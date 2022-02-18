Cementos Argos S A : Report 4Q21

All-Time High Full Year EBITDA in 2021 Resulting from Solid
Performance Across the Regions
Cementos Argos S.A. (Argos) is a geographically diverse rapidly growing cement and ready-mix concrete (RMC) company with presence in 16 countries and leading market positions in the US, Colombia, Caribbean & Central America (CCA) and total annual capacity of approximately 23 million tons of cement and 14.4 million m3 of concrete.
Consolidated full year EBITDA Margin of 20.2% is the highest since 2005, when the internationalization of Cementos Argos began.
The continuation of solid market dynamics led to like-for-like increases in consolidated cement and ready-mix volumes of the quarter, of 9.5% and 9.9% respectively versus the same period of last year.
Pricing in the US gained traction due to the second price increase of the year. Cement and ready-mix prices increased 2% and 5.3% year over year, respectively. Meanwhile, the CCA and Colombia regions had stability in pricing during the quarter.
Cost inflation continued on the fourth quarter and had an impact across the regions, particularly in fuels, electric energy and freights.
The residential segment continues to support solid demand conditions and provides a positive outlook in the US and Colombia.
"I am extremely proud of these achievements, which are the result of a disciplined strategy of expansion, efficiencies and customer centricity that has been carried out based on a long-term vision of sustainability, growth and profitability, aiming at delivering sustained and increasing value to our shareholders".
Juan Esteban Calle, CEO
Consolidated Results
Volumes
QUARTER
YTD
2020.Q4
2021.Q4
Var
2020.Q4
2021.Q4
Var
Cement
000 TM
3,961
4,196
5.9%
14,674
17,062
16.3%
Cement - Adjusted
000 TM
3,832
4,196
9.5%
14,420
17,062
18.3%
RMC
3
1,949
1,886
-3.2%
8,029
7,766
-3.3%
000 M
RMC - Adjusted
3
1,717
1,886
9.9%
7,561
7,766
2.7%
000 M
Key Figures
QUARTER
YTD
2020.Q4
2021.Q4
Var
2020.Q4
2021.Q4
Var
Revenue
COP Bn
2,322
2,537
9.3%
9,001
9,818
9.1%
EBITDA
COP Bn
374
542
45.0%
1,610
2,156
33.9%
EBITDA Adjusted
COP Bn
431
542
25.7%
1,650
1,982
20.1%
Margin EBITDA
%
16.1%
21.4%
5.3%
17.9%
22.0%
4.1%
Margin EBITDA Adjusted
%
19.3%
21.4%
2.1%
18.7%
20.2%
1.5%
Net Profit
COP Bn
7
112
1503.1%
78
431
451.4%
Net Margin
%
0.3%
4.4%
4.1%
0.9%
4.4%
3.5%
Adjusted EBITDA excludes: i) For YTD2021 an income for COP 174 billion of the gain-in-sale from the Dallas divestiture, equivalent to USD 48 million, ii) For 4Q20 EBITDA excludes an income for COP 16.6 billion generated by the Dallas operation, equivalent to USD 4.5 million and an outcome for COP 73.8 billion that Argos USA agreed to pay as part of DPA with the DOJ of the United States, equivalent to USD 20 million
Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes: i) For YTD2021 from the EBITDA figure an income for COP 174 billion of the gain-in-sale from the Dallas divestiture, equivalent to USD 48 million, ii) for 4Q20 excludes an outcome for COP 73.8 billion that Argos USA agreed to pay as part of DPA with the DOJ of the United States, equivalent to USD 20 million
AdjustedReady-mixvolumes for 4Q20 exclude the 232k m3 sold by the Dallas operations that were divested on 2Q21
Cement volumes exclude since 3Q21 the product bought to third parties used to supply Argos' operations of RMC in the US, particularly in Texas, in order to reflect better the degree of integrations of the operations. For purposes of comparability, adjusted figure for 4Q20 excludes 129k tons of cement purchased from third parties.
RMC: Ready-Mix Concrete
Positive demand conditions in most of our markets during the quarter led to a year over year increase in cement volumes of 9.5% and in ready-mix volumes of 9.9% on a like-for-like basis.
Consolidated revenues stood at COP 2.5 trillion increasing 9.3% year over year, as a result of the solid performance in volumes and pricing in each region. EBITDA reached COP 542 billion, 25.7% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020, on a comparable basis. Strong market performance across all regions resulted in the highest full year EBITDA in the history of Cementos Argos, even after the impact of cost headwinds in fuels, freights, and electric energy during the second semester.
Results per Region
USA Region
Volumes
QUARTER
YTD
2020.Q4
2021.Q4
Var
2020.Q4
2021.Q4
Var
Cement
000 MT
1,489
1,487
-0.1%
5,886
6,083
3.3%
Cement - Adjusted
000 MT
1,360
1,487
9.3%
5,758
6,083
5.7%
RMC
000 M3
1,360
1,198
-11.9%
5,869
5,175
-11.8%
RMC - Adjusted
000 M3
1,128
1,198
6.2%
5,401
5,175
-4.2%
Key Figures
QUARTER
YTD
2020.Q4
2021.Q4
Var
2020.Q4
2021.Q4
Var
Revenue
USD M
356
358
0.6%
1,454
1,449
-0.3%
EBITDA
USD M
46
84
81.8%
237
323
35.9%
EBITDA Adjusted
USD M
62
84
36.2%
248
274
10.6%
Margin EBITDA
%
13.0%
23.5%
10.5%
16.3%
22.3%
5.9%
Margin EBITDA Adjusted
%
13.0%
23.5%
10.5%
16.3%
18.9%
2.6%
Adjusted EBITDA excludes: i) For YTD2021 an income for USD 48 million of the gain-in-sale from the Dallas divestiture, ii) For 4Q20 an income of USD 4.6 million generated by the Dallas operation and an outcome of USD 20 million that Argos USA agreed to pay as part of DPA with the DOJ of the United States
Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes for YTD2021, from the EBITDA figure, an income for USD 48 million of the gain-in-sale from the Dallas divestiture
AdjustedReady-mixvolumes for 4Q20 exclude the 232k m3 sold by the Dallas operations that were divested on 2Q21
Cement volumes exclude since 3Q21 the product bought to third parties used to supply Argos' operations of RMC in the US, particularly in Texas, in order to reflect better the degree of integrations of the operations. For purposes of comparability, adjusted figure for 4Q20 excludes 129k tons of cement purchased from third parties.RMC: Ready-Mix Concrete
Volumes and market performance
The US region exhibited solid market dynamics and good weather conditions during the quarter, which led to annual increases in cement and ready-mix volumes of 9.3% and 6.2%, respectively on a comparable basis.
Florida and the Carolinas boosted volume performance with double digit growth in cement volumes and high single digit growth in ready mix dispatches. In Florida, cement volumes were 20% higher than 4Q20 as 1L cement continues gaining traction in infrastructure projects. In the Carolinas, distribution center construction continues influencing the positive demand conditions.
Average prices maintained a positive trend during the quarter and posted the highest year over year improvements of 2021, increasing 2% in cement and 5.3% in ready-mix, as a result of the second price increase which was made during the second semester.
Regarding market dynamics in the country, the residential segment continued to outperform, as housing starts and building permits increased during the quarter 3.1% and 2.8%, respectively year over year, providing a positive outlook for the segment. Additionally, the commercial segment continued to deliver encouraging signals as the Architectural Billing Index stood at 52 points in December and ended 2021 with January being the only month of the year presenting worsening conditions in the index.
Financial results
EBITDA stood at USD 84 million during the quarter, posting a like for like increase of 36.2% year over year. The strong EBITDA result was possible due to the positive demand conditions and pricing dynamic. Nevertheless, the result was affected by inflationary pressures on costs in both segments. In ready mix, the impact was around 6.6 million dollars for the quarter, mainly due to higher aggregates and fuel costs. In cement, the main cost impact was from energetics, electric energy, raw materials and distribution costs for an estimated 15 million dollars, of which approximately 70% was offset by a better cost dilution and efficiencies in fixed costs.
The EBITDA includes the effect from the process of assets and inventories clean-up announced on previous quarters, which finalized in December 2021 with a non-recurring net income of 10 million dollars for the quarter, mainly due to land appraisals. For the full year, the net effect from this process was a net income of 3.8 million dollars.
Colombia Region
Volumes
QUARTER
YTD
2020.Q4
2021.Q4
Var
2020.Q4
2021.Q4
Var
Cement
000 MT
1,251
1,355
8.3%
4,084
5,027
23.1%
RMC
000 M3
549
642
17.0%
2,029
2,399
18.3%
Aggregates
000 MT
848
351
-58.6%
2,836
1,445
-49.0%
Key Figures
QUARTER
YTD
2020.Q4
2021.Q4
Var
2020.Q4
2021.Q4
Var
Revenue
COP Bn
586
648
10.6%
1,987
2,422
21.9%
EBITDA
COP Bn
130
142
9.7%
401
524
30.8%
Margin EBITDA
%
22.2%
22.0%
-0.2%
20.2%
21.7%
1.47%
RMC: Ready-Mix Concrete
Volumes and market performance
Demand conditions in Colombia maintained the solid dynamic evidenced since the third quarter of 2021. Cement and ready-mix volumes increased 8.3% and 17% respectively versus the fourth quarter of 2020. This achievement is a result of the successful deployment of our commercial initiatives throughout the year, the solid performance of the retail segment and the recovery in formal construction.
In terms of pricing, both segments remained flat sequentially. In cement, prices rose 0.2% and in ready-mix prices increased 0.4% versus 3Q21.
The residential segment continued to boost the commercial dynamics in the country. Social and non-social housing sales increased 30% and 24% respectively year-over-year and reached historic records. Additionally, housing starts achieved the highest level in 7 years, which is a signal of the continuation of strong demand in the segment.
On infrastructure projects, the Patio Taller of the Bogotá Metro started construction and will ramp up demand over the following months. Additionally, the Transmilenio Avenida 68 and Soacha lines will provide additional demand in this city. Announcements from the government related to the acceleration of 14 4G projects that should be concluded during 2022, tender offers for the 5G projects and the infrastructure package named "Compromiso por Colombia", should support both short-term and mid-term cement demand growth in the country.
The industry volumes reached 3.5 million tons of cement during the quarter, the highest quarterly figure ever recorded and led to exceeding 13 million tons of dispatches for the first time in a full year.
Financial results
Total EBITDA reached COP 142 billion during 4Q21, 9.7% higher than 4Q20. The strong EBITDA result was a consequence of the strong volumes in both segments and was possible despite the continuation of cost inflation pressures that had an estimated impact of 19 billion pesos in variable costs, mainly due the high cost of energetics, which were partially mitigated with a strict cost control.
Caribbean and Central America Region
Volumes
QUARTER
YTD
2020.Q4
2021.Q4
Var
2020.Q4
2021.Q4
Var
Total Cement
000 TM
1,221
1,354
10.9%
4,703
5,952
26.6%
Local Market
000 TM
773
775
0.4%
2,985
3,375
13.1%
Trading
000 TM
174
323
86.2%
789
1,635
107.3%
Exports
000 TM
275
255
-7.1%
929
942
1.4%
RMC
000 M3
40
46
14.8%
131
192
46.2%
Key Figures
QUARTER
YTD
2020.Q4
2021.Q4
Var
2020.Q4
2021.Q4
Var
Revenue
USD M
118
128
8.3%
447
525
17.6%
EBITDA
USD M
28
29
2.9%
117
146
25.3%
Margin EBITDA
%
23.7%
22.5%
-1.17%
26.1%
27.8%
1.7%
RMC: Ready-Mix Concrete
Volumes and market performance
The Central America and Caribbean region maintained solid commercial dynamics during the quarter which led to an increase in cement dispatches of 10.9% year over year, influenced by a strong performance in Honduras, Dominican Republic and the export and trading volumes.
Honduras continued with a positive volume evolution, growing double digit compared to 4Q20 and closed at all time high dispatches for a full year. Similarly, Dominican Republic posted a high single digit growth year over year as positive commercial dynamics led to a historic level of dispatches in 2021. Additionally, trading volumes increased 86% on an annual basis during the quarter and doubled when analyzing the full year due to the strong demand evidenced in most countries of the CCA region and the United States. In contrast, Panama and Haiti experienced lower volumes during the quarter affected by challenging market and social dynamics.
Across the region, average prices were flat sequentially, and remain on the highest level of the last two years, as a sign of market resilience and the increase in import parity prices evidenced in 2021.
Financial results
EBITDA stood at USD 29 million during the quarter, increasing 2.9% versus 4Q20. EBITDA was affected by the continuation of cost inflation on fuels and electric energy which had an impact or around 1.7 million dollars in the quarter. The cost impact was partially offset by the positive performance in volumes and pricing. Full year EBITDA reached USD 146 million, increasing 25.3% year over year fully recovering versus pre pandemic levels.
