  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Peru
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Lima
  5. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPACASC1   PEP239501005

CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.

(CPACASC1)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Lima  -  2022-10-25
4.160 PEN   -0.48%
07:10aCementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Consolidated Results for Third Quarter 2022
BU
10/26Cementos Pacasmayo A : Otros hechos de importancia otros hechos de importancia 10. información financiera y memoria anual. 10. información financiera y memoria anual.
PU
10/13Cementos Pacasmayo A : Accumulative Gain/Loss and Fair Value - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announces Consolidated Results for Third Quarter 2022

10/27/2022 | 07:10am EDT
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and subsidiaries (NYSE: CPAC; BVL: CPACASC1) (“the Company” or “Pacasmayo”) a leading cement company serving the Peruvian construction industry, announced today its consolidated results for the third quarter (“3Q22”) and the nine months (“9M22”) ended September 30, 2022. These results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and are stated in nominal Peruvian Soles (S/).

3Q22 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

(All comparisons are to 3Q21, unless otherwise stated)

  • Revenues increased 9.1%, mainly due to increase in average prices of bagged cement, as inflationary pressures have affected our costs of raw materials and energy.
  • Sales volume of cement, concrete and precast decreased 5.9%, mainly due to a moderation in sales volume from the peak levels reached last year. However, if we compare sales volumes to 2Q22, these increased 6.2%.
  • Consolidated EBITDA of S/124.9 million, a 6.5% increase, mainly due to higher prices, as well as increased operating profit, since we were able to decrease costs by using less imported clinker. This is especially relevant since both of our main kilns in Piura and Pacasmayo were in planned preventive maintenance in this quarter.
  • Consolidated EBITDA margin of 22.6%, a 0.5 percentage point decrease
  • Net income of S/ 44.2 million, a 5.0% increase mainly due to increased sales and operating profit as mentioned above.

9M22 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

(All comparisons are to 9M21, unless otherwise stated)

  • Revenues increased 12.0%, mainly due to increase in average prices of bagged cement, as inflationary pressures have affected our costs of raw materials and energy.
  • Sales volume of cement, concrete and precast decreased 4.4%, mainly due to a moderation in sales volume of bagged cement for self-construction as well as decreased sales for reconstruction-related projects.
  • Consolidated EBITDA of S/372.9 million, a 19.4% increase, mainly due to higher operating profit, since we were able to decrease costs by using less imported clinker.
  • Consolidated EBITDA margin of 23.6%, a 1.5 percentage point increase.
  • Net income of S/ 137.9 million, a 35.7% increase mainly due to increased sales and operating profit as mentioned above.

For a full version of Cementos Pacasmayo’s Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, please visit https://www.cementospacasmayo.com.pe/inversionistas/reportes

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Cementos Pacasmayo will host a conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022, to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern/ 10:00am Lima Time.

To access the call, please dial:

(888)-506-0062 from within the U.S.

+1 (973) 528-0011 from outside the U.S.

Access code: 996674

There will also be a live Audio Webcast of the event at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1644/46691

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a cement company, located in the Northern region of Peru. In February 2012, the Company’s shares were listed on The New York Stock Exchange - Euronext under the ticker symbol "CPAC". With more than 60 years of operating history, the Company produces, distributes and sells cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete. Pacasmayo’s products are primarily used in construction, which has been one of the fastest-growing segments of the Peruvian economy in recent years. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining operations.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 084 M 523 M 523 M
Net income 2022 173 M 43,3 M 43,3 M
Net Debt 2022 1 376 M 345 M 345 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 34,9%
Capitalization 1 778 M 446 M 446 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 698
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,16 PEN
Average target price 5,10 PEN
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Humberto Reynaldo Nadal del Carpio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manuel Bartolome Martín Ferreyros Peña CFO, Vice President-Finance & Administration
Eduardo Hochschild Beeck Chairman
Hugo Villanueva Castillo Central Manager-Operations
Marco Antonio Zaldívar García Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A.-15.96%446
HOLCIM LTD-7.33%26 582
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-43.00%18 595
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-46.44%9 903
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-39.75%9 664
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-4.67%9 459