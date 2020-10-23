Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa De Valores De Colombia  >  Cementos Argos S.A.    CEMARGOS   COD38PA00046

CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A.

(CEMARGOS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cementos Argos S A : The attached file provides information on changes in the Management Team of Cementos Argos S.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 03:40pm EDT

Cementos Argos informs that Jorge Ignacio Acevedo presented his formal resignation as Talent and Culture Vice-President after 16 years serving the company. His decision was motivated by personal and family priorities and by the desire to continue his mission of building a better society.

As a result, the Board of Directors has approved the creation of the Chief People and Transformation Officer or CPTO, a position to which Tomás Restrepo, current head of the Colombia Region, has been promoted. This new Vice-Presidency will lead the processes of talent, organizational culture and transformation, strategy, innovation, entrepreneurship and research and development.

Tomás is a mechanical engineer from Universidad EAFIT, holds a master's degree in Product Design and Innovation and a PhD degree in Industrial Engineering, both of them from the Ecole Nationale Supérieure d'Arts et Métiers in Paris, France and has developed a successful career of almost 14 years in Cementos Argos, as Innovation Vice-President and Research and Development Manager.

Harry Abuchaibe, current Country Manager of Argos Panama, is being promoted to assume as the head of the Colombian Region. Harry is a civil engineer from Universidad Javeriana, holds a master's degree in Civil Engineering and Construction Management from Georgia Tech University in the USA, and has developed a successful career of almost 20 years in our company. Harry has held many different positions within our company, including Country Manager of Argos Honduras, Business Manager of the Caribbean Regional and Sales Manager of the Concrete and Aggregates Business in Panama.

Over the next few days, we will begin the implementation of the transitions, expecting to have everyone in their new positions beginning in 2021.

October 23, 2020

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Cementos Argos SA published this content on 16 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 19:39:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A.
03:40pCEMENTOS ARGOS S A : The attached file provides information on changes in the Ma..
PU
10/01CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A. : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
08/19CEMENTOS ARGOS S A : Conferencia 2T20
PU
08/11CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A. : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
08/06CEMENTOS ARGOS S A : Attached relevant information related to Cementos Argos 2Q2..
PU
08/06CEMENTOS ARGOS S A : Flujo de caja 2T20
PU
01/03CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A. : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
2019CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A. : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
2019CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A. : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
2019Colombia's Grupo Argos approaches Summit Materials about merger - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 141 B 2 413 M 2 413 M
Net income 2020 103 B 27,1 M 27,1 M
Net Debt 2020 7 418 B 1 958 M 1 958 M
P/E ratio 2020 75,8x
Yield 2020 4,96%
Capitalization 6 052 B 1 602 M 1 598 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 7 647
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Cementos Argos S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 5 195,83 COP
Last Close Price 4 573,00 COP
Spread / Highest target 55,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Esteban Calle Restrepo Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Mario Velásquez Jaramillo Chairman
Carlos Horacio Yusty Calero Vice President-Finance & Shared Services
Victor Lizarralde Aristizabal Vice President-Technical Affairs
León E. Teicher G. Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEMENTOS ARGOS S.A.-37.36%1 587
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-11.09%40 475
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD-21.86%28 396
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC29.17%11 528
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED3.08%10 282
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.01%9 281
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group