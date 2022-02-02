CEMEX Philippines : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares)

Attached is the list of the Top 100 Registered Stockholders of CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES, INC. ("CHP") as of 31 December 2021 provided by CHP's stock transfer agent - BDO Unibank, Inc. - and the list of trading participants as of 31 December 2021 issued by PDTC .



In addition to the 2,857,467,493 shares which are owned by CEMEX ASIAN SOUTH EAST CORPORATION ("CASE") and indicated in the attached list of registered stockholders, CASE also owns (in scripless form) 7,643,157,169 shares which form part of the shares recorded under the account "PCD Nominee Corporation (Non-Filipino)". As of 31 December 2021, the total number of CHP shares which are owned by CASE is 10,500,624,662 corresponding to 77.84% of the total issued and outstanding shares of stock of CHP.