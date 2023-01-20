Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Cementir Holding N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEM   NL0013995087

CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.

(CEM)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:17 2023-01-20 am EST
6.380 EUR   -0.93%
12:46pRoberto Marazza will be Cementir Holding's new CFO
AN
2022Cementir N : CDP confirmed the A- rating on Climate Change and improved rating on Water management from B to A-
PU
2022Italy's Cementir Starts Carbon Capture & Storage Pilot Project in Denmark
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Roberto Marazza will be Cementir Holding's new CFO

01/20/2023 | 12:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Cementir Holding NV announced Friday that Roberto Marazza will assume the role of Group Chief Financial Officer effective March 15.

Roberto Marazza, who holds a degree in business administration from the University of Genoa, began his career at IBM as an administrative manager and then spent his career in roles of increasing responsibility until becoming CFO in fuel & energy and renewable energy companies such as Total ERG and Italiana Petroli, an API group company.

Cementir Holding's stock closed Friday down 0.9 percent at EUR6.38 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V. -0.93% 6.38 Delayed Quote.4.89%
GENOVA, INC. 0.76% 1583 Delayed Quote.-6.10%
All news about CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.
12:46pRoberto Marazza will be Cementir Holding's new CFO
AN
2022Cementir N : CDP confirmed the A- rating on Climate Change and improved rating on Water ma..
PU
2022Italy's Cementir Starts Carbon Capture & Storage Pilot Project in Denmark
MT
20229M 22: competitive pricing but lower cost supports profitability (Cementir Holding..
AL
2022Transcript : Cementir Holding N.V., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
2022Cementir Holding N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
2022Cementir N : Italian Excellences Conference Intesa Sanpaolo - 12 October 2022
PU
2022Cementir N : Italian Sustainability Week - 8 September 2022
PU
2022Cementir N : Publication notice of 2022 Half-Year Financial Report
PU
2022Cementir N : Consolidated Half-Year financial report at 30 June 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 633 M 1 762 M 1 762 M
Net income 2022 145 M 157 M 157 M
Net cash 2022 67,5 M 72,9 M 72,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,02x
Yield 2022 3,15%
Capitalization 1 002 M 1 081 M 1 081 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 083
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Cementir Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,44 €
Average target price 8,67 €
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Caltagirone Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Giovanni Luise CFO, Head-Administration, Finance & Control
Giacomo Cornetti Group Chief Information Technology Officer
Paolo Zugaro Chief Information Officer
Paolo di Benedetto Senior Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V.4.89%1 081
HOLCIM LTD8.23%34 366
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED8.97%22 097
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD4.81%11 421
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED4.72%10 822
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC1.53%9 859