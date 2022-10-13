Advanced search
    CPACASC1   PEP239501005

CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.

(CPACASC1)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Lima  -  2022-10-11
4.170 PEN   +1.71%
10/11Cementos Pacasmayo A : ANNOUNCES ANNUAL DIVIDEND - Form 6-K
PU
08/10Cementos Pacasmayo A : Accumulative Gain/Loss and Fair Value - Form 6-K
PU
07/25Transcript : Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2022
CI
Cementos Pacasmayo A : Accumulative Gain/Loss and Fair Value - Form 6-K

10/13/2022 | 10:22am EDT
Accumulative Gain/Loss and Fair Value (a)

Currency (5) PEN
Total amount of profit (+)/loss(-) during the year due to Derivative Financial Instruments (6):

-10,467,000

Additional Information:

(a) The total cumulative profit/loss as of September 30, 2022 for Derivative Financial Instruments is determined according to instructions from the Superintendency of Securities and includes the following transactions recorded in other comprehensive income and profit and loss during 2022: variation in fair value of derivative financial instruments, exchange difference, income tax and accrued commissions.

(b) The amounts relating to the fair value of the Cross Currency Swaps are estimated internally in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards and using valuation techniques based on market data and are preliminary and subject to change.

(c) All cross currency swap agreements mature in February 2023.

Notas:

(1) Forward, Future, Options, Swap, among others.
(2) According to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) are eligible for coverage or Negotiation.
(3) Notional amount or Nominal Value in Contract.
(4) If hedging derivatives cases represents the asset or liability that has being hedging and in the case of trading derivatives is the reference variable.
(5) Presentation currency of individual interim financial information.
(6) It represents total income and / or expenses of all derivative financial instruments, including: (i) income & expenses for derivative instruments accumulated in the year that are recorded in the statement of profit and loss; and (ii) the total variation accumulated at the end of period of the derivative instruments that are recorded in other comprehensive income.

A v . S a n t a C r u z 3 1 5 M i r a f l o r e s

C e n t r a l : 6 1 0 - 6 3 0 0
www.smv.gob.pe

Disclaimer

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 14:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 084 M 523 M 523 M
Net income 2022 173 M 43,3 M 43,3 M
Net Debt 2022 1 376 M 345 M 345 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 34,8%
Capitalization 1 781 M 447 M 447 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 698
Free-Float 46,6%
Managers and Directors
Humberto Reynaldo Nadal del Carpio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manuel Bartolome Martín Ferreyros Peña CFO, Vice President-Finance & Administration
Eduardo Hochschild Beeck Chairman
Hugo Villanueva Castillo Central Manager-Operations
Marco Antonio Zaldívar García Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.-15.76%447
HOLCIM LTD-13.07%24 635
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-36.71%19 881
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-43.11%10 518
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-4.67%9 509
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-22.14%9 215