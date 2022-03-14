Log in
Cementir N : Publication notice of investors presentation

03/14/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Publication notice of Investors Presentations

Amsterdam, 14 March 2022 - Cementir Holding N.V. announces that the presentations related to the following virtual Conferences:

  • Pan European Small/Mid-Cap CEO Conference organized by J.P. Morgan on 15 March 2022
  • Euronext STAR Conference 2022 organized by Borsa Italiana on 25 March 2022

will be made available the day before the date scheduled for the Conference on the company's website www.cementirholding.comin the section "Investors /Results Center and Presentations".

CEMENTIR HOLDING is an international manufacturer of grey and white cement, ready-mixed concrete, aggregates and concrete products, exporting to over 70 countries worldwide. As global leader in white cement, the Group employs approximately 3,000 people in 18 countries.

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Tel. +39 06 45412365

Tel. +39 06 32493305

Fax +39 06 45412300

Fax +39 06 32493274

ufficiostampa@cementirholding.it

invrel@cementirholding.it

www.cementirholding.com

Cementir Holding N.V.

Share capital: € 159,120,000

Registered office: 36, Zuidplein, 1077 XV, Amsterdam, Netherlands

VAT number: 02158501003

T: +31 (0) 20 799 7619

Tax number: 00725950638

Secondary and operational office: 200, Corso di Francia, 00191 Rome, Italy

Netherlands Chamber of Commerce number 76026728

T: +39 06 324931

www.cementirholding.com

Disclaimer

Cementir Holding NV published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 16:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
