CEMEX B de C : 1Q2023

Operating results

Mexico

January - March First Quarter 2023 2022 % var l-t-l 2023 2022 % var l-t-l % var % var Net sales 1,097 881 25% 13% 1,097 881 25% 13% Operating EBITDA 344 286 20% 9% 344 286 20% 9% Operating EBITDA margin 31.4% 32.5% (1.1pp) 31.4% 32.5% (1.1pp)

In millions of U.S. dollars, except percentages.

Domestic gray cement Ready-mix Aggregates Year-over-year percentage January - March First Quarter January - March First Quarter January - March First Quarter variation Volume (3%) (3%) 10% 10% 6% 6% Price (USD) 29% 29% 37% 37% 32% 32% Price (local currency) 17% 17% 24% 24% 20% 20%

Our Mexican operations delivered strong results, with double-digit growth in Sales and high single-digit increase in EBITDA. EBITDA rose for the second consecutive quarter, while EBITDA margin increased sequentially by 4.7pp, the first sequential margin expansion in four quarters.

Our low single-digit cement volume decline reflects market share loss in bagged cement as a result of our pricing strategy. Bulk cement and ready-mix volumes continued to grow double-digit, while aggregate volumes rose mid single-digit, reflecting the dynamism of formal construction in the country.

The alternative fuel substitution rate reached a record in Mexico of 42% with some plants reaching levels of up to 77%.

United States

January - March First Quarter 2023 2022 % var l-t-l 2023 2022 % var l-t-l % var % var Net sales 1,255 1,196 5% 5% 1,255 1,196 5% 5% Operating EBITDA 230 200 15% 15% 230 200 15% 15% Operating EBITDA margin 18.3% 16.8% 1.5pp 18.3% 16.8% 1.5pp

In millions of U.S. dollars, except percentages.

Domestic gray cement Ready-mix Aggregates Year-over-year percentage January - March First Quarter January - March First Quarter January - March First Quarter variation Volume (19%) (19%) (12%) (12%) (15%) (15%) Price (USD) 22% 22% 24% 24% 30% 30% Price (local currency) 22% 22% 24% 24% 30% 30%

In the United States, despite significant weather challenges in most of our markets and a strong 1Q22 comparison base, EBITDA rose to US$230 million, a record first quarter result1, representing a 15% increase. Volumes declined double digits primarily due to severe winter weather in much of our portfolio. We estimate the impact of weather conditions on cement volumes explains ~60% of the decline. EBITDA margin expanded, benefiting from higher prices and lower imports. On the pricing side, first quarter price increases were successful, with additional price increases announced for third quarter.

(1) On a reported basis since 2006