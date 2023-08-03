Cementir Holding NV is a multinational company incorporated in the Netherlands operating in the construction materials sector. Through its subsidiaries in 18 countries across the five continents, Cementir specializes in white cement and in the production and distribution of gray cement, ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and is active in the processing of urban and industrial waste. The Group's products are marketed in more than 70 countries. The Group is a major producer of white cement and has vertically integrated platforms in Scandinavia, Belgium and Turkey.

Sector Construction Materials