    CHP   PHY1244L1009

CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES, INC.

(CHP)
CEMEX Philippines : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares)

02/02/2022 | 04:09am EST
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Cemex Holdings Philippines, Inc.CHP PSE Disclosure Form 17-12-A - List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares) Reference: Section 17.12 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Type of Securities

  • Common
For the period ended Dec 31, 2021
Description of the Disclosure

Attached is the list of the Top 100 Registered Stockholders of CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES, INC. ("CHP") as of 31 December 2021 provided by CHP's stock transfer agent - BDO Unibank, Inc. - and the list of trading participants as of 31 December 2021 issued by PDTC .

In addition to the 2,857,467,493 shares which are owned by CEMEX ASIAN SOUTH EAST CORPORATION ("CASE") and indicated in the attached list of registered stockholders, CASE also owns (in scripless form) 7,643,157,169 shares which form part of the shares recorded under the account "PCD Nominee Corporation (Non-Filipino)". As of 31 December 2021, the total number of CHP shares which are owned by CASE is 10,500,624,662 corresponding to 77.84% of the total issued and outstanding shares of stock of CHP.

Number of Issued and Outstanding Common Shares 13,489,226,623
Number of Treasury Common Shares, if any 0
Number of Outstanding Common Shares 13,489,226,623
Number of Listed Common Shares 13,489,226,623
Number of Lodged Common Shares 10,628,464,327
PCD Nominee - Filipino 1,957,147,194
PCD Nominee - Non-Filipino 8,671,317,133
Number of Certificated Common Shares 2,860,762,296
Change from previous submission

Compared to the previous submission for quarter ending 30 September 2021:

(a) the number of Total Lodged Common Shares decreased from 10,628,500,846 to 10,628,464,327 , with breakdown as follows - (i) shares lodged under "PCD Nominee - Filipino" decreased from 1,959,082,265 to 1,957,147,194, while (ii) shares lodged under "PCD Nominee - Non-Filipino" increased from 8,669,418,581 to 8,671,317,133

(b) the total number of "Certificated Common Shares" increased from 2,860,725,777 to 2,860,762,296

Filed on behalf by:
Name Jannette Sevilla
Designation Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 09:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
