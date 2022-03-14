Cementir N : Publication notice of investors presentation

PRESS RELEASE

Publication notice of Investors Presentations

Amsterdam, 14 March 2022 - Cementir Holding N.V. announces that the presentations related to the following virtual Conferences:

Pan European Small/Mid-Cap CEO Conference organized by J.P. Morgan on 15 March 2022

Euronext STAR Conference 2022 organized by Borsa Italiana on 25 March 2022

will be made available the day before the date scheduled for the Conference on the company's website www.cementirholding.comin the section "Investors /Results Center and Presentations".

CEMENTIR HOLDING is an international manufacturer of grey and white cement, ready-mixed concrete, aggregates and concrete products, exporting to over 70 countries worldwide. As global leader in white cement, the Group employs approximately 3,000 people in 18 countries.

