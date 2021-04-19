Cementir N : Amendment to the 2021 Financial Calendar

PRESS RELEASE

Cementir Holding: Amendment to the 2021 Financial Calendar

Rome, 19 April 2021 - It is announced that, as partial amendment to the Financial Calendar released on 8 January 2021, the Board of Directors' Meeting for the approval of the Interim Financial Report at 31 March 2021 will be held on 5 May 2021 (instead of 13 May 2021).

Following the Board of Directors' meeting, a conference call with financial analysts and institutional investors will take place.

.

CEMENTIR HOLDING is an international manufacturer of grey and white cement, ready-mixed concrete, aggregates and concrete products, exporting to over 70 countries worldwide. As global leader in white cement, the Group employs approximately 3,000 people in 18 countries.

Media Relations Investor Relations Tel. +39 06 45412365 Tel. +39 06 32493305 Fax +39 06 45412300 Fax +39 06 32493274 ufficiostampa@cementirholding.it invrel@cementirholding.it www.cementirholding.com