Cementir N : S&P assigns Cementir a BBB- rating with Outlook Stable

PRESS RELEASE

Cementir Holding: S&P assigns Cementir a BBB- rating with Outlook Stable

Rome, 26 May 2021 - Standard & Poor's rating agency announced that it had assigned Cementir Holding N.V. an Issuer Rating of "BBB- with Stable Outlook".

The attribution of an Investment Grade rating is the culmination of a process that began several years ago, which saw Cementir significantly diversify its business and product portfolio, allowing it to achieve considerable stability in results, even during the recent pandemic crisis.

In fact, during 2020, Cementir Holding improved its profitability and further reduced its financial leverage. Over the next few months, the management expects to further strengthen the competitive position, thanks to cash generation and the major investments in sustainability and digitalization envisaged in the 2021-23 Business Plan.

The "Stable outlook" reflects the Group's cash generation and managerial ability to maintain a prudent financial policy.

For more information, please refer to Standard & Poor's press release on its website www.spglobal.com.

CEMENTIR HOLDING is an international manufacturer of grey and white cement, ready-mixed concrete, aggregates and concrete products, exporting to over 70 countries worldwide. As global leader in white cement, the Group employs approximately 3,000 people in 18 countries.

Media Relations Investor Relations Tel. +39 06 45412365 Tel. +39 06 32493305 Fax +39 06 45412300 Fax +39 06 32493274 ufficiostampa@cementirholding.it invrel@cementirholding.it www.cementirholding.com