    CEM   NL0013995087

CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.

(CEM)
Cementir N : Amendment to the 2021 Financial Calendar

04/19/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Cementir Holding: Amendment to the 2021 Financial Calendar

Rome, 19 April 2021 - It is announced that, as partial amendment to the Financial Calendar released on 8 January 2021, the Board of Directors' Meeting for the approval of the Interim Financial Report at 31 March 2021 will be held on 5 May 2021 (instead of 13 May 2021).

Following the Board of Directors' meeting, a conference call with financial analysts and institutional investors will take place.

.

CEMENTIR HOLDING is an international manufacturer of grey and white cement, ready-mixed concrete, aggregates and concrete products, exporting to over 70 countries worldwide. As global leader in white cement, the Group employs approximately 3,000 people in 18 countries.

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Tel. +39 06 45412365

Tel. +39 06 32493305

Fax +39 06 45412300

Fax +39 06 32493274

ufficiostampa@cementirholding.it

invrel@cementirholding.it

www.cementirholding.com

Cementir Holding N.V.

Share capital: € 159,120,000

Registered office: 36, Zuidplein, 1077 XV, Amsterdam, Netherlands

VAT number: 02158501003

T: +31 (0) 20 799 7619

Tax number: 00725950638

Secondary and operational office: 200, Corso di Francia, 00191 Rome, Italy

Netherlands Chamber of Commerce number 76026728

T: +39 06 324931

www.cementirholding.com

Disclaimer

Cementir Holding NV published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 16:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 297 M 1 560 M 1 560 M
Net income 2021 112 M 134 M 134 M
Net Debt 2021 42,8 M 51,4 M 51,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 1,65%
Capitalization 1 428 M 1 711 M 1 717 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 2 995
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Cementir Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 9,46 €
Last Close Price 9,07 €
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francesco Caltagirone Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Giovanni Luise Group Chief Financial Officer
Giacomo Cornetti Group Chief Information Technology Officer
Paolo Zugaro Group Chief Operating Officer
Paolo di Benedetto Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.36.39%1 711
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD20.20%38 886
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-0.41%25 939
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED28.35%14 922
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC12.01%14 707
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.13.43%10 516
