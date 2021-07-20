Cementos Pacasmayo A : Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2021 and for the three and six-month periods then ended (Form 6-K) 07/20/2021 | 06:16am EDT Send by mail :

Sociedad Civil de Responsabilidad Limitada Report on review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Introduction We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (a Peruvian company) and its Subsidiaries (together the 'Group') as of June 30, 2021, and the related interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the three and six-month periods then ended, and explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review. Scope of review We conducted our review in accordance with International Auditing Standard on Review Engagements (ISRE) 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of the persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Lima, Peru July 19, 2021 Countersigned by: /s/ Oscar Mere Oscar Mere C.P.C.C. Register No. 39990 Inscrita en la partida 11396556 del Registro de Personas Jurídicas de Lima y Callao Miembro de Ernst & Young Global F-1 Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and Subsidiaries Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position As of June 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020 (audited) Note As of

June 30,

2021 As of

December 31,

2020 S/(000) S/(000) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3 368,652 308,912 Trade and other receivables 4 94,923 84,412 Income tax prepayments 11,738 18,076 Inventories 5 500,267 460,610 Prepayments 27,318 5,729 Total current asset 1,002,898 877,739 Non-current assets Trade and other receivables 4 11,110 5,215 Financial instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income 15 692 692 Derivative financial instruments 15 75,533 42,247 Property, plant and equipment 6 1,979,265 2,014,508 Intangible assets 49,665 49,640 Goodwill 4,459 4,459 Deferred income tax assets 13,439 15,618 Right of use asset 7 5,445 6,006 Other assets 152 160 Total non-current asset 2,139,760 2,138,545 Total assets 3,142,658 3,016,284 Liability and equity Current liabilities Trade and other payables 8 200,135 180,190 Dividends payable 8 342,341 7,686 Financial obligations 9 y 15 228,588 65,232 Lease liabilities 7 1,711 1,531 Income tax payables 6,473 1,051 Provisions 10 9,498 9,380 Total current liabilities 788,746 265,070 Non-current liabilities Financial obligations 9 y 15 1,076,610 1,203,352 Lease liabilities 7 4,771 5,102 Non-current provisions 10 30,280 25,341 Deferred income tax liabilities 148,900 149,864 Total non-current liabilities 1,260,561 1,383,659 Total liability 2,049,307 1,648,729 Equity Capital stock 423,868 423,868 Investment shares 40,279 40,279 Investment shares holds in treasury (121,258 ) (121,258 ) Additional paid-in capital 432,779 432,779 Legal reserve 168,636 168,636 Other accumulated comprehensive results (28,843 ) (33,378 ) Retained earnings 177,890 456,629 Total equity 1,093,351 1,367,555 Total liability and equity 3,142,658 3,016,284 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. F-2 Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and Subsidiaries Interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (unaudited) For the three-month period

ended June 30, For the six-month period

ended June 30, Note 2021 2020 2021 2020 S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) Sales of goods 12 440,923 114,345 905,728 413,603 Cost of sales (324,522 ) (112,203 ) (656,101 ) (319,450 ) Gross profit 116,401 2,142 249,627 94,153 Operating income (expense) Administrative expenses (47,213 ) (33,263 ) (94,302 ) (73,578 ) Selling and distribution expenses (14,172 ) (8,268 ) (28,355 ) (21,993 ) Other operating income (expense), net 1,107 (848 ) 429 (644 ) Total operating expenses, net (60,278 ) (42,379 ) (122,228 ) (96,215 ) Operating profit 56,123 (40,237 ) 127,399 (2,062 ) Other income (expenses) Finance income 279 1,163 780 1,697 Finance costs (21,054 ) (23,184 ) (41,890 ) (43,813 ) Cumulative net loss on settlement of derivative financial instruments - - (1,569 ) - Net profit for valuation of trading derivative financial instruments 45 1,445 500 4,391 Gain (loss) from exchange difference, net 3,967 (2,746 ) 417 (6,896 ) Total other expenses, net (16,763 ) (23,322 ) (41,762 ) (44,621 ) Profit before income tax 39,360 (63,559 ) 85,637 (46,683 ) Income tax expense 11 (11,696 ) 18,010 (26,172 ) 11,858 Profit for the period 27,664 (45,549 ) 59,465 (34,825 ) Earnings per share Basic profit for the period attributable to equity holders of common shares and investment shares of the parent (S/ per share) 14 0.06 (0.11 ) 0.14 (0.08 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. F-3 Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and Subsidiaries Interim condensed consolidated statements of other comprehensive income For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (unaudited) For the three-month period ended June 30, For the six-month period ended June 30, Note 2021 2020 2021 2020 S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) Profit for the period 27,664 (45,549 ) 59,465 (34,825 ) Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Net (loss) gain on cash flow hedges 15(a) 537 (3,015 ) 6,432 1,773 Deferred income tax 11 (159 ) 888 (1,897 ) (523 ) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of income tax 378 (2,127 ) 4,535 1,250 Total comprehensive income for the period, net of income tax 28,042 (47,676 ) 64,000 (33,575 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. F-4 Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and Subsidiaries Interim condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (unaudited) Attributable to equity holders of the parent Capital

stock Investment

shares Treasury

shares Additional paid-in capital Legal

reserve Unrealized gain on financial instruments designated at fair value Unrealized gain on

cash flow hedge Retained earnings Total

equity S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) Balance as of January 1, 2020 423,868 40,279 (121,258 ) 432,779 168,636 (2,103 ) (17,750 ) 497,200 1,421,651 Profit for the period - - - - - - - (34,825 ) (34,825 ) Other comprehensive income - - - - - - 1,250 - 1,250 Total comprehensive income - - - - - - 1,250 (34,825 ) (33,575 ) Balance as of June 30, 2020 423,868 40,279 (121,258 ) 432,779 168,636 (2,103 ) (16,500 ) 462,375 1,388,076 Balance as of January 1, 2021 423,868 40,279 (121,258 ) 432,779 168,636 (14,463 ) (18,915 ) 456,629 1,367,555 Profit for the period - - - - - - - 59,465 59,465 Other comprehensive income - - - - - - 4,535 - 4,535 Total comprehensive income - - - - - - 4,535 59,465 64,000 Dividends, note 8 - - - - - - - (338,204 ) (338,204 ) Balance as of June 30, 2021 423,868 40,279 (121,258 ) 432,779 168,636 (14,463 ) (14,380 ) 177,890 1,093,351 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. F-5 Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and Subsidiaries Interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows For the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (unaudited) Note For the three-month period ended June 30 For the three-month period ended June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) Operating activities Profit (loss) before income tax 39,360 (63,559 ) 85,637 (46,683 ) Non-cash adjustments to reconcile profit before income tax to net cash flows Depreciation and amortization 33,830 34,539 67,685 68,652 Finance costs 21,054 23,184 41,890 43,813 Long-term incentive plan 13 1,968 1,440 3,639 2,879 Loss on the valuation of trading derivative financial instruments - - 1,569 - Estimate expected credit loss 4 486 1,054 1,193 2,176 Unrealized exchange difference related to monetary transactions (9,478 ) 5,567 (6,902 ) 6,014 Net gain on settlement of trading derivative financial instruments (45 ) (1,445 ) (500 ) (4,391 ) Net gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 6 (1,117 ) (456 ) (1,159 ) (1,632 ) Finance income (279 ) (1,163 ) (780 ) (1,697 ) Other operating, net 687 255 435 (1,290 ) Working capital adjustments (Increase) decrease in trade and other receivables (5,953 ) 22,870 (11,163 ) 35,479 (Increase) decrease in prepayments (2,525 ) 5,970 (21,589 ) 680 (Increase) decrease in inventories 8,112 (898 ) (39,631 ) (6,674 ) Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables (2,927 ) (4,807 ) 17,845 (43,375 ) 83,173 22,551 138,169 53,951 Interests received 297 76 1,824 594 Interests paid (336 ) (1,727 ) (32,624 ) (31,438 ) Income tax paid (11,795 ) (591 ) (24,258 ) (14,594 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 71,339 20,309 83,111 8,513 F-6 Interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (continued) Note For the three-month period

ended June 30, For the six-month period

ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) Investing activities Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,999 960 3,254 1,801 Collection of loan granted to third parties 142 - 282 91 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (18,740 ) (6,016 ) (29,397 ) (18,226 ) Purchase of intangibles assets (2,225 ) (1,247 ) (3,988 ) (2,809 ) Redemption of term deposits with original maturity greater than 90 days - 127,990 - 127,990 Opening of term deposits with original maturity greater than 90 days. - - - (208,990 ) Loans granted to third parties - (1,695 ) - (2,413 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (18,824 ) 119,992 (29,849 ) (102,556 ) Financing activities Income from settlement of derivative financial instrument - - 3,879 - Dividends returned 197 240 197 240 Payment of hedge finance cost - - (7,202 ) (7,732 ) Payment of lease liabilities 7 (675 ) (71 ) (1,174 ) (531 ) Dividends paid (121 ) (15 ) (480 ) (45,906 ) Bank overdraft - 57,184 - 70,691 Loan received 9 - - - 212,350 Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (599 ) 57,338 (4,780 ) 229,112 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 51,916 197,639 48,482 135,069 Net foreign exchange difference 11,422 62 11,258 (385 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 305,314 5,249 308,912 68,266 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 3 368,652 202,950 368,652 202,950 Transactions with no effect in cash flows: Unrealized exchange difference related to monetary transactions (9,478 ) 5,567 (6,902 ) 6,014 Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities during the period 7 5 - 217 7,504 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. F-7 Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and Subsidiaries Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited) As of June 30, 2021 and 2020, and December 31, 2020 1. Economic activity (a) Economic activity - Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (hereinafter 'the Company') was incorporated in 1957 and, in accordance with the General Law of Peruvian Companies, is an open stock corporation with publicly traded share. The Company is a subsidiary of Inversiones ASPI S.A., which holds 50.01 percent of the Company's common shares as of June 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. The address registered by the Company is Calle La Colonia No.150, Urbanización El Vivero, Santiago de Surco, Lima, Peru. The main activity of the Company is the production and commercialization of cement, precast, concrete and quicklime in the northern region of Peru. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter the 'Group') as of June 30, 2021 and for the six-month period then ended, were approved for issuance by the Company's Management on July 19, 2021. The consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020 have been approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders, on March 23, 2021. (b) COVID 19 - COVID-19, an infectious disease caused by a new virus, was declared a world-wide pandemic by the World Health Organization ('WHO') on 11 March 2020.The measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 have had a significant impact on the global economy. On March 15, 2020, the Peruvian government declared a nationwide state of emergency, effectively shutting down all business considered non-essential (with exception of food production and commercialization, pharmaceuticals and health). As a result, since that date, we shut-down our three plants until the Peruvian government allowed us to restart production and commercial activities on May 20, 2020. On July 10, 2021 the Government has decided to extend the state of health emergency nationwide for 31 calendar days from August 1, 2021, to August 31, 2021 in order to continue with the prevention, control and health care actions for the protection of the population of the entire country. F-8 Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)(continued) During the halt period, we were unable to generate income; however, the Company largely returned to the operating levels prior to the shut-down as of the month of August 2020. The Group has prepared interim condensed consolidated financial statements until June 30 2021 on a going concern basis, which assumes continuity of current business activities and the realization of assets and settlement of liabilities in the ordinary course of business. Regarding financial obligations, we have not yet seen any changes in our access and cost of funding, however, at the beginning of the nationwide emergency state we took a bank overdraft line and short-term loans as a precautionary measure in order to cover our working capital needs, some of these loans have already been canceled and others are still outstanding as shown in note 9. The Company has taken various measures to preserve the health of its employees and to prevent contagion in its administrative and operational areas, such as remote work, rigorous cleaning of work environments, distribution of personal protective equipment, test of suspicious cases and body temperature measurement. 2. Basis of preparation and changes to the Group's accounting policies 2.1 Basis of preparation - The interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for financial instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income (OCI) and derivatives financial instruments that have been measured at fair value. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in soles and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand (S/000), except when otherwise indicated. The Group has prepared the financial statements on the basis that it will continue to operate as a going concern. The Management consider that there are no material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt over this assumption. They have formed a judgement that there is a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, and not less than 12 months from the end of the reporting period. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with Group's annual consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020. New standards, interpretations and amendments The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with the policies considered in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements of the Group at December 31, 2020, except for the adoption of new standards effective as of 1 January 2021. The standards and interpretations relevant to the Group, that are effective since January 1, 2021 are disclosed below. F-9 Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)(continued) - Amendments to IFRS 7, IFRS 9 and IAS 39 Interest Rate Benchmark Reform The amendments to IFRS 9 and IAS 39 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement provide a number of reliefs, which apply to all hedging relationships that are directly affected by interest rate benchmark reform, 'LIBOR'. A hedging relationship is affected if the reform gives rise to uncertainty about the timing and/or amount of benchmark-based cash flows of the hedged item or the hedging instrument. These amendments have no impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group since it does not have financial debt agreed with the reference interest rate 'LIBOR' or associated hedging relationships. The Group has not adopted early any standard, interpretation or modification that has been issued but is not yet in force. The Group has not adopted in advance any other standard, interpretation or modification that has been issued but has not yet entered into force. 2.2 Basis of consolidation -

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements comprise the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as of June 30, 2021 and 2020. As of June 30, 2021 and 2020, there was no changes in the participation of the common shares that the Company's had on its subsidiaries; the main activities and information about subsidiaries are revealed on the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020. 2.3 Seasonality of operations -

Seasonality is not relevant to the Group's activities. 3. Cash and cash equivalents (a) This caption consists of the following: As of

June 30,

2021 As of

December 31,

2020 S/(000) S/(000) Cash on hand 228 177 Cash at banks (b) 353,424 22,510 Term deposits with original maturities of ninety days or less (c) 15,000 286,225 368,652 308,912 (b) Cash at banks is denominated in local and foreign currencies, is deposited in domestic and foreign banks and is freely available. The cash at banks interest yield is based on daily bank deposit rates. (c) The short-term deposits held in domestic banks were freely available and earned interest at the respective short-term market rates. F-10 Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)(continued) 4. Trade and other receivables As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 this caption mainly include trade receivables, value-added tax credit (VAT), interest receivables and accounts receivables from related parties. At those dates, approximately 56% and 63 % of the trade receivables were guaranteed by banks guarantees and mortgages amounting to S/50,382,000 and S/46,484,000, respectively. As of June 30, 2021 and 2020, the Group recorded S/1,193,000 and S/2,176,000, respectively, related to the provision for expected credit losses for trade receivables, which are presented in the caption 'Sales and distribution expenses' of the interim condensed consolidated statement of income and; correspond to the best estimate of Management considering the current situation. The Group's Management will continue evaluating the conditions of its client portfolio and, if deemed necessary, the corresponding provisions will be made. The movement of the allowance for expected credit losses on trade and other receivable for the three-month period ended as of June 30, 2021 and 2020 is as follows: 2021 2020 S/(000) S/(000) Opening balance 14,358 12,781 Additions 1,193 2,176 Recoveries - (4 ) Ending balance 15,551 14,953 5. Inventories As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 includes goods and finished products, work in progress, raw materials and other supplies to be used in the production process. 6. Property, plant and equipment, net During the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 the Group's additions amounted approximately to S/18,864,000 and S/28,420,000 (S/4,391,000 and S/13,354,000 during the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020, respectively). Assets with a net book value of S/709,000 were sold during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 (S/1,091,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020), resulting in a net gain on disposal of S/1,159,000 (S/1,632,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020). As of June 30, 2021 the Group maintains accounts payable related to the acquisition of property, plant and equipment for S/3,853,000 (S/4,830,000 as of December 31, 2020). F-11 Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)(continued) 7. Leases The Group has lease contracts with third parties, mainly a 5-year lease contract of trucks. The Group also leases certain minor equipment for less than 12 months, the Group has decided to apply the recognition exemption for short term leases (less than 12 months) and for leases of low value assets. The expense for this type of lease amounted to S/660,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 (S/725,000 as of June 30, 2020) and was recognized in the 'Administrative expenses' caption of the interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss. The movement of the right of use assets recognized by the Group is shown below: Transportation units Other Total S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) Cost - Balance as of January 1, 2020 - 109 109 Additions 7,504 - 7,504 Sales and/or retirement - (72 ) (72 ) Balance as of June 30, 2020 7,504 37 7,541 Balance as of January 1, 2021 7,504 38 7,542 Additions 217 - 217 Sales and/or retirement - (3 ) (3 ) Balance as of June 30, 2021 7,721 35 7,756 Accumulated depreciation - Balance as of January 1, 2020 - 63 63 Additions 750 20 770 Sales and/or retirement - (61 ) (61 ) Balance as of June 30, 2020 750 22 772 Balance as of January 1, 2021 1,501 35 1,536 Additions 775 - 775 Balance as of June 30, 2021 2,276 35 2,311 Net book value As of December 31, 2020 6,003 3 6,006 As of June 30, 2021 5,445 - 5,445 F-12 Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)(continued) The movement of the lease liabilities recognized by the Group is shown below: 2021 2020 S/(000) S/(000) Balance as of January, 1 6,633 57 Additions 217 7,504 Financial interest expense 185 200 Lease payments (1,174 ) (531 ) Disposals - (19 ) Others 621 - Balance as of June 30 6,482 7,211 Maturity Current portion 1,711 1,479 Non-current portion 4,771 5,732 Balance as of June 30 6,482 7,211 The future cash disbursements in relation to lease liabilities have been disclosed in note 9. 8. Trade, dividends and other payables As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, this caption includes trade payables, account payables to related parties, interest payable, dividends payable among other minor payables. On April 29, 2021, the Board of Directors agreed to distribute dividends amounting to S/338,204,000 (this amount does not include dividends corresponding to treasury shares), from unrestricted earnings for the years 2014 to 2019, which were paid during the first days of July of the year 2021. As of June 30, 2021 dividends payable amounted to S/342,341,000 (S/ 7,686,000 as of December 31, 2020). 9. Financial Obligations Corporate bonds On January 31, 2019, corporate bonds were issued in soles for S/260,000,000 at a rate of 6.688 percent per year and maturity of 10 years and; 15-year bonds for S/310,000,000 at a rate of 6.844 percent per year. As of June 30, 2021 and as of December 31, 2020 the corporate bonds issued in US Dollars amounts to US$131,612,000 with an annual rate of 4.5 per cent and maturity in 2023. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the corporate bonds generated interests that have been recognized in the interim condensed consolidated financial statement of profit or loss for S/31,220,000 and S/30,314,000, respectively. Bank loans As of June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, the Company maintains a loan of US$18,000,000 maturing in July 2021 with an effective annual interest rate of 2.20 percent. Also, the Company maintains two loans of S/79,500,000 each maturing in January 2022 with an effective annual interest rate of 2.62 percent. As of the date of this report, the loan of US$ 18,000,000 was renegotiated with maturity in July 2022 and a rate of 1.80 percent per annum. F-13 Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)(continued) Financial covenants - The contracts for corporate bonds issued in US dollars and soles have the following covenants to limit incurring indebtedness for the Company and its guarantor subsidiaries, which are measured prior to the following transactions: issuance of debt or equity instruments, merger with another company or disposal or rental of significant assets. The covenants are the following: - The debt service coverage ratio (includes amortization plus interest) must be at least 2.5 to 1. - The financial debt to Ebitda ratio may not be greater than 3.5 to 1. The table below summarizes the maturity profile of the Group's financial liabilities based on contractual undiscounted payments: In sight Less than 3 months 3 to 12 months 1 to 5

years More than 5 years Total S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) As of June 30, 2021 Financial obligations 69,588 - 159,000 414,290 570,000 1,212,878 Interests - 30,750 32,998 177,309 174,152 415,209 Trade and other payables - 134,194 60,741 - - 194,935 Dividends payable 342,341 - - - - 342,341 Hedge finance cost payable - 7,563 7,563 15,125 - 30,251 Lease liabilities - 423 1,312 4,747 - 6,482 As of December 31, 2020 Financial obligations - - 65,232 572,993 570,000 1,208,225 Interests - 30,033 35,056 186,607 193,454 445,150 Trade and other payables - 134,567 38,235 - - 172,802 Dividends payable 7,686 - - - - 7,686 Hedge finance cost payable - 8,032 8,032 24,096 - 40,160 Lease liabilities - - 383 1,148 5,102 6,633 10. Provisions As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, this caption includes workers' profit sharing, provision for contingencies, long-term incentive plan and rehabilitation provision. F-14 Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)(continued) 11. Income tax The Group calculates income tax expense of the period using the tax rate that would be applicable to the expected total annual earnings. The major components of the income tax expense in the interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and statement of other comprehensive income are: For the three-month period

ended June 30, For the six-month period

ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) Current income tax (10,928 ) 1,400 (26,850 ) (1,913 ) Deferred income tax (768 ) 16,610 678 13,771 Total income tax expense (benefit) recognized in the interim consolidated statements of profit or loss (11,696 ) 18,010 (26,172 ) 11,858 Income tax recognized in other comprehensive income (159 ) 888 (1,897 ) (523 ) Total income tax (11,855 ) 18,898 (28,069 ) 11,335 The movement of the Group's deferred income tax assets and liabilities is shown below: For the three-month period

ended June 30, For the six-month period

ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) (Decrease) increase of deferred income tax asset (*) (1,535 ) 5,516 (2,179 ) 7,613 Increase of deferred income tax liability(**) 608 11,982 960 5,635 Total variation of deferred income tax (927 ) 17,498 (1,219 ) 13,248 Deferred income tax expense recognized in interim condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss (768 ) 16,610 678 13,771 Deferred income tax recognized in other comprehensive income (159 ) 888 (1,897 ) (523 ) Total variation of deferred income tax (927 ) 17,498 (1,219 ) 13,248 (*) As of June 30, 2020 corresponds to the increase of tax-loss carry forward in the subsidiaries Distribuidora Norte Pacasmayo S.R.L. and Dinoselva Iquitos S.A.C. (**) As of June 30, 2020 corresponds to difference of bases. F-15 Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)(continued) Following is the composition of deferred tax related to items recognized in other comprehensive income: For the three-month period ended June 30, For the six-month

period ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) (Loss) gain unrealized on derivative financial instruments (159 ) 888 (1,897 ) (523 ) Total deferred income tax in OCI (159 ) 888 (1,897 ) (523 ) 12. Sales of goods This caption is made up as follows: Cement, concrete and precast Quicklime Construction Supplies Other Total S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 Revenue from external customers 405,636 7,601 27,618 68 440,923 Revenue from external customers 405,636 7,601 27,618 68 440,923 For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 Revenue from external customers 836,103 16,116 53,281 228 905,728 Revenue from external customers 836,103 16,116 53,281 228 905,728 For the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 Revenue from external customers 102,285 6,300 5,736 24 114,345 Revenue from external customers 102,285 6,300 5,736 24 114,345 For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 Revenue from external customers 379,715 13,246 20,391 251 413,603 Revenue from external customers 379,715 13,246 20,391 251 413,603 F-16 Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)(continued) 13. Related party transactions During the six-months periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the Group carried out the following main transactions with Inversiones ASPI S.A. and its related parties: For the three-month period

ended June 30, For the six-month period

ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) Income Inversiones ASPI S.A. Fees from office lease 5 3 10 6 Fees for management and administrative services 25 136 48 272 Compañía Minera Ares S.A.C. (Ares) Fees from land rental services 297 333 580 660 Fees from leasing of parking 94 83 220 165 Fosfatos del Pacífico S.A. (Fospac) Fees from office lease 3 7 9 14 Fees for management and administrative services 12 290 131 580 Fossal S.A.A. (Fossal) Fees from office lease 5 4 10 8 Fees for management and administrative services 13 10 25 20 Asociación Sumac Tarpuy Fees from office lease 5 - 10 - Expenses Security services provided by Compañía Minera Ares S.A.C. 660 475 1,320 950 F-17 Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)(continued) As a result of these and other transactions, the Group had the following rights and obligations with Inversiones ASPI S.A. and its related parties as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020: June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Accounts

receivable Accounts

payable Accounts

receivable Accounts

payable S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) Fosfatos del Pacífico S.A. 1,209 89 1,449 - Compañía Minera Ares S.A.C. 1,128 945 678 1,348 Fossal S.A. 105 - - - Inversiones ASPI S.A. - 137 - 211 Other 22 - 85 - 2,464 1,171 2,212 1,559 Outstanding balances are unsecured and interest free. There have been no guarantees provided or received from any related party. As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Group has not recorded any allowance for expected credit losses on receivables from related parties. Compensation of key management personnel of the Group - The compensation paid to key management personnel includes expenses for profit-sharing, compensation and other concepts for members of the Board of Directors and the key management. The total short-term compensations expense amounted to S/5,155,000 and S/10,270,000 during the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, respectively (S/5,179,000 and S/12,491,000 during the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020), and the total long-term compensations expense amounted to S/1,968,000 and S/3,639,000 during the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, respectively (S/1,440,000 and S/2,879,000 during the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2020, respectively). The Group does not compensate Management with post-employment or contract termination benefits or share-based payments. 14. Earnings per share (EPS) Basic earnings per share amounts are calculated by dividing net profit for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 by the weighted average number of common and investment shares outstanding during those periods. The Group has no dilutive potential common shares as of June 30, 2021 and 2020. F-18 Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)(continued) Calculation of the weighted average number of shares and the basic earnings per share is presented below: For the three-month period

ended June 30, For the six-month period

ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) Numerator Net profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Parent 27,664 (45,549 ) 59,465 (34,825 ) For the three-month period ended June 30, For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) Denominator Weighted average number of common and investment shares (thousands) 428,107 428,107 428,107 428,107 Basic profit for common and investment shares 0.06 (0.11 ) 0.14 (0.08 ) There have been no other transactions involving common and investment shares between the reporting date and the date of completion of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. 15. Financial assets and liabilities (a) Financial asset - Derivatives assets of hedging - Foreign currency risk - As of June 30,2021 the Group maintains Cross currency swap contracts for a nominal amount of US$132,000,000 (US$ 150,000,000 as of December 31, 2020), with maturity in 2023 and a rate of 2.97%. Of this total, US$131,612,000 have been designated as hedging instruments for Senior notes that are denominated in U.S. dollars, with the intention of reducing the foreign exchange risk. The cash flow hedge of the expected future payments was assessed to be highly effective and an unrealized gain of S/6,432,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 (gain of S/1,773,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020) is included in the interim condensed consolidated statement of other comprehensive income. The amounts retained in other comprehensive income as of June 30, 2021 are expected to mature and affect the consolidated statement of profit or loss in 2023, settlement year of cross currency contracts. Derivate assets from trading - As of June 30, 2021 and 2020, cross currency swaps that do not have an underlying hedging relationship amounts to US$388,000 and US$18,388,000, respectively, have been designated as trading. The effect on profit or loss from its measurement at fair value was a gain of S/500,000 and S/4,391,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. F-19 Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)(continued) (b) Fair values and fair value accounting hierarchy - Set out below is a comparison of the carrying amounts and fair values of financial instruments of the Group, as well as the fair value accounting hierarchy: Carrying amount Fair value Fair value hierarchy 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021/2020 S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) Financial assets Cash and cash equivalents 368,652 308,912 368,652 308,912 Level 1 Trade and other receivables 106,033 89,627 106,033 89,627 Level 2 Derivative financial assets -'cross currency swaps' 75,533 42,247 75,533 42,247 Level 2 Financial instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income 692 692 692 692 Level 3 Total financial assets 550,910 441,478 550,910 441,478 Financial liabilities Trade and other payables 200,135 180,190 200,135 180,190 Level 2 Dividends payable 342,341 7,686 342,341 7,686 Level 2 Senior notes 1,076,610 1,044,352 1,107,558 1,118,492 Level 1 Fixed rate notes 228,588 224,232 229,887 221,607 Level 2 Total financial liabilities 1,847,674 1,456,460 1,879,921 1,527,975 All financial instruments for which fair value is recognized or disclosed are categorized within the fair value hierarchy, based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole, as follows: Level 1 - Quoted (unadjusted) market prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. Level 2 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is directly or indirectly observable. Level 3 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is unobservable. For assets and liabilities that are recognized at fair value on a recurring basis, the Group determines whether transfers have occurred between levels in the hierarchy. As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, there were no transfers between the fair value hierarchies. F-20 Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)(continued) Management assessed that cash and term deposits, trade and other receivables and other current liabilities approximate their carrying amounts largely due to the short-term maturities of these instruments. The following methods and assumptions were used to estimate the fair values: - The fair value of cross currency swaps is measured by using valuation techniques where inputs are based on market data. The most frequently applied valuation techniques include swap valuation models, using present value calculations. The models incorporate various inputs, including the credit quality of counterparties, foreign exchange, forward rates and interest rate curves. A credit valuation adjustment (CVA) is applied to the 'Over-The-Counter' derivative exposures to take into account the counterparty's risk of default when measuring the fair value of the derivative. CVA is the mark-to market cost of protection required to hedge credit risk from counterparties in this type of derivatives portfolio. CVA is calculated by multiplying the probability of default (PD), the loss given default (LGD) and the expected exposure (EE) at the time of default. A debit valuation adjustment (DVA) is applied to incorporate the Group's own credit risk in the fair value of derivatives (that is the risk that the Group might default on its contractual obligations), using the same methodology as for CVA. - The fair value of the quoted senior notes is based on the current quotations value at the reporting date. - The fair value of the promissory note is calculated using the results of cash flow discounted at the indebtedness market rates effective as of the date of estimation. 16. Commitments and contingencies Operating lease commitments - Group as lessor As of June 30, 2021, the Group, as lessor, has a land lease with Compañía Minera Ares S.A.C., a related party of Inversiones ASPI S.A. This lease is annually renewable, and provided a rent for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 for S/580,000 and S/659,000, respectively. Capital commitments As of June 30, 2021, the Group had no significant capital commitments. Environmental matters The Group exploration and exploitation activities are subject to environmental protection standards. Such standards are the same as those disclosed on the consolidated financial statement as of December 31, 2020. F-21 Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)(continued) Tax situation The Company is subject to Peruvian tax law. As of June 30, 2021 and 2020, the income tax rate is 29.5 percent of the taxable profit after deducting employee participation, which is calculated at a rate of 8 to 10 percent of the taxable income. For purposes of determining income tax, transfer pricing transactions with related companies and companies resident in territories with low or no taxation, must be supported with documentation and information on the valuation methods used and the criteria considered for determination. Based on the analysis of operations of the Group, Management and its legal advisors believe that as a result of the application of these standards will not result in significant contingencies for the Group as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. During the four years following the year tax returns are filed, the tax authority has the power to review and, as applicable, correct the income tax computed by each individual company. The income tax and value-added tax returns for the following years are open for review by the tax authority Years open to review by Tax Authorities Entity Income tax Value-added tax Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. 2016-2020 Dec.2016-2021 Cementos Selva S.A. 2016-2020 Dec.2016-2021 Distribuidora Norte Pacasmayo S.R.L. 2016-2020 Dec.2016-2021 Empresa de Transmisión Guadalupe S.A.C. 2016-2020 Dec.2016-2021 Salmueras Sudamericanas S.A. 2016-2020 Dec.2016-2021 Calizas del Norte S.A.C. (on liquidation) 2016-2020 Dec.2016-2021 Soluciones Takay S.A.C. 2019-2020 May to Dec.2019-2021 Due to possible interpretations that the tax authorities may give to legislation in effect, it is not possible to determine whether any of the tax audits that may be performed will result in increased liabilities for the Group. For that reason, tax or surcharge that could arise from future tax audits would be applied to the income during the period in which it is determined. However, in management's opinion, any possible additional payment of taxes would not have a material effect on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2021 and the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020. F-22 Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)(continued) Legal claim contingency As of June 30, 2021, some third parties have commenced actions against the Group in relation with its operations which claims in aggregate represent S/13,024,000. From this total amount, S/3,045,000 corresponded to labor claims from former employees; S/7,681,000 linked to resolutions of determination and fine on the property tax of the periods 2009 to 2014 issued by the District Municipality of Pacasmayo and S/2,298,000 related to the tax assessments received from the tax administration corresponding to 2009 tax period, which was reviewed by the tax authority during 2012. Management expects that these claims will be resolved within the next five years based on prior experience; however, the Group cannot assure that these claims will be resolved within this period because the authorities do not have a maximum term to resolve cases. The Group has been advised by its legal counsel that it is only possible, but not probable, that these actions will succeed. Accordingly, no provision for any liability has been made in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Mining royalty The Group signed agreements with third parties and with Peruvian Government related to the use of concessions for extraction activities on process of cement production. The information of the payment of royalties are reveled on the consolidated financial statements of the Group as of December 31, 2020. F-23 Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)(continued) 17. Segment information For management purposes, the Group is organized into business units based on their products and activities, and have three reportable segments as follows: - Production and marketing of cement, concrete and precast in the northern region of Peru. - Sale of construction supplies in the northern region of Peru. - Production and marketing of quicklime in the northern region of Peru. No operating segments have been aggregated to form the above reportable operating segments. Management monitors the profit before income tax of each business units separately for the purpose of making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment. Transfer prices between operating segments are on an arm's length basis in a similar manner to transactions with third parties. Revenues from external customers Gross margin Profit (loss) before income tax Income

tax Profit (loss) for the period 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) For the three-month period ended June 30, Cement, concrete and precast 405,636 102,285 114,706 1,877 41,001 (61,445 ) (12,184 ) 17,642 28,817 (43,803 ) Construction supplies 27,618 5,736 1,039 (409 ) (1,244 ) (1,663 ) 368 402 (876 ) (1,261 ) Quicklime 7,601 6,300 487 879 (26 ) 423 11 (136 ) (15 ) 287 Other 68 24 169 (205 ) (371 ) (874 ) 109 102 (262 ) (772 ) Total 440,923 114,345 116,401 2,142 39,360 (63,559 ) (11,696 ) 18,010 27,664 (45,549 ) For the six-month period ended June 30, Cement, concrete and precast 836,103 379,715 246,289 92,616 89,067 (43,035 ) (27,220 ) 10,931 61,847 (32,104 ) Construction supplies 53,281 20,391 1,638 578 (2,909 ) (1,842 ) 889 468 (2,020 ) (1,374 ) Quicklime 16,116 13,246 1,575 1,178 464 171 (142 ) (44 ) 322 127 Other 228 251 125 (219 ) (985 ) (1,977 ) 301 503 (684 ) (1,474 ) Total 905,728 413,603 249,627 94,153 85,637 (46,683 ) (26,172 ) 11,858 59,465 (34,825 ) F-24 Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)(continued) Segment

assets Other

Assets (**) Total

asset Total liabilities

by segment S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) S/(000) As of June 30, 2021 Cement, concrete and precast 2,912,976 75,302 2,988,278 1,981,980 Construction supplies 46,715 - 46,715 67,234 Quicklime 75,429 - 75,429 - Other (*) 31,313 923 32,236 93 Total 3,066,433 76,225 3,142,658 2,049,307 As of December 31, 2020 Cement, concrete and precast 2,806,803 37,068 2,843,871 1,590,105 Construction supplies 51,225 - 51,225 58,517 Quicklime 83,621 - 83,621 - Other (*) 31,696 5,871 37,567 107 Total 2,973,345 42,939 3,016,284 1,648,729 (*) The 'Other' segment includes activities that do not meet the threshold for disclosure under IFRS 8.13 and represent non-material operations of the Group. (**) As of June 30, 2021 corresponds to the financial instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income and to the fair value of derivative financial instruments (cross currency swap) for approximately S/692,000 and S/75,533,000, respectively. As of December 31, 2020 corresponds to the financial instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income for approximately S/692,000 and fair value of derivative financial instruments (cross currency swap) for approximately S/42,247,000. The fair value of hedge derivative financial instruments is allocated to the segment of cement, and the financial instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income and the fair value of the trading derivative financial instrument are presented as 'Other'. Geographic information As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, all non-current assets are located in Peru and all revenues are from Peruvian clients. F-25 Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)(continued) 18. Financial risk management, objectives and policies The Group´s main financial assets include cash and short-term deposits (with maturity less than 360 days) and trade and other receivables that derive directly from its operations. The Group also holds financial instruments designated at fair value through OCI, cash flow hedges instruments and derivative financial instruments of trading. The Group's main financial liabilities comprise trade payables and other payables, loans and borrowings, with short-term and long-term maturities. The main purpose of these financial liabilities is to finance the Group's operations. The Group is exposed to market risk, credit risk and liquidity risk. The Group's senior management oversees the management of these risks. The Group's senior management is supported by financial management that advises on financial risks and the appropriate financial risk governance framework for the Group. The financial management provides assurance to the Group's senior management that the Group's financial risk-taking activities are governed by appropriate policies and procedures and that financial risks are identified, measured and managed in accordance with the Group´s policies and risk objectives. The Management reviews and agrees policies for managing each of these risks as mentioned in the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020. Foreign currency risk - Foreign currency risk is the risk that the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in foreign exchange rates. The Group's exposure to the risk of changes in foreign exchange relates primarily to the Group's operating activities (when revenue or expense is denominated in a different currency from the Group's functional currency). The Group hedges its exposure to fluctuations on the translation into soles of its Senior Notes which are denominated in US dollars, by using cross currency swaps contracts, see note 15. F-26 Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)(continued) Foreign currency sensitivity The following table demonstrates the sensitivity to a reasonably possible change in the US dollar exchange rate, with all other variables held constant. The impact on the Group's profit before income tax is due to changes in the fair value of monetary assets and liabilities. As of June 30, 2021 Change in

US$ rate Effect on

consolidated

profit

before tax U.S. Dollar % S/(000) +5 1,039 +10 2,079 -5 (1,039 ) -10 (2,079 ) As of June 30, 2020 Change in

US$ rate Effect on

consolidated

profit

before tax U.S. Dollar % S/(000) +5 (1,730 ) +10 (3,459 ) -5 1,730 -10 3,459 Liquidity risk - The Group monitors its risk of shortage of funds using a recurring liquidity planning tool. The Group's objective is to maintain a balance between continuity of funding and flexibility through the use of bank loans and debentures of long term. Access to fund sources is sufficiently available and debt maturing within 12 months can be rolled over under the same conditions with existing lenders, if necessary. As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, no portion of the corporate bonds will mature in less than one year. Risk management activities - As a result of its activities, the Group is exposed to the foreign currency exchange rate risk, thereof the Company has acquired hedging financial instruments to cover this risk. Since November 2014, the Group has hedged its exposure to foreign currency from its corporate bonds (denominated in US dollars). During the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, there was moderate volatility in the US dollar exchange rate with respect to the soles, whose effects were partially mitigated by the exchange rate hedge maintained by the Company. As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, except for the derivatives financial instruments (cross currency swaps) signed by the Company to hedge the foreign currency risk of its Senior Notes, the Group had no other financial instruments to hedge its foreign exchange risk, interest rates or market price (purchase price of coal) fluctuations. F-27 F-28 Attachments Original document

