Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CEMEX CPO   MXP225611567

CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(CEMEX CPO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
10.51 MXN   +1.06%
11:13aCemex B De C : 1q2023
PU
11:13aCemex B De C : 1q2023
PU
10:21aCemex Q1 Earnings, Net Sales Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CEMEX B de C : 1Q2023

05/02/2023 | 11:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Quarter Results 2023

6th Street Viaduct, Los Angeles, United States Built with Vertua Concrete, part of our Vertua family of sustainable products

Stock Listing Information

Investor Relations

NYSE (ADS)

In the United States:

Ticker: CX

+ 1 877 7CX NYSE

Mexican Stock Exchange (CPO)

In Mexico:

Ticker: CEMEX.CPO

+ 52 (81) 8888 4292

Ratio of CEMEXCPO to CX = 10:1

E-Mail: ir@cemex.com

Operating and financial highlights

Consolidated cement volume Consolidated ready-mix volume Consolidated aggregates volume

Net sales Gross profit

as % of Net sales Operating earnings before other income and expenses, net

as % of Net sales

SG&A expenses as % of Net sales Controlling interest net income (loss)

Operating EBITDA as % of Net sales

Free cash flow after maintenance capital expenditures

Free cash flow

Total debt

Earnings (loss) of continuing operations per ADS

Fully diluted earnings (loss) of continuing operations per ADS (1)

Average ADSs outstanding Employees

January - March

First Quarter

l-t-l

l-t-l

2023

2022

% var

% var

2023

2022

% var

% var

14,402

15,776

(9%)

14,402

15,776

(9%)

11,706

12,165

(4%)

11,706

12,165

(4%)

32,251

33,867

(5%)

32,251

33,867

(5%)

4,036

3,725

8%

9%

4,036

3,725

8%

9%

1,290

1,149

12%

12%

1,290

1,149

12%

12%

32.0%

30.9%

1.1pp

32.0%

30.9%

1.1pp

435

406

7%

5%

435

406

7%

5%

10.8%

10.9%

(0.1pp)

10.8%

10.9%

(0.1pp)

8.8%

7.7%

1.1pp

8.8%

7.7%

1.1pp

225

198

14%

225

198

14%

733

685

7%

6%

733

685

7%

6%

18.2%

18.4%

(0.2pp)

18.2%

18.4%

(0.2pp)

(55)

(175)

69%

(55)

(175)

69%

(141)

(251)

44%

(141)

(251)

44%

7,862

8,963

(12%)

7,862

8,963

(12%)

0.15

0.12

22%

0.15

0.12

22%

0.15

0.12

22%

0.15

0.12

22%

1,476

1,489

(1%)

1,476

1,489

(1%)

43,718

46,535

(6%)

43,718

46,535

(6%)

This information does not include discontinued operations. Please see page 14 of this report for additional information. Cement and aggregates volumes in thousands of metric tons. Ready-mix volumes in thousands of cubic meters.

In millions of U.S. dollars, except volumes, percentages, employees, and per-ADS amounts. Average ADSs outstanding are presented in millions. Please refer to page 13 for end-of quarter CPO-equivalent units outstanding.

Consolidated net sales in the first quarter of 2023 reached US$4.0 billion, an increase of 9% on a like-to-like basis, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Higher prices in local currency terms in all regions were the main drivers of our top line growth.

Cost of sales, as a percentage of Net sales, decreased by 1.1pp to 68.0% during the first quarter of 2023, from 69.1% in the same period last year, mainly driven by pricing and easing cost headwinds.

Operating expenses, as a percentage of Net sales, increased by 1.2pp to 21.2% during the first quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year, mainly due to higher administrative expenses.

Operating EBITDA in the first quarter of 2023 reached US$733 million, increasing 6% on a like-to-like basis, driven by pricing, easing cost headwinds, as well as incremental contributions from our growth investments and Urbanization Solutions business. EBITDA was higher in three of our four regions, with the US and Europe growing double-digit, and Mexico increasing high single- digit.

Operating EBITDA margin decreased by 0.2pp from 18.4% in the first quarter of 2022 to 18.2% this quarter, but significantly increased on a sequential basis by 1.9pp. The year-over-year contraction was the lowest since 4Q21.

Controlling interest net income (loss) resulted in an income of US$225 million in the first quarter of 2023 versus an income of US$198 million in the same quarter of 2022. The higher income primarily reflects a positive variation in foreign exchange results and minority interests, as well as a higher operating income.

2023 First Quarter Results

Page 2

Operating results

Mexico

January - March

First Quarter

2023

2022

% var

l-t-l

2023

2022

% var

l-t-l

% var

% var

Net sales

1,097

881

25%

13%

1,097

881

25%

13%

Operating EBITDA

344

286

20%

9%

344

286

20%

9%

Operating EBITDA margin

31.4%

32.5%

(1.1pp)

31.4%

32.5%

(1.1pp)

In millions of U.S. dollars, except percentages.

Domestic gray cement

Ready-mix

Aggregates

Year-over-year percentage

January - March

First Quarter

January - March

First Quarter

January - March

First Quarter

variation

Volume

(3%)

(3%)

10%

10%

6%

6%

Price (USD)

29%

29%

37%

37%

32%

32%

Price (local currency)

17%

17%

24%

24%

20%

20%

Our Mexican operations delivered strong results, with double-digit growth in Sales and high single-digit increase in EBITDA. EBITDA rose for the second consecutive quarter, while EBITDA margin increased sequentially by 4.7pp, the first sequential margin expansion in four quarters.

Our low single-digit cement volume decline reflects market share loss in bagged cement as a result of our pricing strategy. Bulk cement and ready-mix volumes continued to grow double-digit, while aggregate volumes rose mid single-digit, reflecting the dynamism of formal construction in the country.

The alternative fuel substitution rate reached a record in Mexico of 42% with some plants reaching levels of up to 77%.

United States

January - March

First Quarter

2023

2022

% var

l-t-l

2023

2022

% var

l-t-l

% var

% var

Net sales

1,255

1,196

5%

5%

1,255

1,196

5%

5%

Operating EBITDA

230

200

15%

15%

230

200

15%

15%

Operating EBITDA margin

18.3%

16.8%

1.5pp

18.3%

16.8%

1.5pp

In millions of U.S. dollars, except percentages.

Domestic gray cement

Ready-mix

Aggregates

Year-over-year percentage

January - March

First Quarter

January - March

First Quarter

January - March

First Quarter

variation

Volume

(19%)

(19%)

(12%)

(12%)

(15%)

(15%)

Price (USD)

22%

22%

24%

24%

30%

30%

Price (local currency)

22%

22%

24%

24%

30%

30%

In the United States, despite significant weather challenges in most of our markets and a strong 1Q22 comparison base, EBITDA rose to US$230 million, a record first quarter result1, representing a 15% increase. Volumes declined double digits primarily due to severe winter weather in much of our portfolio. We estimate the impact of weather conditions on cement volumes explains ~60% of the decline. EBITDA margin expanded, benefiting from higher prices and lower imports. On the pricing side, first quarter price increases were successful, with additional price increases announced for third quarter.

(1) On a reported basis since 2006

2023 First Quarter Results

Page 3

Operating results

Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia

January - March

First Quarter

2023

2022

% var

l-t-l

2023

2022

% var

l-t-l

% var

% var

Net sales

1,234

1,185

4%

14%

1,234

1,185

4%

14%

Operating EBITDA

148

145

2%

15%

148

145

2%

15%

Operating EBITDA margin

12.0%

12.3%

(0.3pp)

12.0%

12.3%

(0.3pp)

In millions of U.S. dollars, except percentages.

Domestic gray cement

Ready-mix

Aggregates

Year-over-year percentage

January - March

First Quarter

January - March

First Quarter

January - March

First Quarter

variation

Volume

(10%)

(10%)

(3%)

(3%)

(1%)

(1%)

Price (USD)

16%

16%

9%

9%

3%

3%

Price (local currency) (*)

29%

29%

17%

17%

10%

10%

EMEA delivered strong financial results, with Sales and EBITDA growing double-digit despite a tough comparative base and a challenging volume backdrop. As a result of first quarter price announcements, pricing momentum continued, with regional sequential increases of between 8% and 10% for all products.

EBITDA in Europe grew 46% while margin rose 2.5pp, reflecting not only our pricing efforts and carbon strategy, but also the strong contribution from our growth investments and Urbanization Solutions business. Pricing traction continued, with sequential increases of between 9% and 14%.

In the Philippines, cement volumes declined 16% during the first quarter mainly due to continued macro challenges and bad weather, as well as a difficult comparison base. Domestic cement prices were 5% higher in first quarter in local currency terms and remained stable sequentially. On a like-to-like basis, Sales in the country decreased 11% during the quarter, while EBITDA and EBITDA margin declined by 65% and 16.6pp respectively, mainly due to higher energy costs. The expected date of completion of the new line of our Solid Cement Plant is first quarter 2024.

In Middle East and Africa, EBITDA grew double-digit mainly driven by Egypt, which showed strong pricing and EBITDA margin performance.

(*) Calculated on a volume-weighted-average basis at constant foreign-exchange rates.

2023 First Quarter Results

Page 4

Operating results

South, Central America and the Caribbean

January - March

First Quarter

2023

2022

% var

l-t-l

2023

2022

% var

l-t-l

% var

% var

Net sales

411

416

(1%)

4%

411

416

(1%)

4%

Operating EBITDA

84

109

(23%)

(21%)

84

109

(23%)

(21%)

Operating EBITDA margin

20.4%

26.3%

(5.9pp)

20.4%

26.3%

(5.9pp)

In millions of U.S. dollars, except percentages.

Domestic gray cement

Ready-mix

Aggregates

Year-over-year percentage

January - March

First Quarter

January - March

First Quarter

January - March

First Quarter

variation

Volume

(8%)

(8%)

(1%)

(1%)

2%

2%

Price (USD)

6%

6%

6%

6%

7%

7%

Price (local currency) (*)

11%

11%

21%

21%

22%

22%

Net sales in the South, Central America and Caribbean region grew 4% driven by a disciplined pricing strategy. Cement volumes remained pressured by weak bagged cement demand, while bulk cement continued to grow supported by the formal sector, mainly in the infrastructure and tourism segments. The decline in EBITDA and EBTIDA margin resulted primarily from higher energy and maintenance costs, and lower cement volumes.

In Colombia, cement volumes declined mid single-digit, largely attributable to a slow start of the year in formal construction activity and weak bagged cement demand. Cement prices picked up momentum with a double-digit sequential price increase.

In the Dominican Republic, cement volumes declined due to a drop in retail cement demand, while ready-mix volumes posted double-digit growth mainly related to recovery in the formal segment.

(*) Calculated on a volume-weighted-average basis at constant foreign-exchange rates.

2023 First Quarter Results

Page 5

Disclaimer

CEMEX SAB de CV published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 15:12:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.
11:13aCemex B De C : 1q2023
PU
11:13aCemex B De C : 1q2023
PU
10:21aCemex Q1 Earnings, Net Sales Rise
MT
09:33aCemex 1Q Net Profit Rises on Higher Sales
DJ
05/01Cemex B De C : files annual report on form 20-F for fiscal year 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
04/28Cemex B De C : files annual report on form 20-F for fiscal year 2022
PU
04/28Cemex B De C : presenta su reporte anual para el ejercicio fiscal 2022
PU
04/21Cemex, S.A.B. De C.V. Announces Notice of Full Redemption
CI
04/18UBS Trims Cemex Price Target to $8 From $8.50, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/28Cemex, Vulcan Materials Enter Temporary Deal to Use Seized Terminal in Mexico
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 16 484 M - -
Net income 2023 803 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 688 M 8 720 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
EV / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 43 535
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 0,60 $
Average target price 0,67 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fernando Angel González Olivieri Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Maher Al-Haffar CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Administration
Rogelio Zambrano Lozano Executive Chairman
Armando Jorge García Segovia Independent Director
Rodolfo García Muriel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.33.38%8 720
CRH PLC16.94%35 386
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED8.58%26 647
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY1.37%23 604
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.8.70%22 815
POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD.84.72%19 340
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer