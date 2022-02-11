Log in
    CPACASC1   PEP239501005

CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.

(CPACASC1)
  Report
Cementos Pacasmayo A : Accumulative Gain/Loss and Fair Value - Form 6-K

02/11/2022 | 05:32pm EST
Accumulative Gain/Loss and Fair Value (a)

Currency (5) PEN
Total amount of profit (+)/loss(-) during the year due to Derivative Financial Instruments (6):

533,000

Additional Information:

(a) The total cumulative profit/loss as of january 31, 2022 for Derivative Financial Instruments is determined according to instructions from the Superintendency of Securities and includes the following transactions recorded in other comprehensive income and profit and loss during 2022: variation in fair value of derivative financial instruments, exchange difference, income tax and accrued commissions.

(b) The amounts relating to the fair value of the Cross Currency Swaps are estimated internally in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards and using valuation techniques based on market data and are preliminary and subject to change.

Notas:

(1) Forward, Future, Options, Swap, among others.
(2) According to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) are eligible for coverage or Negotiation.
(3) Notional amount or Nominal Value in Contract.
(4) If hedging derivatives cases represents the asset or liability that has being hedging and in the case of trading derivatives is the reference variable.
(5) Presentation currency of individual interim financial information.
(6) It represents total income and / or expenses of all derivative financial instruments, including: (i) income & expenses for derivative instruments accumulated in the year that are recorded in the statement of profit and loss; and (ii) the total variation accumulated at the end of period of the derivative instruments that are recorded in other comprehensive income.

A v . S a n t a C r u z 3 1 5 M i r a f l o r e s

C e n t r a l : 6 1 0 - 6 3 0 0
www.smv.gob.pe

Disclaimer

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 22:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 820 M 484 M 484 M
Net income 2021 129 M 34,4 M 34,4 M
Net Debt 2021 1 108 M 295 M 295 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 17,1%
Capitalization 2 174 M 578 M 578 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 698
Free-Float 46,6%
Managers and Directors
Humberto Reynaldo Nadal del Carpio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manuel Bartolome Martín Ferreyros Peña CFO, Vice President-Finance & Administration
Eduardo Hochschild Beeck Chairman
Hugo Villanueva Castillo Central Manager-Operations
Marco Antonio Zaldívar García Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.2.63%573
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED15.53%34 931
HOLCIM LTD11.16%34 256
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.-0.13%20 297
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-10.85%15 899
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-6.45%12 132