- 8 cement plants were founded in Colombia
- In the 1970s, cement exports to the United States began.
- Consolidated presence in the Caribbean and Central America through joint ventures, exports and trading.
- Acquisition of ready-mix and cement assets in the US
- Consolidated presence in the US with the acquisition of 4 integrated cement plants, 3 grinding mills, more than 280 ready-mixplants, and 21 ports and terminals.
- US EBITDA grows +56% vs. 2016
- Strategic divestitures of ready-mixclusters
- Concentration of ready-mix business in urban areas and close to own cement plants
- U.S. assets are combined with Summit Materials, creating the fourth-largest cement company and sixth-largestaggregates company by capacity in the U.S.
We are
in Colombia, Central
America and the Caribbean.
We are the
with a 31%
stake in the company.
Value-generating businesses leveraged on
Cementos Argos is a company with exposure to the U.S. building materials industry through its 31% stake in Summit Materials and is an operator of high-performance building materials assets in LATAM, positioned to supply high-growth markets.
7,800 mm USD
Market Cap
990m USD
Guidance EBITDA 2024
31% stake
4to U.S. cement producer
6to U.S Aggregates producer
1,230 mm USD
295 mm USD
REVENUES LTM 1Q24*
EBITDA LTM 1Q24
41.2%
Colombia
37.5%
58.8%
62.5%
CCA
7 integrated cement plants
7 cement grinding mills
14.4 MTPA of cement capacity 46 Concrete Plants
5 Cementos Argos S.A. has a presence in Venezuela through its subsidiary Corporación de Cemento Andino C.A., which is currently involved in a judicial process for the expropriation by Venezuelan trade of its plant located in the state of Trujillo in Venezuela.
1
construction
materials market
2
High-performance
in LATAM in the materials industry
3
4
in high-
potential complementary businesses
for future growth
5
Focus on transferring value to
shareholders -
6
Why invest in Cementos Argos?
1
, through its 31% stake in Summit Materials, captures the opportunities of the world's most attractive building materials market in an optimal and far-reaching way.
30
11.6
5.5
990 m
>30%
Infrastructure Investment
and Jobs Act (IIJA)
Inflation reduction Act (IRA)
Investments of U$1.2 tn for transportation and infrastructure
U$242 billion in investments in clean energy economies
States
MTPA
MSTPA
EBITDA
Mgn EBITDA
Cement
Aggregates
Guidance 2024
Adjusted
Elevate Summit Goal
Unique positioning
through
participation in the Summit platform to capture market opportunitiesfor the country's housing and infrastructure deficit.
7
Historical underbuilding of the U.S. housing market.
Housing
units
Accumulated overbuilding
Accumulated under-construction
Housing starts
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Cumulative infrastructure investment needs in the U.S.
6,100
5,100
2,588
4,100
3,100
5,937
2,100
3,350
1,100
100
USD Mill
Financed gap
Gap
Total needs
Why invest in Cementos Argos?
2
8.5
✓ Multi-planta interconnected with the country's most efficient logistics network
6
40
1
5
✓ +9,000 active customers
Cement
Concrete
Sea port
Aggregates
MTPA Cement
✓
90% of the national territory covered
plants
plants
plants
Capacity
✓
+7,000 direct hardware stores
Annual
domestic
cement demand
13
M Ton
- Formal housing
40% ✓ Infrastructure BULK ✓ Driven by economic
cycles
- Retail sales
60% ✓ Driven by private consumption
BAGS
- Resilient to weak economic cycles
We are the
largest
integrated
producer, with
national
coverage and a
strong
competitive advantageto capture growth in infrastructure and housing.
Billions of pesos
$ 2,958
$ 2,708
$ 2,346
$ 2,422
$ 2,261
25.2%
22.3%
22.2%
21.7%
19.2%
$ 605
$ 744
$ 434
$ 522
$ 524
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Ingresos
EBITDA
Margen
Why invest in Cementos Argos?
2
1 7
Cement Grinding
plantstations
6
10
Concrete
Sea ports
plants
✓ Market leaders in Honduras and Panama
1 ✓ Recent incursion into Guatemala, interconnected with
Aggregates Honduras plant
✓ Panama maritime terminal for exports and imports
Honduras
Of regional
EBITDA
- Country's demand : 2.4 million tons
- Market: 80% informal, 20% formal
- Integrated plant to supply the
local market +
9Guatemala
República
Dominicana
Of regional
EBITDA
- Country's demand: 5.4 million tons
- Cement consumption derived from tourism, mining and other services and products associated with the country's free trade zones.
Panamá
Of regional
EBITDA
- Country's demand: 1.2 million tons
- Market: 50/50 between formal and informal
- Diversified portfolio: aggregates, ready mixes
Million dollars
27.8%
27.5%
26.1%
22.1%
$ 535
$ 525
20.8%
$ 508
$ 447
$ 514
$ 147
$ 117
$ 146
$ 112
$ 107
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Ingresos
EBITDA
Mg EBITDA
Why invest in Cementos Argos?
3
Largest calcined clay plant in the
Americas
A 450,000 TPA
B Up to -50%
C ~30% of
D -20%
Argos USA, now part of Summit Materials, was invited by the DOE to negotiate for a grant to develop 4 calcined clay facilities in the USA.
We have solutions at the forefront of the
digital revolution.
Combining data science + artificial intelligence to
optimize operational performance
Saved during
Estimated
2023
savings 2024
It allows to improve indicators such as:
- Clinker / Cement Factor
- Caloric consumption
- CO2 emissions
10
