Sustainability

27 June 2024

Cementir has been confirmed as a Leader in the ESG Identity Corporate Index (ex Integrated Governance Index) 2024 for the second year in a row.

This quantitative analysis model, developed by ETicaNews on the basis of a questionnaire sent to leading Italian companies, measures the degree of integration of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) factors in corporate strategies.

The analyzed companies are categorized into four levels of ESG identity development: Top Performer, Leader, Conscious and Builder. Cementir ranks in the ICI Leader category, placing 23rd out of a total of 93 participants.

The recognition of the Leader level attests to Cementir's willingness to be transparent and marks the activation of a serious path of transformation and evolution in ESG in terms of its Identity. The result confirms Cementir's commitment to transparent and robust governance, capable of aligning all strategic functions, in an integrated manner to create sustainable value over time.

Inclusion in the Leaders ranking comes on top of other similar recognitions that Cementir has received in the first months of 2024, from obtaining Score A- in CDP's Climate Change and Water Security questionnaire, to the validation of emission reduction targets by SBTi in line with the 1.5°C scenario.