORPORATE BODIES
Board of Directors1
Executive Director,
In office until approval of 2025 financial statements
Chairman and CEO
Francesco Caltagirone Jr.
Vice Chairman2 and
Non-Executive Director
Alessandro Caltagirone
Vice Chairwoman2 and
Non-Executive Director
Azzurra Caltagirone
Non-Executive Directors
Saverio Caltagirone
Fabio Corsico
Adriana Lamberto Floristan (independent)
Senior Non Executive Director2
Annalisa Pescatori (independent)
Benedetta Navarra (independent)
Audit Committee3
Chairwoman
Benedetta Navarra (independent)
Members
Annalisa Pescatori (independent)
Adriana Lamberto Floristan (independent)
Remuneration and Nomination
Chairwoman
Annalisa Pescatori (independent)
Committee3
Members
Benedetta Navarra (independent)
Adriana Lamberto Floristan (independent)
Sustainability Committee3
Chairman
Francesco Caltagirone Jr.
Members
Annalisa Pescatori (independent)
Benedetta Navarra (independent)
Adriana Lamberto Floristan (independent)
Auditing Company
PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V.
For the period 2021-2030
- Appointed by resolution of the Annual General Meeting of 20 April 2023.
- Appointed by board resolution of 27 April 2023
- Established by board resolution of 27 April 2023
Half-Year Financial Report 2023
DIRECTORS' REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2023
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
