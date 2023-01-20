Roberto Marazza will be Cementir Holding's new CFO

(Alliance News) - Cementir Holding NV announced Friday that Roberto Marazza will assume the role of Group Chief Financial Officer effective March 15.

Roberto Marazza, who holds a degree in business administration from the University of Genoa, began his career at IBM as an administrative manager and then spent his career in roles of increasing responsibility until becoming CFO in fuel & energy and renewable energy companies such as Total ERG and Italiana Petroli, an API group company.

Cementir Holding's stock closed Friday down 0.9 percent at EUR6.38 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

