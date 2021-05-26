Log in
Cementir N : S&P assigns Cementir a BBB- rating with Outlook Stable

05/26/2021 | 02:53am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Cementir Holding: S&P assigns Cementir a BBB- rating with Outlook Stable

Rome, 26 May 2021 - Standard & Poor's rating agency announced that it had assigned Cementir Holding N.V. an Issuer Rating of "BBB- with Stable Outlook".

The attribution of an Investment Grade rating is the culmination of a process that began several years ago, which saw Cementir significantly diversify its business and product portfolio, allowing it to achieve considerable stability in results, even during the recent pandemic crisis.

In fact, during 2020, Cementir Holding improved its profitability and further reduced its financial leverage. Over the next few months, the management expects to further strengthen the competitive position, thanks to cash generation and the major investments in sustainability and digitalization envisaged in the 2021-23 Business Plan.

The "Stable outlook" reflects the Group's cash generation and managerial ability to maintain a prudent financial policy.

For more information, please refer to Standard & Poor's press release on its website www.spglobal.com.

CEMENTIR HOLDING is an international manufacturer of grey and white cement, ready-mixed concrete, aggregates and concrete products, exporting to over 70 countries worldwide. As global leader in white cement, the Group employs approximately 3,000 people in 18 countries.

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Tel. +39 06 45412365

Tel. +39 06 32493305

Fax +39 06 45412300

Fax +39 06 32493274

ufficiostampa@cementirholding.it

invrel@cementirholding.it

www.cementirholding.com

Cementir Holding N.V.

Share capital: € 159,120,000

Registered office: 36, Zuidplein, 1077 XV, Amsterdam, Netherlands

VAT number: 02158501003

T: +31 (0) 20 799 7619

Tax number: 00725950638

Secondary and operational office: 200, Corso di Francia, 00191 Rome, Italy

Netherlands Chamber of Commerce number 76026728

T: +39 06 324931

www.cementirholding.com

Disclaimer

Cementir Holding NV published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 06:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 308 M 1 603 M 1 603 M
Net income 2021 116 M 142 M 142 M
Net Debt 2021 35,7 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 1,63%
Capitalization 1 449 M 1 773 M 1 776 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 2 995
Free-Float 28,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francesco Caltagirone Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Giovanni Luise Group Chief Financial Officer
Giacomo Cornetti Group Chief Information Technology Officer
Paolo Zugaro Group Chief Operating Officer
Paolo di Benedetto Lead Independent Director
