CEMEX B de C : 1Q2023

as % of Net sales Operating earnings before other income and expenses, net
as % of Net sales
SG&A expenses as % of Net sales Controlling interest net income (loss)
Operating EBITDA as % of Net sales
Free cash flow after maintenance capital expenditures
Free cash flow
Total debt
Earnings (loss) of continuing operations per ADS
Fully diluted earnings (loss) of continuing operations per ADS (1)
Average ADSs outstanding Employees
January - March
First Quarter
l-t-l
l-t-l
2023
2022
% var
% var
2023
2022
% var
% var
14,402
15,776
(9%)
14,402
15,776
(9%)
11,706
12,165
(4%)
11,706
12,165
(4%)
32,251
33,867
(5%)
32,251
33,867
(5%)
4,036
3,725
8%
9%
4,036
3,725
8%
9%
1,290
1,149
12%
12%
1,290
1,149
12%
12%
32.0%
30.9%
1.1pp
32.0%
30.9%
1.1pp
435
406
7%
5%
435
406
7%
5%
10.8%
10.9%
(0.1pp)
10.8%
10.9%
(0.1pp)
8.8%
7.7%
1.1pp
8.8%
7.7%
1.1pp
225
198
14%
225
198
14%
733
685
7%
6%
733
685
7%
6%
18.2%
18.4%
(0.2pp)
18.2%
18.4%
(0.2pp)
(55)
(175)
69%
(55)
(175)
69%
(141)
(251)
44%
(141)
(251)
44%
7,862
8,963
(12%)
7,862
8,963
(12%)
0.15
0.12
22%
0.15
0.12
22%
0.15
0.12
22%
0.15
0.12
22%
1,476
1,489
(1%)
1,476
1,489
(1%)
43,718
46,535
(6%)
43,718
46,535
(6%)
This information does not include discontinued operations. Please see page 14 of this report for additional information. Cement and aggregates volumes in thousands of metric tons. Ready-mix volumes in thousands of cubic meters.
In millions of U.S. dollars, except volumes, percentages, employees, and per-ADS amounts. Average ADSs outstanding are presented in millions. Please refer to page 13 for end-of quarter CPO-equivalent units outstanding.
Consolidated net sales in the first quarter of 2023 reached US$4.0 billion, an increase of 9% on a like-to-like basis, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Higher prices in local currency terms in all regions were the main drivers of our top line growth.
Cost of sales, as a percentage of Net sales, decreased by 1.1pp to 68.0% during the first quarter of 2023, from 69.1% in the same period last year, mainly driven by pricing and easing cost headwinds.
Operating expenses, as a percentage of Net sales, increased by 1.2pp to 21.2% during the first quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year, mainly due to higher administrative expenses.
Operating EBITDA in the first quarter of 2023 reached US$733 million, increasing 6% on a like-to-like basis, driven by pricing, easing cost headwinds, as well as incremental contributions from our growth investments and Urbanization Solutions business. EBITDA was higher in three of our four regions, with the US and Europe growing double-digit, and Mexico increasing high single- digit.
Operating EBITDA margin decreased by 0.2pp from 18.4% in the first quarter of 2022 to 18.2% this quarter, but significantly increased on a sequential basis by 1.9pp. The year-over-year contraction was the lowest since 4Q21.
Controlling interest net income (loss) resulted in an income of US$225 million in the first quarter of 2023 versus an income of US$198 million in the same quarter of 2022. The higher income primarily reflects a positive variation in foreign exchange results and minority interests, as well as a higher operating income.
2023 First Quarter Results
Page 2
Operating results
Mexico
January - March
First Quarter
2023
2022
% var
l-t-l
2023
2022
% var
l-t-l
% var
% var
Net sales
1,097
881
25%
13%
1,097
881
25%
13%
Operating EBITDA
344
286
20%
9%
344
286
20%
9%
Operating EBITDA margin
31.4%
32.5%
(1.1pp)
31.4%
32.5%
(1.1pp)
In millions of U.S. dollars, except percentages.
Domestic gray cement
Ready-mix
Aggregates
Year-over-year percentage
January - March
First Quarter
January - March
First Quarter
January - March
First Quarter
variation
Volume
(3%)
(3%)
10%
10%
6%
6%
Price (USD)
29%
29%
37%
37%
32%
32%
Price (local currency)
17%
17%
24%
24%
20%
20%
Our Mexican operations delivered strong results, with double-digit growth in Sales and high single-digit increase in EBITDA. EBITDA rose for the second consecutive quarter, while EBITDA margin increased sequentially by 4.7pp, the first sequential margin expansion in four quarters.
Our low single-digit cement volume decline reflects market share loss in bagged cement as a result of our pricing strategy. Bulk cement and ready-mix volumes continued to grow double-digit, while aggregate volumes rose mid single-digit, reflecting the dynamism of formal construction in the country.
The alternative fuel substitution rate reached a record in Mexico of 42% with some plants reaching levels of up to 77%.
United States
January - March
First Quarter
2023
2022
% var
l-t-l
2023
2022
% var
l-t-l
% var
% var
Net sales
1,255
1,196
5%
5%
1,255
1,196
5%
5%
Operating EBITDA
230
200
15%
15%
230
200
15%
15%
Operating EBITDA margin
18.3%
16.8%
1.5pp
18.3%
16.8%
1.5pp
In millions of U.S. dollars, except percentages.
Domestic gray cement
Ready-mix
Aggregates
Year-over-year percentage
January - March
First Quarter
January - March
First Quarter
January - March
First Quarter
variation
Volume
(19%)
(19%)
(12%)
(12%)
(15%)
(15%)
Price (USD)
22%
22%
24%
24%
30%
30%
Price (local currency)
22%
22%
24%
24%
30%
30%
In the United States, despite significant weather challenges in most of our markets and a strong 1Q22 comparison base, EBITDA rose to US$230 million, a record first quarter result1, representing a 15% increase. Volumes declined double digits primarily due to severe winter weather in much of our portfolio. We estimate the impact of weather conditions on cement volumes explains ~60% of the decline. EBITDA margin expanded, benefiting from higher prices and lower imports. On the pricing side, first quarter price increases were successful, with additional price increases announced for third quarter.
(1) On a reported basis since 2006
2023 First Quarter Results
Page 3
Operating results
Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia
January - March
First Quarter
2023
2022
% var
l-t-l
2023
2022
% var
l-t-l
% var
% var
Net sales
1,234
1,185
4%
14%
1,234
1,185
4%
14%
Operating EBITDA
148
145
2%
15%
148
145
2%
15%
Operating EBITDA margin
12.0%
12.3%
(0.3pp)
12.0%
12.3%
(0.3pp)
In millions of U.S. dollars, except percentages.
Domestic gray cement
Ready-mix
Aggregates
Year-over-year percentage
January - March
First Quarter
January - March
First Quarter
January - March
First Quarter
variation
Volume
(10%)
(10%)
(3%)
(3%)
(1%)
(1%)
Price (USD)
16%
16%
9%
9%
3%
3%
Price (local currency) (*)
29%
29%
17%
17%
10%
10%
EMEA delivered strong financial results, with Sales and EBITDA growing double-digit despite a tough comparative base and a challenging volume backdrop. As a result of first quarter price announcements, pricing momentum continued, with regional sequential increases of between 8% and 10% for all products.
EBITDA in Europe grew 46% while margin rose 2.5pp, reflecting not only our pricing efforts and carbon strategy, but also the strong contribution from our growth investments and Urbanization Solutions business. Pricing traction continued, with sequential increases of between 9% and 14%.
In the Philippines, cement volumes declined 16% during the first quarter mainly due to continued macro challenges and bad weather, as well as a difficult comparison base. Domestic cement prices were 5% higher in first quarter in local currency terms and remained stable sequentially. On a like-to-like basis, Sales in the country decreased 11% during the quarter, while EBITDA and EBITDA margin declined by 65% and 16.6pp respectively, mainly due to higher energy costs. The expected date of completion of the new line of our Solid Cement Plant is first quarter 2024.
In Middle East and Africa, EBITDA grew double-digit mainly driven by Egypt, which showed strong pricing and EBITDA margin performance.
(*) Calculated on a volume-weighted-average basis at constant foreign-exchange rates.
2023 First Quarter Results
Page 4
Operating results
South, Central America and the Caribbean
January - March
First Quarter
2023
2022
% var
l-t-l
2023
2022
% var
l-t-l
% var
% var
Net sales
411
416
(1%)
4%
411
416
(1%)
4%
Operating EBITDA
84
109
(23%)
(21%)
84
109
(23%)
(21%)
Operating EBITDA margin
20.4%
26.3%
(5.9pp)
20.4%
26.3%
(5.9pp)
In millions of U.S. dollars, except percentages.
Domestic gray cement
Ready-mix
Aggregates
Year-over-year percentage
January - March
First Quarter
January - March
First Quarter
January - March
First Quarter
variation
Volume
(8%)
(8%)
(1%)
(1%)
2%
2%
Price (USD)
6%
6%
6%
6%
7%
7%
Price (local currency) (*)
11%
11%
21%
21%
22%
22%
Net sales in the South, Central America and Caribbean region grew 4% driven by a disciplined pricing strategy. Cement volumes remained pressured by weak bagged cement demand, while bulk cement continued to grow supported by the formal sector, mainly in the infrastructure and tourism segments. The decline in EBITDA and EBTIDA margin resulted primarily from higher energy and maintenance costs, and lower cement volumes.
In Colombia, cement volumes declined mid single-digit, largely attributable to a slow start of the year in formal construction activity and weak bagged cement demand. Cement prices picked up momentum with a double-digit sequential price increase.
In the Dominican Republic, cement volumes declined due to a drop in retail cement demand, while ready-mix volumes posted double-digit growth mainly related to recovery in the formal segment.
(*) Calculated on a volume-weighted-average basis at constant foreign-exchange rates.