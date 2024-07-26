UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K/A REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 or 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the month of July 2024 Commission File Number: 001-14946 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (Translation of Registrant's name into English) Avenida Ricardo Margáin Zozaya #325, Colonia Valle del Campestre San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León, 66265 México (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒Form40-F ☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Explanatory Note Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Cemex") (NYSE: CX) is furnishing this Amendment on Form 6-K/A (this "Amendment") to the second quarter 2024 results for Cemex included as Exhibit 2 in the Form 6-K, furnished on July 25, 2024 (the "Original 6-K"), solely to correct certain information contained in the Original 6-K. In page 2 of Exhibit 2, Second quarter 2024 results for Cemex, in the Original 6-K (Page 2 of the Original 6-K), the following changes should be made: In the last paragraph of the second column, in the "Controlling interest net income" section, the paragraph should read " Controlling interest net income was 15% lower than the same quarter of 2023. The lower income reflects primarily a non-cash negative effect in foreign exchange results related to the depreciation of the Mexican Peso, partially offset by higher operating earnings, a positive effect in results from financial instruments and lower income tax ." Except as specifically described in this explanatory note, this Amendment does not amend, modify, or update any disclosures contained in the Original 6-K, including with respect to any events occurring after the furnishing of the Original 6-K.

Exhibit 1 Cemex reports EBITDA growth and highest EBITDA margin in eight years Monterrey, Mexico. July 25, 2024 - Cemex reported strong second quarter results today, with a 2% increase in EBITDA, while EBTIDA margin expanded to the highest level since 2016. EBITDA margin was propelled by favorable price-to-cost dynamics, with prices rising mid-single digits amidst decelerating costs. Net Sales were flat compared to the second quarter of 2023, reflecting difficult weather conditions in key markets offset by pricing momentum. "Our strong second quarter results demonstrate the efficacy of our commercial approach and growth strategy. Pricing contribution of our products continues to exceed decelerating input cost inflation, while our bolt-on investments, mainly in the US, and our Urbanization Solutions business, continued to support EBITDA growth," said Fernando A. González, CEO of Cemex. "On Climate Action, we continue to make steady progress in decarbonization with a 3% decline in Scope 1 emissions year-to-date. European operations are leading the way, with emissions today already at European industry 2030 targets and within reach of Cemex's consolidated 2030 targets, almost six years ahead of time." During the quarter, Cemex achieved another important milestone with its second Investment Grade rating from Fitch Ratings. Cemex was also recognized as the top-scoring company in the World Benchmarking Alliance's 2024 Climate and Energy Benchmark, among 91 of the world's most influential aluminum, cement, and steel companies, evidence that Cemex's leadership in sustainability holds up well even beyond the cement industry. Cemex's Consolidated 2024 Second Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights Net Sales were flat at US$4,494 million.

EBITDA increased 2% to US$965 million.

EBITDA margin increased 0.3pp to 21.5%.

Free Cash Flow after Maintenance Capital Expenditures was US$252 million.

Growth investments account for 10% of total EBITDA.

Urbanization Solutions business EBITDA increased 10%.

European operations have nearly reached Cemex consolidated 2030 CO 2 reduction target, ~6 years in advance.

reduction target, ~6 years in advance. Controlling interest Net Income was US$230 million. Geographical Markets 2024 Second Quarter Highlights Net Sales in Mexico increased 6%, to US$1,381 million, while EBITDA grew 14% to US$454 million, a record level. EBITDA Margin expanded 2.1pp to 32.9%.

Net Sales in the United States declined 2% to US$1,392 million. EBITDA decreased 2% to US$297 million, and EBITDA Margin reached a peak level of 21.4%, a 0.1pp expansion.

In the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region, Net Sales were down 7%, to US$1,190 million. EBITDA was US$175 million, 12% lower, while EBITDA Margin decreased 0.9pp to 14.7%.

Cemex's operations in South, Central America, and the Caribbean region reported Net Sales of US$457 million, an increase of 3%, while EBITDA declined 2% to US$110 million. EBITDA Margin decreased 1pp, to 24.2%. Note: All percentage variations related to Net Sales and EBITDA are for our continued operations and compared to the same period of last year. All references to EBITDA mean Operating EBITDA. 1

Operating and financial highlights January - June l-t-l Second Quarter l-t-l 2024 2023 % var 2024 2023 % var % var % var Consolidated volumes Domestic gray cement 23,438 23,738 (1%) 12,388 12,427 (0%) Ready-mix 21,565 24,077 (10%) 11,315 12,371 (9%) Aggregates 67,005 68,933 (3%) 35,404 36,681 (3%) Net sales 8,559 8,430 2% 0% 4,494 4,483 0% 0% Gross profit 2,981 2,829 5% 3% 1,604 1,558 3% 3% as % of net sales 34.8% 33.6% 1.2pp 35.7% 34.7% 1.0pp Operating earnings before other income and expenses, net 1,104 1,084 2% (0%) 647 649 (0%) (1%) as % of net sales 12.9% 12.9% 0.0pp 14.4% 14.5% (0.1pp) SG&A expenses as % of net sales 9.3% 8.6% 0.7pp 9.0% 8.3% 0.7pp Controlling interest net income (loss) 485 497 (3%) 230 272 (15%) Operating EBITDA 1,735 1,675 4% 2% 965 951 2% 1% as % of net sales 20.3% 19.9% 0.4pp 21.5% 21.2% 0.3pp Free cash flow after maintenance capital expenditures 40 223 (82%) 252 278 (9%) Free cash flow (139) 54 N/A 149 195 (24%) Total debt 7,553 7,665 (1%) 7,553 7,665 (1%) Earnings (loss) of continuing operations per ADS 0.35 0.34 3% 0.17 0.19 (12%) Fully diluted earnings (loss) of continuing operations per ADS 0.35 0.34 3% 0.17 0.19 (12%) Average ADSs outstanding (1) 1,468 1,474 (0%) 1,466 1,472 (0%) Employees 45,647 44,146 3% 45,647 44,146 3% For purposes of this report, Average ADSs outstanding equals the total number of Series A shares and Series B shares outstanding as if they were all held in ADS form. Please see "Equity-related information" below in this report. The calculation of Average ADSs outstanding also includes the restricted CPOs allocated to eligible employees as variable compensation.

Cement and aggregates volumes in thousands of metric tons. Ready-mix volumes in thousands of cubic meters. In millions of U.S. dollars, except volumes, percentages, employees, and per-ADS amounts. Average ADSs outstanding are presented in millions. Please refer to page 13 for CPO-equivalent units outstanding. Consolidated net sales reached US$4.5 billion, almost flat compared to the second quarter of 2023. Our higher prices in local currency terms were offset by lower consolidated volumes, impacted by difficult weather conditions in several of our regions. Higher Net sales in Mexico and SCAC were offset by decreases in the US and EMEA. Cost of sales, as a percentage of Net Sales, decreased by 1.0pp to 64.3% during the second quarter of 2024 from 65.3% in the same period last year, driven by pricing of our products and cost tailwinds, particularly in energy to produce cement. This was the seventh consecutive quarter of a year-over-year decrease in cost of sales as a percentage of Net Sales. Operating expenses, as a percentage of Net Sales, increased by 1.0pp to 21.3% during the second quarter of 2024 compared with the same period last year, driven by higher payroll, selling and distribution costs. Operating EBITDA grew 2%, and 1% on a like-to-like basis, reaching US$965 million. Even with the decline in volumes and a strong prior year comparison, Operating EBITDA increased for the 6th consecutive quarter. Our pricing contribution continues to exceed decelerating input cost inflation, while growth investments and Urbanization Solutions continued to support Operating EBITDA growth. Operating EBITDA margin reached the highest level of the last 8 years, increasing 0.3pp year-over-year, and 2.8pp sequentially. Our pricing strategy, adjusted to reflect decelerating cost inflation, continued to pay off with a widening price-to-cost ratio. This was the fifth year-over-year consecutive quarter of margin expansion. Controlling interest net income was 15% lower than the same quarter of 2023. The lower income reflects primarily a non-cash negative effect in foreign exchange results related to the depreciation of the Mexican Peso, partially offset by higher operating earnings, a positive effect in results from financial instruments and lower income tax. 2024 Second Quarter Results Page 2