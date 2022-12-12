Advanced search
Cementos Pacasmayo A : Otros Hechos De Importancia

12/12/2022 | 05:24pm EST
December 12, 2022

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

500 Stanton Christiana Rd.

Newark, Delaware 19713-2107

Phone:800-990-1135Fax:302-220-4591

New York Stock Exch

11 Wall Street

15th Floor

New York, New York 10005

Attn: NYSE Operations

Security Name: Cementos Pacasmayo New (CPAC) ADR - Final Announcement

CUSIP: 15126Q208

Please be advised of the following Final dividend information for the above noted issuer:

Foreign Date

DR Date

Record Date

November 17, 2022

November 17, 2022

Payment/Value Date

December 05, 2022

December 15, 2022

Nuevo Sol per foreign share

0.42

DR Ratio

5:1

Nuevo Sol per DR

2.1

Foreign Exchange Date

December 07, 2022

Final Foreign Exchange Rate ¹

3.871

All amounts are in USD

Withholding Tax Rate

5.0807705%

Rate per DR

0.5424954

Withholding Amount

0.0275629

Dividend Fee

0.0200000

DSC

0.0000000

Other

0.0000000

Final Dividend Rate per DR

0.4949325

Sincerely,

ADR Administration Team

Firmado Digitalmente por:

CARLOS JOSE MOLINELLI MATEO Fecha: 12/12/2022 04:58:31 p.m.

Authorized Signature

Investor Disclosures

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. or an affiliate, in its capacity as depositary bank (the "Depositary") collects fees from holders of depositary receipts. The Depositary may (i) reimburse the issuer for certain expenses incurred by the issuer in connection with the depositary receipts program and/or (ii) share with the issuer revenue derived by or anticipated to be derived by the Depositary from the program. The Depositary may use brokers, dealers or other service providers that are affiliates or other business units of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") and, in doing so, each may earn or share fees and commissions.

In addition, to facilitate the administration of various depositary receipt transactions, including disbursement of dividends or other cash distributions and other corporate actions, the Depositary may engage the foreign exchange desk within the Bank and/or its affiliates in order to enter into spot foreign exchange transactions to convert foreign currency into U.S. dollars ("FX Transactions").

For further details relating to the applicable foreign exchange rate, any applicable spread and the execution of FX Transactions, see the "Disclosure" page (or successor page) of www.adr.com (as updated by the Depositary from time to time).

Disclaimer:

Each of the Depositary, the Bank and/or its affiliates reserves the right to change any of the above execution policies at any time in its discretion. This document is provided solely for informational purposes and provides a summary of the information contained herein. It is not a complete description of the transactions, processes and procedures referred to herein. Processes and procedures described in, and any other content of, this document are subject to change without notice. Neither the Depositary, the Bank nor any of their affiliates accept any obligation to update this document, whether or not such processes and/or procedures have changed.

© 2022 JPMorgan Chase & Co. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 22:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
