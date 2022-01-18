Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Colombia
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  5. Cementos Argos S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEMARGOS   COD38PA00046

CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A.

(CEMARGOS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cementos Argos S A : Fitch Ratings raises the credit outlook of Cementos Argos to “Positive”

01/18/2022 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Fitch Ratings raises the credit outlook of Cementos Argos to "Positive"

Argos, a Grupo Argos cement company, received an upgrade in its credit rating outlook, going from "Stable" to "Positive" according to Fitch Ratings, an international credit rating agency.


The Positive Outlook granted by Fitch Ratings reflects the good performance of Cementos Argos and the expectation that the generation of operating cash flows will continue with a growth trend in the following years, a trend that has been benefited by the operational efficiency strategies that the company has launched.


It should be noted that among the reasons for the positive rating of Argos, its competitive position stands out by consolidating itself as one of the main producers of cement and concrete in Colombia, the United States and Central America and the Caribbean, which is reflected in the increase in volumes of shipped material. Likewise, the company increased its EBITDA margin and reduced debt thanks to the strategic divestments it has carried out and its operational efficiencies programs.


On the other hand, the strategy implemented by Argos to protect the cash flow from the impacts of the pandemic generated favorable financial results and allowed the company to maintain the employment of 100% of its employees and continue creating value for the community through different social investment projects.

Share on facebook
Share on whatsapp
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Disclaimer

Cementos Argos SA published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 22:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A.
05:02pCEMENTOS ARGOS S A : Fitch Ratings raises the credit outlook of Cementos Argos to “P..
PU
2021CEMENTOS ARGOS S A : Argos to triple its export capacity from Cartagena
PU
2021CEMENTOS ARGOS S A : Summon to Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
2021CEMENTOS ARGOS S A : Measures for the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
2021CEMENTOS ARGOS S A : Proposal for the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
2021CEMENTOS ARGOS S A : Letter Jorge Mario Velásquez
PU
2021CEMENTOS ARGOS S A : Letter Alejandro Piedrahíta
PU
2021CEMENTOS ARGOS S A : Letter Rafael Olivella
PU
2021Analysis-Colombian conglomerate GEA could be cornered by hostile Gilinski
RE
2021CEMENTOS ARGOS S A : Relevant information
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 9 558 B 2 370 M 2 370 M
Net income 2021 376 B 93,3 M 93,3 M
Net Debt 2021 5 882 B 1 459 M 1 459 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,8x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 8 552 B 2 122 M 2 121 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 7 289
Free-Float -
Chart CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cementos Argos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6 795,00 COP
Average target price 7 260,00 COP
Spread / Average Target 6,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Esteban Calle Restrepo Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Horacio Yusty Calero Chief Financial Officer
León E. Teicher G. Independent Director
Esteban Piedrahíta Uribe Independent Director
Carlos Gustavo Arrieta Padilla Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A.5.56%2 134
HOLCIM LTD12.97%35 165
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED2.82%31 241
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.-3.79%18 937
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-7.88%16 360
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED2.07%13 380