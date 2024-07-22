Today, [date],

I, Vincent van Kampen, candidate civil law notary, acting as legal substitute (waarnemer) for Paul Hubertus Nicolaas Quist, civil law notary in Amsterdam, hereinafter referred to as "civil law notary", have drawn up a notarial record of the following:

On April twenty-second, two thousand twenty-four, at the request of the chair to be referred to hereinafter, I, civil law notary, attended the annual general meeting of Cementir Holding N.V., a public limited company (naamloze vennootschap) having its seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, its address at Corso di Francia no. 200, 00191 Rome, Italy and registered in the Dutch trade register under number 76026728, held at Concertgebouwplein 29, 1071 LM Amsterdam, the Netherlands, in order to make a notarial record of the business transacted in that meeting.

In the general meeting, I, civil law notary, established the following:

Among others, Bianca Geuze ("Chair"), was present who addressed the meeting as follows:

Chair:

1. OPENING Ladies and Gentlemen,

On behalf of Cementir Holding N.V., I welcome you to its annual general meeting of shareholders.

I also wish to welcome the members of the press who will follow the meeting by call conference. Mr Francesco Caltagirone, the Chairman of the Board and CEO, is joining this meeting by video conference. All other Board members have excused themselves to the satisfaction of the Board.

Given the physical absence of all Board members, I have been asked by Cementir to act as chair of this meeting. My name is Bianca Geuze and I am a civil law notary in Amsterdam. I have an independent role.

For completeness' sake, I would like to ask the general meeting to appoint me as its chair.

I would like to invite you to vote on the proposal to appoint myself, Bianca Geuze, as chair of the meeting. Unless anyone objects, the meeting will vote on this proposal by acclamation. This means that you will be given the opportunity to (a) make a voting declaration, (b) vote against or (c) abstain. If you do not do one of these things, we will assume that you vote in favour. If you do not vote or vote incorrectly (for example, both against and abstain), your vote will be regarded as not having been cast.

Does anyone wish to make a voting declaration? Does anyone wish to vote against? Or does anyone wish to abstain?

(No voting declarations, votes against or abstentions. The Chair continues.)

Thank you - then I will act as chair of this meeting. As such, I appoint Vincent van Kampen as secretary of the meeting. Vincent is a candidate civil law notary at my firm, Quist Geuze Meijeren, and at present acts as legal substitute for Paul Quist, civil law notary in Amsterdam and partner at my firm. The minutes of this meeting will be laid down in a notarial record by Vincent.

In addition to Mr Francesco Caltagirone joining by video conference, we are also joined through video conference by certain Cementir top managers. These are Claudio Criscuolo (Group General Counsel), Roberto Marazza (Group Chief Financial Officer), Marco Bianconi (Head of M&A, Business Development and Investor Relations) and, for IT technical issues, Giacomo Cornetti (Chief Information Technology Officer).

Also joining through video conference is Cementir's auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, in the person of

Sander Gerritsen.

Before moving on to the next agenda item, I have a number of general comments to make:

• I note that the meeting was convened in time and in accordance with the required formalities by placing the convening notice and agenda on Cementir's website on eleven March twenty twenty- four.

• The meeting will vote on the agenda items by electronic vote. I will announce results of the voting after each vote. Cementir decided that shareholders can exercise their voting rights beforehand through the Monte Titoli system online or by granting a proxy to Computershare S.p.A. to vote on