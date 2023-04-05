Advanced search
    CPACASC1   PEP239501005

CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.

(CPACASC1)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Lima  -  2023-04-03
4.040 PEN   +1.00%
03:31pCementos Pacasmayo A : Invitación Teleconferencia de Resultados 1T23
PU
03/27Cementos Pacasmayo A : ANNOUNCES RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED AT THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
03/27Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Approves Executive Appointments
CI
Cementos Pacasmayo A : Invitación Teleconferencia de Resultados 1T23

04/05/2023 | 03:31pm EDT
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

(NYSE: CPAC / BVL: CPACASC1)

Cordially invites you to participate in its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Time: 10:00 am Lima Time and 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Presenting for Cementos Pacasmayo:

Mr. Humberto Nadal, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Manuel Ferreyros, Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Claudia Bustamante, Investor Relations and Sustainability Manager

To participate on the day of the call, please dial: (888) 506-0062 from within the U.S.

+1 (973) 528-0011 from outside the U.S. Access code: 311279

A replay of this call will be available through May 27, 2023 To obtain the replay, please call:

877-481-4010 from within the U.S.

+1-919-882-2331 from outside the U.S. Replay ID: 48123

There will be a live audio webcast of this event available at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1644/48123

A replay of the webcast will be available at the above link for one year following the call

Pacasmayo plans to release First Quarter 2023

Results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 after the market closes

For more information, please visit www.cementospacasmayo.com.peor contact:

Investor Relations

Claudia Bustamante

Investor Relations and Sustainability Manager

Email: cbustamante@cpsaa.com.pe

Tel: +51 958699760

Disclaimer

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 19:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 090 M 554 M 554 M
Net income 2022 182 M 48,3 M 48,3 M
Net Debt 2022 1 562 M 414 M 414 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 35,9%
Capitalization 1 727 M 458 M 458 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 698
Free-Float 46,6%
Technical analysis trends CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,04 PEN
Average target price 5,06 PEN
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Humberto Reynaldo Nadal del Carpio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manuel Bartolome Martín Ferreyros Peña Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Hochschild Beeck Chairman
Hugo Villanueva Castillo Central Manager-Operations
Diego Reyes Pazos Central Manager-Supply Chain & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.2.28%458
HOLCIM LTD21.80%37 815
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-1.83%21 055
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED12.76%11 533
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD4.69%11 234
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC3.45%9 897
