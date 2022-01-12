Log in
    CPACASC1   PEP239501005

CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.

(CPACASC1)
Cementos Pacasmayo A : Accumulative Gain/Loss and Fair Value - Form 6-K

01/12/2022 | 02:06pm EST
Accumulative Gain/Loss and Fair Value (a)

Currency (5) PEN
Total amount of profit (+)/loss(-) during the year due to Derivative Financial Instruments (6):

-1,392,000

Additional Information:

(a) The total cumulative profit/loss as of december 31, 2021 for Derivative Financial Instruments is determined according to instructions from the Superintendency of Securities and includes the following transactions recorded in other comprehensive income and profit and loss during 2021: variation in fair value of derivative financial instruments, exchange difference, income tax and accrued commissions.
(b) The amounts relating to the fair value of the Cross Currency Swaps are estimated internally in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards and using valuation techniques based on market data and are preliminary and subject to change.

Notas:

(1) Forward, Future, Options, Swap, among others.
(2) According to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) are eligible for coverage or Negotiation.
(3) Notional amount or Nominal Value in Contract.
(4) If hedging derivatives cases represents the asset or liability that has being hedging and in the case of trading derivatives is the reference variable.
(5) Presentation currency of individual interim financial information.
(6) It represents total income and / or expenses of all derivative financial instruments, including: (i) income & expenses for derivative instruments accumulated in the year that are recorded in the statement of profit and loss; and (ii) the total variation accumulated at the end of period of the derivative instruments that are recorded in other comprehensive income.

A v . S a n t a C r u z 3 1 5 M i r a f l o r e s

C e n t r a l : 6 1 0 - 6 3 0 0
www.smv.gob.pe

Disclaimer

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 19:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 791 M 462 M 462 M
Net income 2021 123 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
Net Debt 2021 1 108 M 286 M 286 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 17,6%
Capitalization 2 115 M 544 M 545 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 698
Free-Float -
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,94 PEN
Average target price 5,81 PEN
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Humberto Reynaldo Nadal del Carpio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manuel Bartolome Martín Ferreyros Peña CFO, Vice President-Finance & Administration
Eduardo Hochschild Beeck Chairman
Hugo Villanueva Castillo Central Manager-Operations
Marco Antonio Zaldívar García Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.-0.20%539
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED9.11%34 325
HOLCIM LTD8.92%33 547
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.3.00%20 656
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-10.54%15 847
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED0.19%13 224