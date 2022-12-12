Cementos Pacasmayo A : Otros Hechos De Importancia

Authorized Signature

Investor Disclosures

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. or an affiliate, in its capacity as depositary bank (the "Depositary") collects fees from holders of depositary receipts. The Depositary may (i) reimburse the issuer for certain expenses incurred by the issuer in connection with the depositary receipts program and/or (ii) share with the issuer revenue derived by or anticipated to be derived by the Depositary from the program. The Depositary may use brokers, dealers or other service providers that are affiliates or other business units of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") and, in doing so, each may earn or share fees and commissions.

In addition, to facilitate the administration of various depositary receipt transactions, including disbursement of dividends or other cash distributions and other corporate actions, the Depositary may engage the foreign exchange desk within the Bank and/or its affiliates in order to enter into spot foreign exchange transactions to convert foreign currency into U.S. dollars ("FX Transactions").

For further details relating to the applicable foreign exchange rate, any applicable spread and the execution of FX Transactions, see the "Disclosure" page (or successor page) of www.adr.com (as updated by the Depositary from time to time).

Disclaimer:

Each of the Depositary, the Bank and/or its affiliates reserves the right to change any of the above execution policies at any time in its discretion. This document is provided solely for informational purposes and provides a summary of the information contained herein. It is not a complete description of the transactions, processes and procedures referred to herein. Processes and procedures described in, and any other content of, this document are subject to change without notice. Neither the Depositary, the Bank nor any of their affiliates accept any obligation to update this document, whether or not such processes and/or procedures have changed.

© 2022 JPMorgan Chase & Co. All rights reserved.