    CPACASC1   PEP239501005

CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.

(CPACASC1)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Lima - 12/13
4.85 PEN   +0.41%
Calle La Colonia N° 150, Urb. El Vivero - Santiago de Surco Telf: 317-6000 - Form 6-K

12/14/2021 | 11:48am EST
Calle La Colonia N° 150,

Urb. El Vivero - Santiago de Surco Telf: 317-6000

Lima, 14 December 2021

In compliance with Article 16 of the Regulations on Important Facts, Reserved Information and Other Communications, approved by Resolution SMV 005-2014.SMV / 01, we attach a copy of the publication of FLSMITH through its website and other means.

https://www.flsmidth.com/en-gb/company/news/company-announcements/2021/cementos-pacasmayo-adds-new-pyro-line-from-flsmidth-s-missionzero-programme

Sincerely,

Diego Roda Lynch Stock Exchange Representative

CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo adds new pyro line from FLSmidth's MissionZero programme

14 December 2021

Peruvian cement producer Cementos Pacasmayo sees FLSmidth deliver a full pyro line, including a series of sustainable flagship solutions such as the FLSmidth Cross-Bar® Cooler, Low NOx Calciner and JETFLEX® Burner.

The new pyro line at the site in Pacasmayo, north of Lima in Peru, will increase clinker production capacity by approximately six hundred thousand tonnes per year (600 KTPY). Replacing current equipment, the project reinforces Pacasmayo's environmental sustainability strategy. Apart from the main pyro line, the order from FLSmidth includes equipment for dosing and feeding and automation of process controls.

Anders Josefsen, FLSmidth's SVP and Head of Projects and Upgrades comments: "We are very excited to work with Cementos Pacasmayo on this project - not only on growing the business, but doing it in a sustainable way. The new line will be equipped with a state-of-the-art pyro system including several of our MissionZero solutions. With this, Pacasmayo makes a significant investment in future-proofing its production."

"The Pacasmayo project is a prime example of our capabilities within process design - ensuring the integration to an existing plant, while also demonstrating our ability to deliver equipment that meets demands for energy and fuel efficiency," he says.

"Investing in an additional pyro line from FLSmidth's MissionZero programme is a fundamental step towards accomplishing our upgrade strategy for our Pacasmayo Plant, approved by our October 22, 2021 Board of Directors meeting, and enable us to better serve our customers, now and in the future. But just as importantly, we will serve them using the most efficient equipment available on the market," says Mr. Humberto Nadal, CEO of Cementos Pacasmayo. "FLSmidth has shown excellent process knowledge - thanks to the team's experience from similar projects around the world, and access to specialists and test facilities at their service centre in Arequipa, we have great confidence that we will achieve our targets." Mr. Nadal concludes.

The benefits enabled by the Cross-Bar Cooler, the Low NOx Calciner and JETFLEX Burner, such as reduced energy consumption, reduced emissions and opportunities for alternative fuels, make these solutions flagships in FLSmidth's MissionZero programme in Cement. MissionZero is the sustainability ambition to enable cement producers to run productions at zero emissions by 2030.

The contract became effective and booked as order intake in Q4 2021.

Contacts

Media Relations

Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@FLSmidth.com

FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and we are close to 10,700 employees, present in more than 60 countries. In 2020, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 16.4 billion. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030.

www.flsmidth.com/MissionZero

Disclaimer

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 16:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 706 M 422 M 422 M
Net income 2021 110 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
Net Debt 2021 1 113 M 275 M 275 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 38,8%
Capitalization 2 076 M 511 M 513 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 698
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.
Duration : Period :
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,85 PEN
Average target price 5,84 PEN
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Humberto Reynaldo Nadal del Carpio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manuel Bartolome Martín Ferreyros Peña CFO, Vice President-Finance & Administration
Eduardo Hochschild Beeck Chairman
Hugo Villanueva Castillo Central Manager-Operations
Marco Antonio Zaldívar García Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.-8.49%511
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-18.23%32 157
HOLCIM LTD-7.32%29 904
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.-6.89%18 446
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC47.12%17 821
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED10.08%12 584