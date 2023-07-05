Cementos Argos SA is a Colombia-based company engaged in the production of cement, aggregates and concrete mix products, such as white and gray cement, lime and mortar. It is also involved in the operation and management of quarries and deposits of clay and limestone. The Company has its production plants located in Sogamoso, San Gil, Barranquilla, Toluviejo, Sabanagrande, Nare, Cairo, Rioclaro and Yumbo. The Company owns such subsidiaries as Valle Cement Investments Ltda, Lafarge Cementos SA de CV, Sociedad Portuaria Las Flores SA, Concretos Argos SA, Ganaderia Rio Grande SAS, Urbanizadora Villa Santos SAS, Transatlantic Cement Carriers Inc, Lafarge Cementos SA de CV, Ciments Guyanais and Argos SEM SA, among others.

Sector Construction Materials