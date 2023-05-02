Advanced search
    CEMEX CPO   MXP225611567

CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(CEMEX CPO)
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
10.51 MXN   +1.06%
Cemex B De C : 1q2023
PU
Cemex B De C : 1q2023
PU
Cemex Q1 Earnings, Net Sales Rise
MT
CEMEX B de C : 1Q2023

05/02/2023 | 11:13am EDT
First Quarter 2023

Results

L'Arbre Blanc, Montpellier, France SOU FUJIMOTO ARCHITECTS, OXO Architectes, DREAM, Laisné Architectes

Except as the context otherwise may require, references in this presentation to "CEMEX," "we," "us" or "our" refer to CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. and its consolidated entities. The information included in this presentation contains, and the reports we will file or furnish in the future may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements and information are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to statements related CEMEX's plans, objectives, expectations (financial or otherwise), and typically can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "assume," "might," "should," "could," "continue," "would," "can," "consider," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "envision," "plan," "believe," "foresee," "predict," "potential," "target," "strategy," "intend," "aimed" or other similar terms. Although CEMEX believes that its expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially from historical results or results anticipated by forward-looking statements due to various factors. These forward-looking statements reflect, as of the date on which such forward-looking statements are made, or unless otherwise indicated, our current expectations and projections about future events based on our knowledge of present facts and circumstances and assumptions about future events. These statements necessarily involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated in this presentation. Among others, such risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause results to differ, or that otherwise could have an impact on us, include those discussed in CEMEX's most recent annual report and those detailed from time to time in CEMEX's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores), which factors are incorporated herein by reference, including, but not limited to: impact of pandemics, epidemics or outbreaks of infectious diseases and the response of governments and other third parties, which could adversely affect, among other matters, the ability of our operating facilities to operate at full or any capacity, supply chains, international operations, availability of liquidity, investor confidence and consumer spending, as well as the availability of, and demand for, our products and services; the cyclical activity of the construction sector; our exposure to other sectors that impact our and our clients' businesses, such as, but not limited to, the energy sector; availability of raw materials and related fluctuating prices of raw materials, as well as of goods and services in general, in particular increases in prices as a result of inflation; volatility in pension plan asset values and liabilities, which may require cash contributions to the pension plans; the impact of environmental cleanup costs and other remedial actions, and other liabilities relating to existing and/or divested businesses; our ability to secure and permit aggregates reserves in strategically located areas; the timing and amount of federal, state and local funding for infrastructure; changes in the level of spending for private residential and private nonresidential construction; changes in our effective tax rate; competition in the markets in which we offer our products and services; general political, social, health, economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate or that affect our operations and any significant economic, health, political or social developments in those markets, as well as any inherent risks to international operations; the regulatory environment, including environmental, energy, tax, labor, antitrust, and acquisition-related rules and regulations; our ability to satisfy our obligations under our material debt agreements, the indentures that govern our outstanding notes, and other debt instruments and financial obligations, including our subordinated notes with no fixed maturity and other financial obligations; the availability of short-term credit lines or working capital facilities, which can assist us in connection with market cycles; the impact of our below investment grade debt rating on our cost of capital and on the cost of the products and services we purchase; loss of reputation of our brands; our ability to consummate asset sales, fully integrate newly acquired businesses, achieve cost-savings from our cost-reduction initiatives, implement our pricing initiatives for our products and generally meet our business strategy goals; the increasing reliance on information technology infrastructure for our sales, invoicing, procurement, financial statements and other processes that can adversely affect our sales and operations in the event that the infrastructure does not work as intended, experiences technical difficulties or is subjected to cyber-attacks; changes in the economy that affect demand for consumer goods, consequently affecting the demand for our products and services; climate change, in particular reflected in weather conditions, including but not limited to, excessive rain and snow, and disasters such as earthquakes and floods, that could affect our facilities or the markets in which we offer our products and services or from where we source our raw materials; trade barriers, including tariffs or import taxes and changes in existing trade policies or changes to, or withdrawals from, free trade agreements, including the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement; availability and cost of trucks, railcars, barges, and ships, as well as their licensed operators and drivers, for transport of our materials; labor shortages and constraints; terrorist and organized criminal activities as well as geopolitical events, such as war and armed conflicts, including the current war between Russia and Ukraine; declarations of insolvency or bankruptcy, or becoming subject to similar proceedings; and, natural disasters and other unforeseen events (including global health hazards such as COVID-19). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from historical results, performance or achievements and/or results, performance or achievements expressly or implicitly anticipated by the forward-looking statements, or otherwise could have an impact on us or our consolidated entities. Any or all of CEMEX's forward-looking statements may turn out to be inaccurate and the factors identified above are not exhaustive. Accordingly, undue reliance on forward-looking statements should not be placed, as such forward-looking statements speak only as of the dates on which they are made. These factors may be revised or supplemented and the information contained in this presentation is subject to change without notice, but CEMEX is not under, and expressly disclaims, any obligation to update or correct the information contained in this presentation or revise any forward-looking statement that it may make from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. Readers should review future reports filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores). This presentation also includes statistical data regarding, but not limited to, the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready mix concrete, clinker, aggregates, and Urbanization Solutions. Unless the context indicates otherwise, all references to pricing initiatives, price increases or decreases, refer to CEMEX's prices for CEMEX's products. We generated some of this data internally, and some was obtained from independent industry publications and reports that we believe to be reliable sources that were available as of the date of this presentation. We have not independently verified this data nor sought the consent of any organizations to refer to their reports in this presentation.

UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED, ALL FIGURES ARE PRESENTED IN DOLLARS,

BASED ON INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS, AS APPLICABLE

Copyright CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. and its subsidiaries

Key highlights in First Quarter 2023

          • 9% growth in Sales driven by pricing
        • Mid-singledigit growth in EBITDA attributable to pricing strategy, easing cost headwinds, growth investments and Urbanization Solutions
      • Significant recovery in EBITDA margin
    • Improvement in COGS as percentage of Sales
  • Closed the Atlantic Minerals Limited acquisition in late April, which will boost US aggregates reserves by ~20%
          • Urbanization Solutions EBITDA growing 34%
        • Continued reduction in CO2 emissions, with -3% vs. 1Q22
      • Placed $1B green subordinated perpetual notes providing attractive funding and accelerating path towards investment grade
    • Leverage ratio at 2.62x
  • ROCE at 12.2%1, well above our cost of capital

Port Marianne School, Montpellier, France Built with Vertua concrete, part of our Vertua family of sustainable products

3

1) Trailing twelve months as of March 2023, excluding goodwill

1Q23: Strong EBITDA growth with important QoQ margin recovery

Net Sales

+9% l-t-l

+8%

4,036

3,725

1Q22

1Q23

EBITDA

+6% l-t-l

+7%

733

685

1Q22

1Q23

EBITDA

Margin

-0.2pp

18.4%

18.2%

1Q22

1Q23

FCF after

maint. Capex

-55

-175

1Q22

1Q23

Millions of U.S. dollars

4

Panorama High Rise, Miami, United States

Weak bagged cement demand in EM and weather in the US

impact volumes…

1Q23 YoY volume variation

CONSOLIDATED VOLUMES

(l-t-l)

USA

-12%

-15%

-19%

10%

6%

MEX

-3%

-1%

EUROPE

-9%-8%

EMEA -3% -1%

-10%

-4%

-5%

-10%

2%

SCAC

-1%

-8%

Cement1

Ready-mix

Aggregates

1) Domestic gray cement

5

Disclaimer

CEMEX SAB de CV published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 15:12:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
