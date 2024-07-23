MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

During this quarter, we saw the reversal of a negative trend in revenues that started almost 2 years ago. The increase in revenues was mainly driven by concrete sales, which almost doubled in this quarter as compared to the second quarter of 2023. This increase was mainly driven by sales volume related to the Piura airport project. Furthermore, we were able to achieve a 6% increase in consolidated EBITDA, mainly due to operational effciencies derived from our new kiln in Pacasmayo and favorable raw material prices. We are confdent that we can sustain these effciencies, and we will strive for more in order to continue enhancing proftability.

Regarding the different business segments, bagged cement continues to be the largest operating segment, mainly due to self-construction activities. According to a study conducted by GRADE, a private research center, in Peru there is a requirement of 142 thousand new homes every year. Social housing programs only cover 30% of this requirement, leaving the remaining 70% to self-construction. Therefore, houses are built gradually over a longer period without complying with local building regulations. On average, the self-construction process takes 16 years, from the acquisition/occupation of the property to the completion of the home. During this time, families spend about 8 years in a completely precarious home, and an additional 8 years in a home under construction. These families are our consumers, when they buy a bag of cement, what they are truly buying is their dream home. They need solutions aimed at easing this unnecessarily long journey, which is why we are working on two projects that focus on fnancing and improving the quality of these homes. One of our programs offers a temporary housing service that helps low-incomeself-constructing families who want to live in better quality temporary homes. This program focuses on providing a temporary solution that can be transferred, without additional expenses to their permanent home, avoiding precarious situations and enabling its transformation for future use. On the fnancing side, we have AYU, our solution designed as an intelligent purchasing method so that people are able to defne their project and buy the materials that they need, month by month, until they have all of the materials needed to carry out their chosen project. These programs are absolutely aligned with our purpose of building together the future you dream of.

On the private and public sector investment side, we are very glad to fnally see some growth, after years of decline. In line with this increase in investment related to infrastructure, concrete, pavement and mortar revenues increased 82% during the frst half of the year when compared to the same period last year. Sales volumes for this segment were mainly linked to the Piura airport project, since this quarter we fnished phase 1 of the project, which included the construction of the temporary runway. Phase 2 of the project will tackle the reconstruction of the main runway, which began at the end of this quarter and should be completed by December. Precast sales this quarter also increased 46% year-over-year, positively affected by the acceleration of public sector projects. We expect this trend to continue, as public works carry on its execution and new projects start coming in line.

To sum up, this quarter marked what we believe will be an infection point for top line growth, which we will continue to pair up with operational effciencies that allow us to deliver robust proftability. Likewise, aligned with our client-centric strategy we are developing and expanding innovative solutions that are in line with our company purpose, delivering sustainable and resilient infrastructure in an attractive and cost effective manner.