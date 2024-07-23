Firmado Digitalmente por:
Claudia Bustamante, Investor Relations and Sustainability Manager
Tel: +(51) 958699760
E‐mail:cbustamante@cpsaa.com.pe
CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A. ANNOUNCES CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2024
Lima, Peru, July 22, 2024 - Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and subsidiaries (NYSE: CPAC; BVL: CPACASC1) ("the Company" or "Pacasmayo") a leading cement company serving the Peruvian construction industry, announced today its consolidated results for the second quarter ("2Q24") and the frst six months of the year ("6M24"). These results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in Soles (S/).
2Q24 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:
(All comparisons are to 2Q23, unless otherwise stated)
- Revenues increased by 3.4%, mainly due to sales mix, as concrete and precast sales increased because of sales for the Piura airport project and the recovery of public sector investment.
- Sales volume of cement, concrete and precast decreased by 5.8%, mainly due to a contraction in bagged cement demand.
- Consolidated EBITDA increased 6.1%, reaching S/119.5 million, mainly due to the above-mentioned revenue increase, as well as lower costs and operational effciencies derived from our new kiln in Pacasmayo.
- Consolidated EBITDA margin was 26.1%, a 0.7 percentage point increase.
- Net income was S/ 36.8 million, a 15.4% decrease, mainly due to a one-off exchange rate gain in 2Q23 because of the completion of the Pacasmayo plant improvement project.
6M24 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:
(All comparisons are to 6M23, unless otherwise stated)
- Revenues increased by 1.3%, mainly due to the increased sales of concrete and precast mentioned above.
- Sales volume of cement, concrete and precast decreased by 6.5%, mainly due to decreased cement demand from all segments.
- Consolidated EBITDA increased 8.1%, reaching S/252.3 million, mainly due to lower costs and operational effciencies by using our new and more effcient kiln and discontinuing the use of imported clinker.
- Consolidated EBITDA margin was 27.0%, a 1.7 percentage point increase.
- Net income was S/ 86.3 million similar to the previous year.
We invite you to review our historical results by clicking on the underlined titles:
Financial and Operating Results
2Q24
2Q23
% Var.
6M24
6M23
% Var.
Cement, concrete and precast
shipments (MT)
642.8
682.7
-5.8%
1,328.5
1,421.3
-6.5%
In millions of S/
Sales of goods
457.1
442.0
3.4%
933.6
922.0
1.3%
Gross profit
161.6
152.6
5.9%
335.5
313.2
7.1%
Operating profit
80.4
78.7
2.2%
175.4
165.4
6.0%
Net income
36.8
43.5
-15.4%
86.3
87.0
-0.8%
Consolidated EBITDA
119.5
112.6
6.1%
252.3
233.3
8.1%
Gross Margin
35.4%
34.5%
0.8 pp.
35.9%
34.0%
1.9 pp.
Operating Margin
17.6%
17.8%
-0.2 pp.
18.8%
17.9%
0.9 pp.
Net income Margin
8.1%
9.8%
-1.8 pp.
9.2%
9.4%
-0.2 pp.
Consolidated EBITDA Margin
26.1%
25.5%
0.7 pp.
27.0%
25.3%
1.7 pp.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTS
During this quarter, we saw the reversal of a negative trend in revenues that started almost 2 years ago. The increase in revenues was mainly driven by concrete sales, which almost doubled in this quarter as compared to the second quarter of 2023. This increase was mainly driven by sales volume related to the Piura airport project. Furthermore, we were able to achieve a 6% increase in consolidated EBITDA, mainly due to operational effciencies derived from our new kiln in Pacasmayo and favorable raw material prices. We are confdent that we can sustain these effciencies, and we will strive for more in order to continue enhancing proftability.
Regarding the different business segments, bagged cement continues to be the largest operating segment, mainly due to self-construction activities. According to a study conducted by GRADE, a private research center, in Peru there is a requirement of 142 thousand new homes every year. Social housing programs only cover 30% of this requirement, leaving the remaining 70% to self-construction. Therefore, houses are built gradually over a longer period without complying with local building regulations. On average, the self-construction process takes 16 years, from the acquisition/occupation of the property to the completion of the home. During this time, families spend about 8 years in a completely precarious home, and an additional 8 years in a home under construction. These families are our consumers, when they buy a bag of cement, what they are truly buying is their dream home. They need solutions aimed at easing this unnecessarily long journey, which is why we are working on two projects that focus on fnancing and improving the quality of these homes. One of our programs offers a temporary housing service that helps low-incomeself-constructing families who want to live in better quality temporary homes. This program focuses on providing a temporary solution that can be transferred, without additional expenses to their permanent home, avoiding precarious situations and enabling its transformation for future use. On the fnancing side, we have AYU, our solution designed as an intelligent purchasing method so that people are able to defne their project and buy the materials that they need, month by month, until they have all of the materials needed to carry out their chosen project. These programs are absolutely aligned with our purpose of building together the future you dream of.
On the private and public sector investment side, we are very glad to fnally see some growth, after years of decline. In line with this increase in investment related to infrastructure, concrete, pavement and mortar revenues increased 82% during the frst half of the year when compared to the same period last year. Sales volumes for this segment were mainly linked to the Piura airport project, since this quarter we fnished phase 1 of the project, which included the construction of the temporary runway. Phase 2 of the project will tackle the reconstruction of the main runway, which began at the end of this quarter and should be completed by December. Precast sales this quarter also increased 46% year-over-year, positively affected by the acceleration of public sector projects. We expect this trend to continue, as public works carry on its execution and new projects start coming in line.
To sum up, this quarter marked what we believe will be an infection point for top line growth, which we will continue to pair up with operational effciencies that allow us to deliver robust proftability. Likewise, aligned with our client-centric strategy we are developing and expanding innovative solutions that are in line with our company purpose, delivering sustainable and resilient infrastructure in an attractive and cost effective manner.
ECONOMIC OVERVIEW 2Q24:
During 2Q24, the Peruvian economy managed to overcome several months of contraction, showing slight growth. Better weather conditions and increased real incomes following the decline in infation boosted consumer confdence and therefore private spending. Likewise, public investment at all levels of government began to show signs of recovery this quarter. The Peruvian Central Reserve Bank expects GDP to grow around 3.1% in 2024, the highest growth rate since 2021. This recovery is based mainly on improvements in the agricultural and fshing sectors.
In terms of private investment, after being in negative territory since 2022, during this quarter it showed growth, and expected levels for 2024 should be 2.4%, mainly based on optimistic business expectations, new large projects and better projections. Public investment also showed growth during the frst months of the year, and the trend is expected to continue, reaching 12% growth at the end of 2024, mainly leveraged by investments from subnational governments. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) have accelerated. So far this year, ProInversión has awarded US$5.07 billion in the transportation, mining and electricity sectors. This result already exceeded by 117% the US$ 2,332 million awarded throughout 2023. Additionally, there are 17 projects to be awarded by the end of 2024 for US$ 3,200 million.
PERUVIAN CEMENT INDUSTRY OVERVIEW:
The demand for cement in Peru is covered mainly by Pacasmayo, UNACEM and Cementos Yura, and to a lesser extent by Caliza Inca, imports and other small producers. Pacasmayo mainly covers the demand in the northern region of the country, while UNACEM covers the central region and Cementos Yura the southern region.
The northern region of Peru, according to the Instituto Nacional de Estadística e Informática (INEI) and Apoyo Consultoría, represents approximately 32.5% of the country's population and 16.0% of national Gross Domestic Product ("GDP"). Despite the country's sustained growth over the last 10 years, Peru continues to have a signifcant housing defcit, estimated at 1.8 million households throughout the country according to the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Sanitation (80% qualitative and 20% quantitative defcit).
In Peru, the majority of cement is sold to a highly fragmented consumer base of individuals that tend to gradually buy bags of cement to build or to improve their homes, a segment the industry refers to as "self-construction".
OUR STRATEGIC PROGRESS
OPERATING RESULTS:
Production:
Cement Production Volume (thousands of metric tons)
Production
2Q24
2Q23
% Var.
6M24
6M23
% Var.
Pacasmayo Plant
392.4
353.6
11.0%
786.7
705.7
11.5%
Rioja Plant
74.0
57.7
28.2%
149.8
134.7
11.2%
Piura Plant
186.2
274.5
-32.2%
379.6
568.9
-33.3%
Total
652.6
685.8
-4.8%
1,316.1
1,409.3
-6.6%
Cement production volume at the Pacasmayo plant increased 11.0% in 2Q24 compared to 2Q23 and 11.5% in 6M24 compared to 6M23, mainly due to the transfer of production from the Piura plant.
In 2Q24, cement production volume at the Rioja plant increased by 28.2% and 11.2% in 6M24, compared to 2Q23 and 6M23 respectively, mainly due to unusually low sales volumes in April and May 2023.
Cement production volume at the Piura Plant decreased 32.2% in 2Q24 and 33.3% in 6M24 compared to 2Q23 and 6M23 respectively, mainly due to the transfer in production to the Pacasmayo plant.
Total cement production volume decreased 4.8% in 2Q24 compared to 2Q23 and 6.6% in 6M24 compared to 6M23, mainly due to the decrease in cement demand.
Clinker Production Volume (thousands of metric tons)
Production
2Q24
2Q23
% Var.
6M24
6M23
% Var.
Pacasmayo Plant
344.5
205.4
67.7%
630.1
435.4
44.7%
Rioja Plant
56.7
48.0
18.1%
114.2
112.0
2.0%
Piura Plant
80.2
269.8
-70.3%
250.2
527.5
-52.6%
Total
481.4
523.2
-8.0%
994.5
1,074.9
-7.5%
Clinker production volume at the Pacasmayo plant during 2Q24 increased 67.7% compared to 2Q23 and 44.7% in 6M24 compared to 6M23, mainly due to increased production in our more effcient kiln.
Clinker production volume at the Rioja plant increased 18.1% in 2Q24 compared to 2Q23 and 2.0% in 6M24 compared to 6M23, to fulfll the increased cement demand this quarter.
Clinker production volume at the Piura plant decreased 70.3% in 2Q24 and 52.6% in 6M24 compared to 2Q23 and 6M23, mainly due to our annual production plan that aims to produce at optimal capacity during certain periods in order to maximize effciencies.
Total clinker production volume decreased 8.0% in 2Q24 and 7.5% in 6M24, compared to 2Q23 and 6M23 respectively, in line with the decreased cement production and demand.
Quicklime Production Volume
(thousands of metric tons)
Production
2Q24
2Q23
% Var.
6M24
6M23
% Var.
Pacasmayo Plant
7.3
8.1
-9.9%
14.0
18.3
-23.5%
Quicklime production volume in 2Q24 decreased 9.9% when compared to 2Q23 and 23.5% in 6M24 when compared to 6M23 , mainly due to decreased sales volumes.
INSTALLED CAPACITY:
Installed Clinker and Cement Capacity
Full year installed cement capacity at the Pacasmayo, Piura and Rioja plants remained stable at 2.9 million MT, 1.6 million MT and 440,000 MT, respectively.
Full year installed clinker capacity at the Pacasmayo, Piura and Rioja plants remained stable at 1.8 million MT, 990,000 MT and 289,080 MT, respectively.
Full year installed quicklime capacity at the Pacasmayo plant remained stable at 240,000 MT.
UTILIZATION RATE1:
Pacasmayo Plant Utilization Rate
Utilization Rate
2Q24
2Q23
% Var.
6M24
6M23
% Var.
Cement
54.1%
48.8%
5.3 pp.
54.3%
48.7%
5.6 pp.
Clinker
76.6%
54.8%
21.8 pp.
70.0%
58.1%
11.9 pp.
Quicklime
12.2%
13.5%
-1.3 pp.
11.7%
15.3%
-3.6 pp.
Cement production utilization rate at the Pacasmayo plant increased 5.3 and 5.6 percentage points in 2Q24 and in 6M24 respectively, when compared to 2Q23 and 6M23, mainly due to a shift in production from the Piura plant.
Clinker production utilization rate in 2Q24 increased 21.8 percentage points compared to 2Q23 and 11.9 percentage points in 6M24 compared to 6M23 , mainly due to the optimization of our capacity.
Quicklime production utilization rate in 2Q24 decreased 1.3 percentage points and 3.6 percentage points in 6M24 compared to 2Q23 and 6M23 respectively, mainly due to decreased demand mentioned above.
1The utilization rates are calculated by dividing production in a given period over installed capacity. The utilization rate implies annualized production, which is calculated by multiplying real production for each quarter by four.
Rioja Plant Utilization Rate
Utilization Rate
2Q24
2Q23
% Var.
6M24
6M23
% Var.
Cement
67.3%
52.5%
14.8 pp.
68.1%
61.2%
6.9 pp.
Clinker
78.2%
68.6%
9.6 pp.
78.8%
80.0%
-1.2 pp.
The cement production utilization rate at the Rioja plant was 67.3% in 2Q24 and 68.1% in 6M24; 14.8 and 6.9 percentage points higher than 2Q23 and 6M23 respectively, in line with increased cement demand.
The clinker production utilization rate at the Rioja plant was 78.2% in 2Q24, 9.6 percentage points higher than 2Q23, mainly due to increased cement demand this quarter. During 6M24, the clinker production utilization rate was 78.8%; 1.2 percentage points lower than 6M23.
Piura Plant Utilization Rate
Utilization Rate
2Q24
2Q23
% Var.
6M24
6M23
% Var.
Cement
46.6%
68.6%
-22.0 pp.
47.5%
71.1%
-23.6 pp.
Clinker
32.4%
100.0%
-67.6 pp.
50.5%
100.0%
-49.5 pp.
The cement production utilization rate at the Piura plant was 46.6% in 2Q24 and 47.5% in 6M24, a 22.0 and
23.6 percentage point decrease when compared to 2Q23 and 6M23 respectively, mainly due to a change in our production plan.
The clinker production utilization rate at the Piura plant was 32.4% in 2Q24 and 50.5% in 6M24, a 67.6 and 49.5 percentage point decrease when compared to 2Q23 and 6M23 respectively, as we have changed our annual production plan in order to maximize productivity.
Consolidated Utilization Rate
Utilization Rate
2Q24
2Q23
% Var.
6M24
6M23
% Var.
Cement
52.8%
55.5%
-2.7 pp.
53.3%
57.1%
-3.8 pp.
Clinker
62.5%
75.3%
-12.8 pp.
64.6%
77.3%
-12.7 pp.
The consolidated cement production utilization rate was 52.8% in 2Q24 and 53.3% in 6M24, 2.7 and 3.8 percentage points lower than 2Q23 and 6M23 respectively, mainly due to the decreased demand.
The consolidated clinker production utilization rate was 62.5% in 2Q24 and 64.6% in 6M24, 12.7 percentage points lower than in 2Q23 and 6M23, mainly due to the expansion of our capacity in Pacasmayo, as well as a slight decrease in cement demand.
