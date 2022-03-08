Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Colombia
  Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  Cementos Argos S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    CEMARGOS   COD38PA00046

CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A.

(CEMARGOS)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Cementos Argos S A : Proposal for approval of Resources for Social Benefit

03/08/2022 | 03:33pm EST
To support activities with a positive impact on society, it is proposed to the General Shareholders' Meeting to allocate directly or through its subsidiaries, a total amount of seven thousand six hundred and five million pesos (COP 7.605.000.000) for social benefit.

Juan Esteban Calle

President

Disclaimer

Cementos Argos SA published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 20:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 222 B 2 700 M 2 700 M
Net income 2022 389 B 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2022 5 328 B 1 407 M 1 407 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 3,26%
Capitalization 7 972 B 2 105 M 2 105 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 7 289
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cementos Argos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 6 085,00 COP
Average target price 7 276,64 COP
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juan Esteban Calle Restrepo Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Horacio Yusty Calero Chief Financial Officer
León E. Teicher G. Independent Director
Esteban Piedrahíta Uribe Independent Director
Carlos Gustavo Arrieta Padilla Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A.-0.41%2 090
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED3.59%32 138
HOLCIM LTD-11.48%27 021
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-24.48%13 633
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC6.42%11 186
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.-2.19%10 521