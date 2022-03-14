Cementir N : Publication notice of investors presentation

PRESS RELEASE
Publication notice of Investors Presentations
Amsterdam, 14 March 2022 - Cementir Holding N.V. announces that the presentations related to the following virtual Conferences:
-
Pan European Small/Mid-Cap CEO Conference organized by J.P. Morgan on 15 March 2022
-
Euronext STAR Conference 2022 organized by Borsa Italiana on 25 March 2022
will be made available the day before the date scheduled for the Conference on the company's website www.cementirholding.comin the section "Investors /Results Center and Presentations".
CEMENTIR HOLDING is an international manufacturer of grey and white cement, ready-mixed concrete, aggregates and concrete products, exporting to over 70 countries worldwide. As global leader in white cement, the Group employs approximately 3,000 people in 18 countries.
|
Media Relations
|
Investor Relations
|
Tel. +39 06 45412365
|
Tel. +39 06 32493305
|
Fax +39 06 45412300
|
Fax +39 06 32493274
|
ufficiostampa@cementirholding.it
|
invrel@cementirholding.it
|
|
www.cementirholding.com
|
Cementir Holding N.V.
|
Share capital: € 159,120,000
|
Registered office: 36, Zuidplein, 1077 XV, Amsterdam, Netherlands
|
VAT number: 02158501003
|
T: +31 (0) 20 799 7619
|
Tax number: 00725950638
|
Secondary and operational office: 200, Corso di Francia, 00191 Rome, Italy
|
Netherlands Chamber of Commerce number 76026728
|
T: +39 06 324931
|
|
www.cementirholding.com
|
Disclaimer
Cementir Holding NV published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 16:53:07 UTC.