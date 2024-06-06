This presentation contains certain forward- looking statements and information relating to CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A. and its subsidiaries (collectively "ARGOS") that are based on knowledge of present facts, expectations and projections, circumstances and assumptions about future events.

Many factors could cause ARGOS' future results, performance or achievements to be different from those expressed or assumed.

If unforeseen events occur, or assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, future results may vary materially from those stated herein.

Forward-looking statements are made as of this date and ARGOS neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

  • 8 cement plants were founded in Colombia
  • In the 1970s, cement exports to the United States began.
  • Consolidated presence in the Caribbean and Central America through joint ventures, exports and trading.
    • Acquisition of ready-mix and cement assets in the US
    • Consolidated presence in the US with the acquisition of 4 integrated cement plants, 3 grinding mills, more than 280 ready-mixplants, and 21 ports and terminals.

- US EBITDA grows +56% vs. 2016

  • Strategic divestitures of ready-mixclusters
  • Concentration of ready-mix business in urban areas and close to own cement plants
    • U.S. assets are combined with Summit Materials, creating the fourth-largest cement company and sixth-largestaggregates company by capacity in the U.S.

We are

in Colombia, Central

America and the Caribbean.

We are the

with a 31%

stake in the company.

Value-generating businesses leveraged on

Cementos Argos is a company with exposure to the U.S. building materials industry through its 31% stake in Summit Materials and is an operator of high-performance building materials assets in LATAM, positioned to supply high-growth markets.

7,800 mm USD

Market Cap

990m USD

Guidance EBITDA 2024

31% stake

4to U.S. cement producer

6to U.S Aggregates producer

1,230 mm USD

295 mm USD

REVENUES LTM 1Q24*

EBITDA LTM 1Q24

41.2%

Colombia

37.5%

58.8%

62.5%

CCA

7 integrated cement plants

7 cement grinding mills

14.4 MTPA of cement capacity 46 Concrete Plants

5 Cementos Argos S.A. has a presence in Venezuela through its subsidiary Corporación de Cemento Andino C.A., which is currently involved in a judicial process for the expropriation by Venezuelan trade of its plant located in the state of Trujillo in Venezuela.

1

construction

materials market

2

High-performance

in LATAM in the materials industry

3

4

in high-

potential complementary businesses

for future growth

5

Focus on transferring value to

shareholders -

6

Why invest in Cementos Argos?

1

, through its 31% stake in Summit Materials, captures the opportunities of the world's most attractive building materials market in an optimal and far-reaching way.

30

11.6

5.5

990 m

>30%

Infrastructure Investment

and Jobs Act (IIJA)

Inflation reduction Act (IRA)

Investments of U$1.2 tn for transportation and infrastructure

U$242 billion in investments in clean energy economies

States

MTPA

MSTPA

EBITDA

Mgn EBITDA

Cement

Aggregates

Guidance 2024

Adjusted

Elevate Summit Goal

Unique positioning

through

participation in the Summit platform to capture market opportunitiesfor the country's housing and infrastructure deficit.

7

Historical underbuilding of the U.S. housing market.

Housing

units

Accumulated overbuilding

Accumulated under-construction

Housing starts

1980

1981

1982

1983

1984

1985

1986

1987

1988

1989

1990

1991

1992

1993

1994

1995

1996

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Cumulative infrastructure investment needs in the U.S.

6,100

5,100

2,588

4,100

3,100

5,937

2,100

3,350

1,100

100

USD Mill

Financed gap

Gap

Total needs

Why invest in Cementos Argos?

2

8.5

Multi-planta interconnected with the country's most efficient logistics network

6

40

1

5

+9,000 active customers

Cement

Concrete

Sea port

Aggregates

MTPA Cement

90% of the national territory covered

plants

plants

plants

Capacity

+7,000 direct hardware stores

Annual

domestic

cement demand

13

M Ton

  • Formal housing

40% Infrastructure BULK Driven by economic

cycles

  • Retail sales

60% Driven by private consumption

BAGS

  • Resilient to weak economic cycles

We are the

largest

integrated

producer, with

national

coverage and a

strong

competitive advantageto capture growth in infrastructure and housing.

Billions of pesos

$ 2,958

$ 2,708

$ 2,346

$ 2,422

$ 2,261

25.2%

22.3%

22.2%

21.7%

19.2%

$ 605

$ 744

$ 434

$ 522

$ 524

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Ingresos

EBITDA

Margen

Why invest in Cementos Argos?

2

1 7

Cement Grinding

plantstations

6

10

Concrete

Sea ports

plants

Market leaders in Honduras and Panama

1 Recent incursion into Guatemala, interconnected with

Aggregates Honduras plant

Panama maritime terminal for exports and imports

Honduras

Of regional

EBITDA

  • Country's demand : 2.4 million tons
  • Market: 80% informal, 20% formal
  • Integrated plant to supply the

local market +

9Guatemala

República

Dominicana

Of regional

EBITDA

  • Country's demand: 5.4 million tons
  • Cement consumption derived from tourism, mining and other services and products associated with the country's free trade zones.

Panamá

Of regional

EBITDA

  • Country's demand: 1.2 million tons
  • Market: 50/50 between formal and informal
  • Diversified portfolio: aggregates, ready mixes

Million dollars

27.8%

27.5%

26.1%

22.1%

$ 535

$ 525

20.8%

$ 508

$ 447

$ 514

$ 147

$ 117

$ 146

$ 112

$ 107

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Ingresos

EBITDA

Mg EBITDA

Why invest in Cementos Argos?

3

Largest calcined clay plant in the

Americas

A 450,000 TPA

B Up to -50%

C ~30% of

D -20%

Argos USA, now part of Summit Materials, was invited by the DOE to negotiate for a grant to develop 4 calcined clay facilities in the USA.

We have solutions at the forefront of the

digital revolution.

Combining data science + artificial intelligence to

optimize operational performance

Saved during

Estimated

2023

savings 2024

It allows to improve indicators such as:

  1. Clinker / Cement Factor
  2. Caloric consumption
  3. CO2 emissions

10

