Cementos Pacasmayo A : Invitación Teleconferencia de Resultados 1T23

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

(NYSE: CPAC / BVL: CPACASC1)

Cordially invites you to participate in its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Time: 10:00 am Lima Time and 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Presenting for Cementos Pacasmayo:

Mr. Humberto Nadal, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Manuel Ferreyros, Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Claudia Bustamante, Investor Relations and Sustainability Manager

To participate on the day of the call, please dial: (888) 506-0062 from within the U.S.

+1 (973) 528-0011 from outside the U.S. Access code: 311279

A replay of this call will be available through May 27, 2023 To obtain the replay, please call:

877-481-4010 from within the U.S.

+1-919-882-2331 from outside the U.S. Replay ID: 48123

There will be a live audio webcast of this event available at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1644/48123

A replay of the webcast will be available at the above link for one year following the call

Pacasmayo plans to release First Quarter 2023

Results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 after the market closes

For more information, please visit www.cementospacasmayo.com.peor contact:

Investor Relations

Claudia Bustamante

Investor Relations and Sustainability Manager

Email: cbustamante@cpsaa.com.pe

Tel: +51 958699760