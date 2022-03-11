CEMEX B de C : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K/A)
Explanatory Note
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ("CEMEX") (NYSE: CX) is furnishing this Amendment on Form 6-K/A (this "Amendment") to CEMEX's stock repurchase report on Form 6-K furnished on March 10, 2022 (the "Original 6-K"), solely to correct certain information contained in the Original 6-K. The first paragraph of the Original 6-K should read as follows:
"On March 10, 2022, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ("CEMEX") (NYSE: CX) repurchased 5,000,000 CEMEX CPOs, at a weighted-average price of MXN$10.0459 per CPO pursuant to the stock repurchase program approved at the annual general ordinary shareholders' meeting held on March 25, 2021 (the "Program"). The total amount of these CPO repurchases, excluding fees and value-added tax, was approximately MXN$50,229,500.00 (approximately U.S.$2,394,811.75 based on an exchange rate of MXN$20.9743 to U.S.$1.00 determined by Banco de México). CEMEX engaged Casa de Bolsa BBVA México, S.A. de C.V. Grupo Financiero BBVA México to execute these CPO repurchases."
Except as specifically described in this explanatory note, this Amendment does not amend, modify or update any disclosures contained in the Original 6-K, including with respect to any events occurring after the furnishing of the Original 6-K.
