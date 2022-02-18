Cementos Argos S A : Report 4Q21

Cementos Argos Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results All-Time High Full Year EBITDA in 2021 Resulting from Solid Performance Across the Regions February 17th, 2022 Cementos Argos S.A. (Argos) is a geographically diverse rapidly growing cement and ready-mix concrete (RMC) company with presence in 16 countries and leading market positions in the US, Colombia, Caribbean & Central America (CCA) and total annual capacity of approximately 23 million tons of cement and 14.4 million m3 of concrete. BVC: CEMARGOS, PFCEMARGOS SANTIAGOX: CEMARGOSCL ADR LEVEL 1: CMTOY / ADR 144A: CMTRY - Reg-S: CMTSY Key Highlights Consolidated full year EBITDA Margin of 20.2% is the highest since 2005, when the internationalization of Cementos Argos began.

The continuation of solid market dynamics led to like-for-like increases in consolidated cement and ready-mix volumes of the quarter, of 9.5% and 9.9% respectively versus the same period of last year.

like-for-like increases in consolidated cement and ready-mix volumes of the quarter, of 9.5% and 9.9% respectively versus the same period of last year. Pricing in the US gained traction due to the second price increase of the year. Cement and ready-mix prices increased 2% and 5.3% year over year, respectively. Meanwhile, the CCA and Colombia regions had stability in pricing during the quarter.

ready-mix prices increased 2% and 5.3% year over year, respectively. Meanwhile, the CCA and Colombia regions had stability in pricing during the quarter. Cost inflation continued on the fourth quarter and had an impact across the regions, particularly in fuels, electric energy and freights.

The residential segment continues to support solid demand conditions and provides a positive outlook in the US and Colombia. "I am extremely proud of these achievements, which are the result of a disciplined strategy of expansion, efficiencies and customer centricity that has been carried out based on a long-term vision of sustainability, growth and profitability, aiming at delivering sustained and increasing value to our shareholders". Juan Esteban Calle, CEO

Consolidated Results Volumes QUARTER YTD 2020.Q4 2021.Q4 Var 2020.Q4 2021.Q4 Var Cement 000 TM 3,961 4,196 5.9% 14,674 17,062 16.3% Cement - Adjusted 000 TM 3,832 4,196 9.5% 14,420 17,062 18.3% RMC 3 1,949 1,886 -3.2% 8,029 7,766 -3.3% 000 M RMC - Adjusted 3 1,717 1,886 9.9% 7,561 7,766 2.7% 000 M Key Figures QUARTER YTD 2020.Q4 2021.Q4 Var 2020.Q4 2021.Q4 Var Revenue COP Bn 2,322 2,537 9.3% 9,001 9,818 9.1% EBITDA COP Bn 374 542 45.0% 1,610 2,156 33.9% EBITDA Adjusted COP Bn 431 542 25.7% 1,650 1,982 20.1% Margin EBITDA % 16.1% 21.4% 5.3% 17.9% 22.0% 4.1% Margin EBITDA Adjusted % 19.3% 21.4% 2.1% 18.7% 20.2% 1.5% Net Profit COP Bn 7 112 1503.1% 78 431 451.4% Net Margin % 0.3% 4.4% 4.1% 0.9% 4.4% 3.5% Adjusted EBITDA excludes: i) For YTD2021 an income for COP 174 billion of the gain-in-sale from the Dallas divestiture, equivalent to USD 48 million, ii) For 4Q20 EBITDA excludes an income for COP 16.6 billion generated by the Dallas operation, equivalent to USD 4.5 million and an outcome for COP 73.8 billion that Argos USA agreed to pay as part of DPA with the DOJ of the United States, equivalent to USD 20 million Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes: i) For YTD2021 from the EBITDA figure an income for COP 174 billion of the gain-in-sale from the Dallas divestiture, equivalent to USD 48 million, ii) for 4Q20 excludes an outcome for COP 73.8 billion that Argos USA agreed to pay as part of DPA with the DOJ of the United States, equivalent to USD 20 million Adjusted Ready-mixvolumes for 4Q20 exclude the 232k m3 sold by the Dallas operations that were divested on 2Q21 Cement volumes exclude since 3Q21 the product bought to third parties used to supply Argos' operations of RMC in the US, particularly in Texas, in order to reflect better the degree of integrations of the operations. For purposes of comparability, adjusted figure for 4Q20 excludes 129k tons of cement purchased from third parties. RMC: Ready-Mix Concrete Positive demand conditions in most of our markets during the quarter led to a year over year increase in cement volumes of 9.5% and in ready-mix volumes of 9.9% on a like-for-like basis. Consolidated revenues stood at COP 2.5 trillion increasing 9.3% year over year, as a result of the solid performance in volumes and pricing in each region. EBITDA reached COP 542 billion, 25.7% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020, on a comparable basis. Strong market performance across all regions resulted in the highest full year EBITDA in the history of Cementos Argos, even after the impact of cost headwinds in fuels, freights, and electric energy during the second semester.

Results per Region USA Region Volumes QUARTER YTD 2020.Q4 2021.Q4 Var 2020.Q4 2021.Q4 Var Cement 000 MT 1,489 1,487 -0.1% 5,886 6,083 3.3% Cement - Adjusted 000 MT 1,360 1,487 9.3% 5,758 6,083 5.7% RMC 000 M3 1,360 1,198 -11.9% 5,869 5,175 -11.8% RMC - Adjusted 000 M3 1,128 1,198 6.2% 5,401 5,175 -4.2% Key Figures QUARTER YTD 2020.Q4 2021.Q4 Var 2020.Q4 2021.Q4 Var Revenue USD M 356 358 0.6% 1,454 1,449 -0.3% EBITDA USD M 46 84 81.8% 237 323 35.9% EBITDA Adjusted USD M 62 84 36.2% 248 274 10.6% Margin EBITDA % 13.0% 23.5% 10.5% 16.3% 22.3% 5.9% Margin EBITDA Adjusted % 13.0% 23.5% 10.5% 16.3% 18.9% 2.6% Adjusted EBITDA excludes: i) For YTD2021 an income for USD 48 million of the gain-in-sale from the Dallas divestiture, ii) For 4Q20 an income of USD 4.6 million generated by the Dallas operation and an outcome of USD 20 million that Argos USA agreed to pay as part of DPA with the DOJ of the United States Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes for YTD2021, from the EBITDA figure, an income for USD 48 million of the gain-in-sale from the Dallas divestiture Adjusted Ready-mixvolumes for 4Q20 exclude the 232k m3 sold by the Dallas operations that were divested on 2Q21 Cement volumes exclude since 3Q21 the product bought to third parties used to supply Argos' operations of RMC in the US, particularly in Texas, in order to reflect better the degree of integrations of the operations. For purposes of comparability, adjusted figure for 4Q20 excludes 129k tons of cement purchased from third parties.RMC: Ready-Mix Concrete Volumes and market performance The US region exhibited solid market dynamics and good weather conditions during the quarter, which led to annual increases in cement and ready-mix volumes of 9.3% and 6.2%, respectively on a comparable basis. Florida and the Carolinas boosted volume performance with double digit growth in cement volumes and high single digit growth in ready mix dispatches. In Florida, cement volumes were 20% higher than 4Q20 as 1L cement continues gaining traction in infrastructure projects. In the Carolinas, distribution center construction continues influencing the positive demand conditions. Average prices maintained a positive trend during the quarter and posted the highest year over year improvements of 2021, increasing 2% in cement and 5.3% in ready-mix, as a result of the second price increase which was made during the second semester. Regarding market dynamics in the country, the residential segment continued to outperform, as housing starts and building permits increased during the quarter 3.1% and 2.8%, respectively year over year, providing a positive outlook for the segment. Additionally, the commercial segment continued to deliver encouraging signals as the Architectural Billing Index stood at 52 points in December and ended 2021 with January being the only month of the year presenting worsening conditions in the index. Financial results EBITDA stood at USD 84 million during the quarter, posting a like for like increase of 36.2% year over year. The strong EBITDA result was possible due to the positive demand conditions and pricing dynamic. Nevertheless, the result was affected by inflationary pressures on costs in both segments. In ready mix, the impact was around 6.6 million dollars for the quarter, mainly due to higher aggregates and fuel costs. In cement, the main cost impact was from energetics, electric energy, raw materials and distribution costs for an estimated 15 million dollars, of which approximately 70% was offset by a better cost dilution and efficiencies in fixed costs. The EBITDA includes the effect from the process of assets and inventories clean-up announced on previous quarters, which finalized in December 2021 with a non-recurring net income of 10 million dollars for the quarter, mainly due to land appraisals. For the full year, the net effect from this process was a net income of 3.8 million dollars.

Colombia Region Volumes QUARTER YTD 2020.Q4 2021.Q4 Var 2020.Q4 2021.Q4 Var Cement 000 MT 1,251 1,355 8.3% 4,084 5,027 23.1% RMC 000 M3 549 642 17.0% 2,029 2,399 18.3% Aggregates 000 MT 848 351 -58.6% 2,836 1,445 -49.0% Key Figures QUARTER YTD 2020.Q4 2021.Q4 Var 2020.Q4 2021.Q4 Var Revenue COP Bn 586 648 10.6% 1,987 2,422 21.9% EBITDA COP Bn 130 142 9.7% 401 524 30.8% Margin EBITDA % 22.2% 22.0% -0.2% 20.2% 21.7% 1.47% RMC: Ready-Mix Concrete Volumes and market performance Demand conditions in Colombia maintained the solid dynamic evidenced since the third quarter of 2021. Cement and ready-mix volumes increased 8.3% and 17% respectively versus the fourth quarter of 2020. This achievement is a result of the successful deployment of our commercial initiatives throughout the year, the solid performance of the retail segment and the recovery in formal construction. In terms of pricing, both segments remained flat sequentially. In cement, prices rose 0.2% and in ready-mix prices increased 0.4% versus 3Q21. The residential segment continued to boost the commercial dynamics in the country. Social and non-social housing sales increased 30% and 24% respectively year-over-year and reached historic records. Additionally, housing starts achieved the highest level in 7 years, which is a signal of the continuation of strong demand in the segment. On infrastructure projects, the Patio Taller of the Bogotá Metro started construction and will ramp up demand over the following months. Additionally, the Transmilenio Avenida 68 and Soacha lines will provide additional demand in this city. Announcements from the government related to the acceleration of 14 4G projects that should be concluded during 2022, tender offers for the 5G projects and the infrastructure package named "Compromiso por Colombia", should support both short-term and mid-term cement demand growth in the country. The industry volumes reached 3.5 million tons of cement during the quarter, the highest quarterly figure ever recorded and led to exceeding 13 million tons of dispatches for the first time in a full year. Financial results Total EBITDA reached COP 142 billion during 4Q21, 9.7% higher than 4Q20. The strong EBITDA result was a consequence of the strong volumes in both segments and was possible despite the continuation of cost inflation pressures that had an estimated impact of 19 billion pesos in variable costs, mainly due the high cost of energetics, which were partially mitigated with a strict cost control. Caribbean and Central America Region Volumes QUARTER YTD 2020.Q4 2021.Q4 Var 2020.Q4 2021.Q4 Var Total Cement 000 TM 1,221 1,354 10.9% 4,703 5,952 26.6% Local Market 000 TM 773 775 0.4% 2,985 3,375 13.1% Trading 000 TM 174 323 86.2% 789 1,635 107.3% Exports 000 TM 275 255 -7.1% 929 942 1.4% RMC 000 M3 40 46 14.8% 131 192 46.2% Key Figures QUARTER YTD 2020.Q4 2021.Q4 Var 2020.Q4 2021.Q4 Var Revenue USD M 118 128 8.3% 447 525 17.6% EBITDA USD M 28 29 2.9% 117 146 25.3% Margin EBITDA % 23.7% 22.5% -1.17% 26.1% 27.8% 1.7% RMC: Ready-Mix Concrete