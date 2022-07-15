Cementos Pacasmayo A : Accumulative Gain/Loss and Fair Value - Form 6-K

Accumulative Gain/Loss and Fair Value (a)

Additional Information:

(a) The total cumulative profit/loss as of Jun 30, 2022 for Derivative Financial Instruments is determined according to instructions from the Superintendency of Securities and includes the following transactions recorded in other comprehensive income and profit and loss during 2022: variation in fair value of derivative financial instruments, exchange difference, income tax and accrued commissions.

(b) The amounts relating to the fair value of the Cross Currency Swaps are estimated internally in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards and using valuation techniques based on market data and are preliminary and subject to change.

(c) All cross currency swap agreements mature in February 2023.