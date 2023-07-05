Cementos Argos
Corporate presentation
2022
Multinacional, productora de
materiales de construcción, con énfasis en consolidación de crecimiento y
creación de valor
Best footprint
Value generation
1in the Americas
2 through efficiency
Segmented value
Successful experience
3proposition for market4deploying a
differentiation
disciplined expansion
strategy
5 Healthy financial position aiming at reducing leverage and gaining further flexibility
01
Best footprint in the Americas
Vertically integrated into our operations to maximize value generation
▪ Logistic synergies
▪ Balance between emerging and developed economies ▪ Markets with high growth potential
▪ Negative correlation between economic cycles
20%
23%
23%
Cement; 69%
27%
57%
50%
Concrete; 31%
Revenues by
Operating EBITDA
Revenues by segment*
region*
by region*
USA
Colombia
Caribe y Centroamérica
24 M TM
Cement installed capacity
14.7 M M3
Concrete installed capacity
*Cifras al 4Q22
Our Footprint
11 Cement
197 ReadyMix
Plants
plants
9 Grinding
29 Ports and
mills
terminals
1669 Mixers
+1.500 Rail
US
40% 9.6 M TM
Cement capacity
Colombia
35% 8.5 M TM
Cement capacity
1st cement, concrete and aggregates producers
Caribbean and Central America
5.9 M TM
Cars
25% Cement capacity
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Cementos Argos SA published this content on 05 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2023 13:48:10 UTC.