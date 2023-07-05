Cementos Argos

Corporate presentation

2022

Multinacional, productora de

materiales de construcción, con énfasis en consolidación de crecimiento y

creación de valor

Best footprint

Value generation

1in the Americas

2 through efficiency

Segmented value

Successful experience

3proposition for market4deploying a

differentiation

disciplined expansion

strategy

5 Healthy financial position aiming at reducing leverage and gaining further flexibility

01

Best footprint in the Americas

Vertically integrated into our operations to maximize value generation

Logistic synergies

Balance between emerging and developed economies Markets with high growth potential

Negative correlation between economic cycles

20%

23%

23%

Cement; 69%

27%

57%

50%

Concrete; 31%

Revenues by

Operating EBITDA

Revenues by segment*

region*

by region*

USA

Colombia

Caribe y Centroamérica

24 M TM

Cement installed capacity

14.7 M M3

Concrete installed capacity

*Cifras al 4Q22

Our Footprint

11 Cement

197 ReadyMix

Plants

plants

9 Grinding

29 Ports and

mills

terminals

1669 Mixers

+1.500 Rail

US

40% 9.6 M TM

Cement capacity

Colombia

35% 8.5 M TM

Cement capacity

1st cement, concrete and aggregates producers

Caribbean and Central America

5.9 M TM

Cars

25% Cement capacity

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Cementos Argos SA published this content on 05 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2023 13:48:10 UTC.