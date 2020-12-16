Log in
CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A.

(CEMARGOS)
Cementos Argos S A : Attached, relevant information regarding the issuance of ordinary bonds.

12/16/2020 | 10:37am EST
SECOND ISSUANCE OF ORDINARY BONDS UNDER THE GLOBAL ISSUANCE PROGRAM OF

ORDINARY BONDS AND COMMERCIAL PAPERS BY CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A.

Cementos Argos S.A. carried out the second issuance of ordinary bonds in the Colombian public stock market under the global issuance program of ordinary bonds and commercial papers for a total amount of two hundred fifty billion pesos ($250.000.000.000). The issuance had bids for three hundred sixty-two billion seven hundred forty million pesos ($362.740.000.000), with a bid- to-cover of 1.81 times over the amount initially offered.

The use of the proceeds will be to substitute current financial debt, so that this issuance does not imply an increase in the level of indebtedness. This operation benefits the maturity profile of the debt and allows us greater financial flexibility.

In accordance with the provisions established in Section 3.2. of Article 6.1.1.1.5. of the Decree 2555/2010, the following are the features of the ordinary bonds and the placement:

Subseries

C51

Issuance date

11/25/2020

Term

51 months

Expiration date

02/25/2025

Indexation

CPI

Maximum yield

2.75%p.a.

Yield

2.24%p.a.

Yield optimization

51bps

Interest payment period

Quarterly

Capital amortization

At maturity

Interest payment dates

Every February 25th,

May 25th, August 25th,

November 25th until

the maturity date

Base

365

Amount demanded

$362.74 billion

Amount awarded

$250 billion

Nominal value

$1,000,000

The issuance was led by Banca de Inversión Bancolombia S.A. Corporación Financiera, as Arranger and Lead Placement Agent. Valores Bancolombia S.A. Comisionista de Bolsa acted as Placement Agent.

November 25th, 2020

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Cementos Argos SA published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 15:36:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 9 179 B 2 699 M 2 699 M
Net income 2020 154 B 45,3 M 45,3 M
Net Debt 2020 6 990 B 2 055 M 2 055 M
P/E ratio 2020 49,8x
Yield 2020 3,40%
Capitalization 7 393 B 2 160 M 2 173 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,57x
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 7 647
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cementos Argos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5 440,91 COP
Last Close Price 5 620,00 COP
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target -3,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Juan Esteban Calle Restrepo Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Mario Velásquez Jaramillo Chairman
Carlos Horacio Yusty Calero Chief Financial Officer
Victor Lizarralde Aristizabal Vice President-Technical Affairs
León E. Teicher G. Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A.-23.01%2 160
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-15.67%40 545
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD-12.72%32 447
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC34.91%12 605
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED19.13%11 903
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.2.12%8 948
