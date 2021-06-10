Log in
    CPACASC1   PEP239501005

CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.

(CPACASC1)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Lima - 06/04
6.01 PEN   +0.84%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA (Form 6-K)

06/10/2021 | 03:52pm EDT
AÑO DEL BICENTENARIO DEL PERÚ: 200 AÑOS DE INDEPENDENCIA

ANNEX

Monthly Position of Financial Derivatives

Company: CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.
Information as of: May 31, 2021

Details of Financial Derivative Instruments:

Derivative Instrument (1)

Purpose (2)

Amount (3) Asset or Liabilities Variable (4)

Currency (5)

Fair Value (b)

Current Month Previous Month
Cross Currency Swaps Coverage USD 131.6 MM total

Liability:

Corporate bond

PEN 70,320,967 66,963,097
Cross Currency Swaps Negotiation

USD 0.4 MM total

Exchange rate PEN 216,285 206,398

Accumulative Gain/Loss and Fair Value (a)

Currency (5) PEN
Total amount of profit (+)/loss(-) during the year due to Derivative Financial Instruments (6):

-1,342,000

Additional Information:

(a) The total cumulative profit/loss as of May 31, 2021 for Derivative Financial Instruments is determined according to instructions from the Superintendency of Securities and includes the following transactions recorded in other comprehensive income and profit and loss during 2021: variation in fair value of derivative financial instruments, exchange difference, income tax and accrued commissions.
(b)

The amounts relating to the fair value of the Cross Currency Swaps are estimated internally in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards and using valuation techniques based on market data and are preliminary and subject to change.

Notas:

(1) Forward, Future, Options, Swap, among others.
(2) According to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) are eligible for coverage or Negotiation.
(3) Notional amount or Nominal Value in Contract.
(4) If hedging derivatives cases represents the asset or liability that has being hedging and in the case of trading derivatives is the reference variable.
(5) Presentation currency of individual interim financial information.
(6) It represents total income and / or expenses of all derivative financial instruments, including: (i) income & expenses for derivative instruments accumulated in the year that are recorded in the statement of profit and loss; and (ii) the total variation accumulated at the end of period of the derivative instruments that are recorded in other comprehensive income.

A v . S a n t a C r u z 3 1 5 M i r a f l o r e s

C e n t r a l : 6 1 0 - 6 3 0 0
www.smv.gob.pe

Disclaimer

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 19:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 490 M 394 M 394 M
Net income 2021 115 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
Net Debt 2021 980 M 260 M 260 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 565 M 662 M 679 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,38x
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 698
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.
Duration : Period :
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,86 PEN
Last Close Price 6,00 PEN
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,33%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Humberto Reynaldo Nadal del Carpio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manuel Bartolome Martín Ferreyros Peña CFO, Vice President-Finance & Administration
Eduardo Hochschild Beeck Chairman
Hugo Villanueva Castillo Central Manager-Operations
Marco Antonio Zaldívar García Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.13.40%665
HOLCIM LTD14.19%37 914
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-11.64%37 735
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC12.77%14 947
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED18.30%14 044
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.18.98%10 882