Cementos Argos S A : The attached file provides information on changes in the Management Team of Cementos Argos S.A.

Cementos Argos informs that Jorge Ignacio Acevedo presented his formal resignation as Talent and Culture Vice-President after 16 years serving the company. His decision was motivated by personal and family priorities and by the desire to continue his mission of building a better society.

As a result, the Board of Directors has approved the creation of the Chief People and Transformation Officer or CPTO, a position to which Tomás Restrepo, current head of the Colombia Region, has been promoted. This new Vice-Presidency will lead the processes of talent, organizational culture and transformation, strategy, innovation, entrepreneurship and research and development.

Tomás is a mechanical engineer from Universidad EAFIT, holds a master's degree in Product Design and Innovation and a PhD degree in Industrial Engineering, both of them from the Ecole Nationale Supérieure d'Arts et Métiers in Paris, France and has developed a successful career of almost 14 years in Cementos Argos, as Innovation Vice-President and Research and Development Manager.

Harry Abuchaibe, current Country Manager of Argos Panama, is being promoted to assume as the head of the Colombian Region. Harry is a civil engineer from Universidad Javeriana, holds a master's degree in Civil Engineering and Construction Management from Georgia Tech University in the USA, and has developed a successful career of almost 20 years in our company. Harry has held many different positions within our company, including Country Manager of Argos Honduras, Business Manager of the Caribbean Regional and Sales Manager of the Concrete and Aggregates Business in Panama.

Over the next few days, we will begin the implementation of the transitions, expecting to have everyone in their new positions beginning in 2021.

October 23, 2020