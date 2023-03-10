Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Cementir Holding N.V.
  News
  Summary
    CEM   NL0013995087

CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.

(CEM)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:16 2023-03-10 am EST
8.030 EUR   -0.25%
Cementir N : Jaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving

03/10/2023 | 03:15pm EST
Cementir Holding N.V., Jaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving
Cementir Holding N.V., Jaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date09 mar 2023
Issuing institutionCementir Holding N.V.
Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving Document69199.zip

Date last update: 10 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cementir Holding NV published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 20:14:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 664 M 1 774 M 1 774 M
Net income 2022 146 M 156 M 156 M
Net cash 2022 64,9 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,71x
Yield 2022 2,55%
Capitalization 1 249 M 1 332 M 1 332 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 083
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Cementir Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,05 €
Average target price 9,91 €
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Caltagirone Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Giovanni Luise CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Giacomo Cornetti Group Chief Information Technology Officer
Paolo Zugaro Chief Information Officer
Paolo di Benedetto Senior Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.31.11%1 324
HOLCIM LTD22.93%36 988
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED4.58%21 779
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD8.33%11 694
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED9.75%11 242
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC10.34%10 553