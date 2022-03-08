Cementos Argos S A : Proposal for approval of Resources for Social Benefit

To support activities with a positive impact on society, it is proposed to the General Shareholders' Meeting to allocate directly or through its subsidiaries, a total amount of seven thousand six hundred and five million pesos (COP 7.605.000.000) for social benefit.
Juan Esteban Calle
President
