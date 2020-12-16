Cementos Argos S A : Attached, relevant information regarding the issuance of ordinary bonds.

SECOND ISSUANCE OF ORDINARY BONDS UNDER THE GLOBAL ISSUANCE PROGRAM OF
ORDINARY BONDS AND COMMERCIAL PAPERS BY CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A.
Cementos Argos S.A. carried out the second issuance of ordinary bonds in the Colombian public stock market under the global issuance program of ordinary bonds and commercial papers for a total amount of two hundred fifty billion pesos ($250.000.000.000). The issuance had bids for three hundred sixty-two billion seven hundred forty million pesos ($362.740.000.000), with a bid- to-cover of 1.81 times over the amount initially offered.
The use of the proceeds will be to substitute current financial debt, so that this issuance does not imply an increase in the level of indebtedness. This operation benefits the maturity profile of the debt and allows us greater financial flexibility.
In accordance with the provisions established in Section 3.2. of Article 6.1.1.1.5. of the Decree 2555/2010, the following are the features of the ordinary bonds and the placement:
|
Subseries
|
C51
|
|
|
Issuance date
|
11/25/2020
|
|
|
Term
|
51 months
|
|
|
Expiration date
|
02/25/2025
|
|
|
Indexation
|
CPI
|
|
|
Maximum yield
|
2.75%p.a.
|
|
|
Yield
|
2.24%p.a.
|
|
|
Yield optimization
|
51bps
|
|
|
Interest payment period
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
Capital amortization
|
At maturity
|
|
|
Interest payment dates
|
Every February 25th,
|
|
May 25th, August 25th,
|
|
November 25th until
|
|
the maturity date
|
|
|
Base
|
365
|
|
|
Amount demanded
|
$362.74 billion
|
|
|
Amount awarded
|
$250 billion
|
|
|
Nominal value
|
$1,000,000
|
|
The issuance was led by Banca de Inversión Bancolombia S.A. Corporación Financiera, as Arranger and Lead Placement Agent. Valores Bancolombia S.A. Comisionista de Bolsa acted as Placement Agent.
November 25th, 2020
