Cementos Pacasmayo A : Otros Hechos De Importancia
12/12/2022 | 05:24pm EST
December 12, 2022
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
500 Stanton Christiana Rd.
Newark, Delaware 19713-2107
Phone:800-990-1135Fax:302-220-4591
New York Stock Exch
11 Wall Street
15th Floor
New York, New York 10005
Attn: NYSE Operations
Security Name: Cementos Pacasmayo New (CPAC) ADR - Final Announcement
CUSIP: 15126Q208
Please be advised of the following Final dividend information for the above noted issuer:
Foreign Date
DR Date
Record Date
November 17, 2022
November 17, 2022
Payment/Value Date
December 05, 2022
December 15, 2022
Nuevo Sol per foreign share
0.42
DR Ratio
5:1
Nuevo Sol per DR
2.1
Foreign Exchange Date
December 07, 2022
Final Foreign Exchange Rate ¹
3.871
All amounts are in USD
Withholding Tax Rate
5.0807705%
Rate per DR
0.5424954
Withholding Amount
0.0275629
Dividend Fee
0.0200000
DSC
0.0000000
Other
0.0000000
Final Dividend Rate per DR
0.4949325
Sincerely,
ADR Administration Team
Firmado Digitalmente por:
CARLOS JOSE MOLINELLI MATEO Fecha: 12/12/2022 04:58:31 p.m.
Authorized Signature
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 22:23:05 UTC.