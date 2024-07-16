CEMEX - Water Security 2023

W0. Introduction

W0.1

(W0.1) Give a general description of and introduction to your organization.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. is a publicly traded stock corporation with variable capital, or sociedad anónima bursátil de capital variable, organized under the laws of Mexico, with its headquarters located at Avenida Ricardo Margáin Zozaya #325, Colonia Valle del Campestre, San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León, 66265, Mexico. CEMEX's main phone number is +52 81 8888-8888. Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. started doing business in 1906 and was registered with the Mercantile Section of the Public Registry of Property and Commerce in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, on June 11, 1920, which as of the date of this annual report is for an indefinite period. Beginning April 2006, Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V.'s full legal and commercial name is Cemex, Sociedad Anónima Bursátil de Capital Variable. CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, based on annual installed cement production capacity as of December 31, 2022, of approximately 89.2 million tons. CEMEX is one of the largest ready-mix concrete company in the world with annual sales volumes of approximately 50.1 million cubic meters and one of the largest aggregates companies in the world with annual sales volumes of approximately 139.2 million tons, in each case, based on our annual sales volumes in 2022. CEMEX is also one of the world's largest traders of cement and clinker. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides reliable construction-related services to customers and communities in more than 50 countries throughout the world, and maintains business relationships in over 100 countries worldwide. CEMEX operates globally, with operations in Mexico, the United States, Europe, South America, Central America, the Caribbean, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. CEMEX had total assets of approximately US$26.48 billion as of December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2022, CEMEX's cement production facilities were in Mexico, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Poland, Czech Republic, Croatia, Colombia, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Barbados, Egypt, and the Philippines. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future.

W0.2

(W0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data.

Reporting year

Start date

End date

January 1 2022

December 31 2022

W0.3

(W0.3) Select the countries/areas in which you operate.

Barbados

Colombia

Croatia

Czechia

Dominican Republic

Egypt

France

Germany

Guatemala

Israel

Jamaica

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Philippines

Poland

Puerto Rico

Spain

Trinidad and Tobago

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

United States of America

W0.4

(W0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.

USD

W0.5

(W0.5) Select the option that best describes the reporting boundary for companies, entities, or groups for which water impacts on your business are being reported.

Companies, entities or groups over which financial control is exercised

W0.6

(W0.6) Within this boundary, are there any geographies, facilities, water aspects, or other exclusions from your disclosure?

No

W0.7

(W0.7) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.)?

Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization.

Provide your unique identifier

Yes, an ISIN code

MXP225611567

Yes, an ISIN code

US1512908898

W1. Current state

W1.1

(W1.1) Rate the importance (current and future) of water quality and water quantity to the success of your business.

Direct use

Indirect

Please explain

importance

use

rating

importance

rating

Sufficient

Neutral

Neutral

The reasons why direct use is neutral to CEMEX lies in the fact that analyzing cement, ready-mix and aggregates together, their water footprint is low, fundamentally

amounts of

compared to other construction elements such as steel or wood. The primary use of water in direct operations consist of cooling equipment in cement and washing activities

good

in a limited number of aggregates operations, being those activities dependent on low quality water, and water is an ingredient in the Ready-Mix which demands better

quality

quality. Additionally, looking forward, CEMEX is developing initiatives to reduce freshwater withdrawals, mainly promoting the use of non-freshwater using industrial waste-

freshwater

water and increasing water efficiency in our operations, that is why the future dependency on good quality freshwater is expected to remain neutral.

available

The reason why indirect use is neutral to CEMEX lies in the fact that water dependency on good quality freshwater of our suppliers and customers is also limited. There are

for use

different primary uses of fresh/good quality water in our indirect operations: in upstream indirect, e.g. the material supplies, such as fly ash and slag, use water primarily for

cooling, so their dependency on good quality freshwater is limited, and other supplies like electricity requires too a limited access to good quality freshwater because their

primary use is also cooling, although it varies depending on the generation technology. In downstream indirect, access to good quality freshwater becomes more important

for our ready-mix customers, where the primary use of water is to be part of the mix design. However both, indirect upstream and downstream processes together are not

highly dependent on access to good quality freshwater, and that is why it is considered to be neutral and its future dependency is also expected to remain neutral because

stakeholders in the value chain will progressively change to recycled and waste-water sources, decreasing its dependence on freshwater.

Sufficient

Important

Important

The reasons why direct use is important to CEMEX lies in the fact water reuse and recycling is an essential part of CEMEX's strategy to reduce and preserve the good-

amounts of

quality freshwater resource; apart from equipping our plants with water recycling systems, CEMEX is also focused on reclaiming waste-water from other industrial processes

recycled,

and its use is increasing year after year. One example is the CEMEX´s Ready-mix plants in Monterrey (Mexico), which are using the water discharges from other industries as

brackish

main source.

and/or

The primary uses of recycled water in our direct operations are cooling equipment, road watering to control dust, water green areas and equipment/trucks washing, which, for

produced

example, accounts for around 20% of the plant's consumption.

water

CEMEX's dependency on this type of water will increase in the coming years because it is an essential part of our water strategy to increase the portion of recycled water or

available

water from other industries.

for use

Indirect use is important to CEMEX because water dependency on recycled/waste-water of our suppliers and customers is relevant. Primary uses of recycled/waste-water in

our indirect operations are: in upstream indirect, e.g. the material supplies use water primarily for cooling, so recycled water is usable. Other supplies like electricity requires

access to water and its primary use is normally cooling, so recycled water can be used too. In downstream indirect, access to recycled water is not so important for our

ready-mix customers, where the primary use of water is to be part of the mix design, so a given quality is needed, but recycled water access is still important e.g. for roads

watering and de-dusting activities. Indirect upstream and downstream processes are currently significantly dependent on access to recycled water and their future

dependence is expected to remain important, because stakeholders in the value chain will progressively change to recycled and waste-water sources for their above-

mentioned primary uses.

W1.2

(W1.2) Across all your operations, what proportion of the following water aspects are regularly measured and monitored?

% of

Frequency of

Method of measurement

Please explain

sites/facilities/operations

measurement

Water

100%

Daily

At plant level, the measurement methods we

CEMEX measures and reports the total volumes of water withdrawals of all cement, aggregates and

withdrawals -

use the most are digital or offline meters which

ready-mix plants in accordance with the indications of the "GCCA Sustainability Guidelines for the

total volumes

provide a measurement with a daily

monitoring and reporting of water". At corporate level, this information is globally consolidated once a

frequency. In some cases, volumes are

year, which is audited by KPMG, and published yearly in the Integrated Report.

measured based on equipment specifications,

Following the GCCA guidelines, the different sources are surface water, groundwater, quarry water

such as pump or tank capacity in compliance

used, municipal/potable water, external wastewater, harvested rainwater and seawater.

with the GCCA requirements.

In most of the countries where we operate, we

have online visualization tools where you can

check the water per plant.

% of

Frequency of

Method of measurement

Please explain

sites/facilities/operations

measurement

Water

100%

Daily

For all sources of water withdrawals, the

CEMEX measures and reports the volumes of water withdrawals by source of all cement, aggregates

withdrawals -

measurement methods we use the most at

and ready-mix plants in accordance with "GCCA Sustainability Guidelines for the monitoring and

volumes by

plant level are digital or offline meters which

reporting of water". At corporate level, this information is globally consolidated once a year, which is

source

provide a measurement with a daily

audited by KPMG, and published yearly in the Integrated Report.

frequency. In some cases, volumes are

The different sources of water withdrawals that we measure are surface water, ground water,

measured based on equipment specifications,

municipal water, harvested rainwater, sea water, quarry water used and external wastewater.

such as pump or tank capacity. In most of our

Additionally, we also classify all the sources in fresh and non-fresh water.

countries, we have online visualization tools

where you can check the water per plant.

Entrained water

<>

associated with

Applicable>

your metals &

mining and/or

coal sector

activities - total

volumes [only

metals and

mining and coal

sectors]

Produced water

<>

associated with

Applicable>

your oil & gas

sector activities -

total volumes

[only oil and gas

sector]

Water

100%

Quarterly

Water withdrawals quality is measured in all

Water withdrawals quality is measured and monitored in our operations, specifically by the quality

regions in compliance with the water

specialists following the strictest quality controls, subsequently, the necessary quality measures are

withdrawals

legislation, as well as the frequency of

applied to the water so that it meets CEMEX's quality standards.

quality

measurement, regularly and continuously to

For processes where water quality is not important, looking to the future, the projection is to reduce the

detect any significant change in water quality,

percentage of fresh water based on our global water strategy.

mostly at least every three months. The most

used method to test water quality is sampling

and lab analysis, typically with parameters

such as pH, TDS, DBO, etc.

Water

100%

Daily

For all discharges, the measurement methods

CEMEX measures and reports the total volumes of water discharges of all cement, aggregates and

discharges -

we use the most at plant level are digital or

ready-mix plants following "GCCA Sustainability Guidelines for the monitoring and reporting of water".

total volumes

offline meters which provide a measurement

At corporate level, this information is globally consolidated once a year, published yearly in the

with a daily frequency. In some cases,

Integrated Report. The different destinations are ocean, surface, subsurface/well, off-site water

volumes are measured based on equipment

treatment and beneficial/other use.

specifications, such as pump or tank capacity

in accordance with the GCCA guidelines. In

most of our countries, we have online

visualization tools where you can check the

water per plant.

Water

100%

Daily

For all discharges by destination, the

CEMEX measures and reports the volumes of water discharges by destination of all cement,

discharges -

measurement methods we use the most at

aggregates and ready-mix plants in accordance with "GCCA Sustainability Guidelines for the

volumes by

plant level are digital or offline meters which

monitoring and reporting of water". At corporate level, this information is globally consolidated once a

destination

provide a measurement with a daily

year, audited by KPMG and published yearly in the Integrated Report. The different destinations of

frequency. In some cases, volumes are

water discharges are surface water, subsurface/well water, off-site water treatment, ocean and

measured based on equipment specifications,

beneficial/other.

such as pump or tank capacity in accordance

with the GCCA guidelines. In most of our

countries, we have online visualization tools

where you can check the water per plant.

Water

100%

Daily

For all discharges by treatment methods the

All water discharges from CEMEX plants by treatment method comply with all the legal requirements

discharges -

volumes are measured at plant level, and the

established by the different legislations in all our plants. CEMEX, through its Environmental

volumes by

most common method are digital or offline

Management System, controls legal compliance in each cement, ready-mix and aggregate plant of the

treatment

meters which provide a measurement with a

company. Additionally, CEMEX has an internal auditing system that monitors the water discharge

method

daily frequency. In some cases, volumes are

control procedure, thus ensuring compliance with CEMEX requirements established in the internal

measured based on equipment specifications,

water management procedure.

such as pump or tank capacity in accordance

with the GCCA guidelines. In most of our

countries, we have online visualization tools

where you can check the water per plant.

Water discharge

100%

Monthly

At the plant level, the most usual method for

The water discharges from CEMEX plants comply with all the legal requirements established by the

quality - by

monitoring the water discharge quality is

different legislations, including all the required standard effluent parameters and required frequency

standard effluent

sampling and lab analysis where all standard

mostly monthly. CEMEX, through its Environmental Management System, controls legal compliance in

parameters

effluent parameters are determined, i.e.,

each cement, ready-mix and aggregate plant of the company.

dissolved solids, pH, COD, etc. In most

Additionally, CEMEX has an internal auditing system that monitors the water discharge control

operations, the measurement frequency is

procedure, thus ensuring compliance with CEMEX requirements established in the internal water

monthly, and these results are shared with the

management procedure.

relevant authorities on a regular basis.

Water discharge

Not relevant

<>

Water discharges comply with all the legal requirements established by the different legislations,

quality -

Applicable>

including all the emissions to water and required frequency, normally monthly, including an internal

emissions to

auditing system. Our industry is not an emitter of these pollutants, and these analysis are mainly

water (nitrates,

restricted to the sanitary water portion, representing less than1-2%, that is why it is not relevant. The

phosphates,

most usual method is sampling and lab analysis to determine, e.g.., chlorides (Cl), total phosphorus

pesticides,

(P), total nitrogen (N), etc. In most operations, the frequency is monthly, and results are shared with

and/or other

the relevant authorities.. The relevance of these emissions to water is not expected to increase in the

priority

future since it will be limited to this small portion and due to the strict control that Cemex performs.

substances)

Additionally, our efforts to increase water efficiency as well as to implement zero discharge initiatives

will mean that these emissions will be even less relevant in the future.

Water discharge

100%

Monthly

At the plant level, the most used method for

The water discharges from CEMEX plants comply with all the legal requirements established by the

quality -

monitoring the water discharge temperature is

different legislations, including temperature measurement with the established frequency, mostly

temperature

direct temperature measurement in the

monthly. CEMEX, through its Environmental Management System, controls legal compliance in each

discharge, by thermometric techniques such

cement, ready-mix and aggregate plant of the company. Additionally, CEMEX has an internal auditing

as thermometer or thermistor, mostly monthly.

system that monitors the water discharge control procedure, thus ensuring compliance with CEMEX

requirements established in the internal water management procedure.

% of

Frequency of

Method of measurement

Please explain

sites/facilities/operations

measurement

Water

100%

Daily

At the plant level, the measurement methods

CEMEX measures the total volumes of water consumption of all cement, aggregates and ready-mix

consumption -

we use the most are digital or offline meters

plants in accordance with the indications of the "GCCA Sustainability Guidelines for the monitoring

total volume

for water withdrawals and discharges and by

and reporting of water". At corporate level, this information is globally consolidated once a year and

subtracting these two amounts, we calculate

publicly published yearly in the CEMEX´s Integrated Report.

the water consumption in accordance with the

GCCA guidelines in a daily basis.

In most of the countries where we operate, we

have online measurement tools where you

can check the water consumption per plant.

Water

100%

Daily

At the plant level, the most usual

CEMEX measures and reports the volumes of water recycled/reused. At corporate level, this

recycled/reused

measurement method consists of collecting

information is globally consolidated once a year. CEMEX is carrying out different initiatives to

data digitally or through meters on a daily

maximize the volume of water recycled/reused mainly by implementing recycling systems in most of

basis frequency. In some cases, volumes are

our facilities. Additionally, one of the sources of water withdrawals to plants is external wastewater

measured based on equipment specifications,

used in our operations coming from other industries.

such as pump or tank capacity in compliance

CEMEX annually monitors the KPI "sites with water recycling systems" having reached in 2022, 82%

with the GCCA requirements.

of our plants with recycling systems. This information is publicly reported through our CEMEX´s

Integrated Report. Additionally, some of our plants have zero water discharges per year, thanks to the

water recycling systems implemented in our plants, as well as the reuse of water for different uses.

The provision of

100%

Yearly

To measure the provision of fully-functioning

Our dedicated health and safety efforts and action plans are all about protecting lives and integrity of

fully-functioning,

safely managed WASH service, our specialists

our people including water, sanitation and hygiene.

safely managed

execute exhaustive onsite internal audit-

The 52 hygiene and safety protocols developed in 2020 continue to be the cornerstone of our efforts

WASH services

control and results are globally consolidated

to protect our employees as well as the people we interact with during our day-to-day business

to all workers

by corporate at least once a year.

activities. These guidelines are based on the best available information from the World Health

Organization, external and internal health specialists.

For all employees, we continue to prioritize four essential behaviors to mitigate the risk of COVID-19

transmission: Identifying and Reporting Symptoms, Personal Hygiene, Physical Distancing, and

Protecting Yourself and Others.

W1.2b

(W1.2b) What are the total volumes of water withdrawn, discharged, and consumed across all your operations, how do they compare to the previous reporting year, and how are they forecasted to change?

Volume

Comparison

Primary reason

Five-

Primary reason

Please explain

(megaliters/year)

with

for comparison

year

for forecast

previous

with previous

forecast

reporting

reporting year

year

Total

58750

About the

Investment in

Lower

Investment in

The methodology used to calculate total withdrawals is based on the "GCCA Sustainability Guidelines for the

withdrawals

same

water-smart

water-smart

monitoring and reporting of water in cement manufacturing". Additionally, this data was audited by KPMG as you

technology/process

technology/process

can publicly find in the 2022 CEMEX Integrated Report.

In comparison with the previous reporting year, CEMEX has remained in similar figures, with a slight increase of

less than 3% in total water withdrawals. However, for the cement and concrete business lines, in 2023, CEMEX

has reduced its specific freshwater withdrawals by a total of 2% and 5%, respectively through the implementation

of the CEMEX´s Water Strategy due to an improvement in water measurement techniques, recycling systems,

awareness campaigns and the implementation of circular economy initiatives. It is worth mentioning that the

specific freshwater withdrawals indicator is the main indicator of CEMEX's global strategy.

Considering CEMEX's roadmap for the reduction of specific freshwater withdrawals for all business lines, the

forecast for the next 5 years is to reduce this indicator according to the objectives set by the company for 2030

through the installation and improvement of technologies to reduce freshwater withdrawals to the plant such as

rainwater collector, external wastewater initiatives, etc. CEMEX´s water targets consist of 20% reduction in

specific freshwater withdrawal in cementitious, 15% for aggregates and 10% for concrete.

Total

18475

Higher

Investment in

Lower

Investment in

The methodology used to calculate total discharges is based on the "GCCA Sustainability Guidelines for the

discharges

water-smart

water-smart

monitoring and reporting of water in cement manufacturing". In comparison with the previous reporting year,

technology/process

technology/process

CEMEX has increased 15,7% the total discharges.

The annual variations that occur are mainly due to the aggregates business, where depending on the

characteristics of the operations, the discharges increase due to the fact that the recycling of water is carried out

outside the limits of the operation, but the total consumption is not altered, being these waters that are

recirculated available again.

Considering CEMEX's roadmap for the reduction of specific freshwater withdrawals for all business lines, the

forecast for the next 5 years is to reduce this indicator according to the objectives set by the company for 2030.

These initiatives also have a direct impact on water discharges where plant efficiency is increased by avoiding

leaks, closed water circuits, and recovery of process water as well as internal wastewater treatment plants.

Total

40275

Lower

Investment in

Lower

Investment in

The methodology used to calculate total consumption is based on the "GCCA Sustainability Guidelines for the

consumption

water-smart

water-smart

monitoring and reporting of water in cement manufacturing". Additionally, this data was audited by KPMG as you

technology/process

technology/process

can publicly find in the 2022 CEMEX Integrated Report.

In comparison with the previous reporting year, CEMEX has remained in similar figures, with a decrease of 3,2%

in total water consumption. That is the result of the implementation of the CEMEX´s Water Strategy due to an

improvement in water measurement techniques, recycling systems, awareness campaigns and the

implementation of circular economy initiatives.

Considering CEMEX's roadmap for the reduction of specific freshwater withdrawals for all business lines, the

forecast for the next 5 years is to reduce this indicator according to the objectives set by the company for 2030

through the installation and improvement of technologies to reduce freshwater withdrawals to the plant such as

rainwater collector, external wastewater initiatives, etc. CEMEX´s water targets consist of 20% reduction in

specific freshwater withdrawal in cementitious, 15% for aggregates and 10% for concrete. This has a direct

impact on the consumption of our operations, which is expected to decrease following this initiative.

W1.2d

(W1.2d) Indicate whether water is withdrawn from areas with water stress, provide the proportion, how it compares with the previous reporting year, and how it is forecasted to change.

Withdrawals

%

Comparison

Primary reason

Five-

Primary reason

Identification

Please explain

are from

withdrawn

with

for comparison

year

for forecast

tool

areas with

from

previous

with previous

forecast

water stress

areas with

reporting

reporting year

water

year

stress

Row

Yes

11-25

About the

Investment in

Lower

Investment in

WRI

In 2020, we conducted a study to update our water stress map, and we set a new long-term target

1

same

water-smart

water-smart

Aqueduct

to develop a specific Water Action Plan for each of those operations overlapping water-scarce

technology/process

technology/process

areas. This study was carried out in collaboration with University of Alcala´s Foundation, using the

online global database tool Aqueduct 3.0, that provides information on water-related risks

worldwide.

Developed by the World Resource Institute (WRI), the tool groups water risk indicators into three

primary categories: physical water quantity, physical water quality, and regulatory and reputational.

The study included our global cement, ready-mix and aggregates plants. Then aggregate these

indexes to calculate the water stress index for specific industries, like materials construction

industries. We use this ponderation to calculate the CEMEX´s water stress.

The result of the study shows that 16% of CEMEX operations operate in areas with water stress,

and most of these operations are in Mexico, the Middle East and Asia. In order to determine the %

withdrawn from areas with water stress, we divide the volume withdrawn in stress areas by the total

volume for company-wide withdrawals.

Over the past year, water withdrawals at these operations have remained constant because during

this past year CEMEX's efforts have focused on reducing freshwater withdrawals through the use

of non-freshwater withdrawals at our operations. For example, it has been carried out in the

concrete operations in Mexico where, in the Monterrey area, it has been possible to switch to

100% use of nonfresh water in most of the operations. This represents a radical decrease in the

specific freshwater withdrawals but is not directly reflected in the specific water withdrawals.

CEMEX's global strategy is especially focused on operations located in areas of water stress

through two initiatives; the first is the implementation of the water action plans in those operations

that are located in areas of water stress, where CEMEX has already implemented this plan in 20%

of these operations including all operations included in the extremely high category. For the next

five years, CEMEX has a public commitment to implement the water action plan in more than 50%

of these operations at a rate of 10% per year, which will significantly contribute to the reduction of

withdrawals in these operations. The second initiative is the implementation of the water roadmap,

where operations in areas with water stress are prioritized and the selected technologies will be

progressively implemented in these operations considering their peculiar condition. This initiative

will also significantly contribute to the decrease in withdrawals in these operations in the next 5

years.

W1.2h

(W1.2h) Provide total water withdrawal data by source.

Relevance

Volume

Comparison

Primary reason for comparison with previous

Please explain

(megaliters/year)

with

reporting year

previous

reporting

year

Fresh surface

Relevant

16211

Higher

Other, please specify (The volume of water has

In 2022, CEMEX´s water withdrawals from surface water, including rainwater, has

water, including

increased with respect to the previous year since

increased. Surface water is relevant because it represents 28% of the company's water

rainwater, water

depending on the production variations in

withdrawals. The volume of water has increased with respect to the previous year

from wetlands,

geographical terms where surface water is most used.

because of those geographies where surface water is most used has increased their

rivers, and lakes

This is partially offset by the reduction in other water

production. This is partially offset by the reduction in other water sources.

sources.)

Brackish surface

Not

<>

Although brackish surface water or seawater is measured, at CEMEX it is not common to

water/Seawater

relevant

Applicable>

use brackish surface water or seawater. This type of water is not relevant to CEMEX

because the water withdrawals of this type of water have been zero in recent years.

This type of water entails a series of complications in its use in operations due to the salt

it contains, so for its proper use it needs a previous treatment which is not economically

efficient, and that is why this source is not relevant to us.

Groundwater -

Relevant

28495

Lower

Investment in water-smart technology/process

CEMEX measures the groundwater as water withdrawals, following the GCCA guidelines.

renewable

Groundwater is relevant because it represents 48,5% of the company's water

withdrawals.

In comparison with the previous reporting year, CEMEX has decreased 2,5% the

groundwater withdrawals. CEMEX's global water strategy focuses on reducing specific

freshwater withdrawals from operations. The greatest impact is observed in this indicator,

however, the implementation of technologies that increase the efficiency in the use of

water also have an impact on the indicator of specific water withdrawals.

Groundwater -

Not

<>

CEMEX is committed to legal compliance in all operations, this includes legal compliance

non-renewable

relevant

Applicable>

in environmental and water matters, which prevents it from extracting well water that does

not meet all the parameters in water legislation, including the regeneration capacity of the

volumes of water.

This type of water is not relevant to CEMEX since CEMEX does not use water from this

type of source in its operations.

Produced/Entrained

Relevant

1611

About the

Investment in water-smart technology/process

Since 2019, CEMEX has begun to consolidate and publish the information corresponding

water

same

to "quarry water used", due to the incorporation of this type of water withdrawals within

the new GCCA water reporting guidelines.

In 2022, CEMEX´s quarry water used has remained in similar figures. Quarry water used

is relevant because it represents 3% of the company's water withdrawals.

Third party sources

Relevant

11975

About the

Investment in water-smart technology/process

CEMEX measures third party sources as water withdrawals, following the GCCA

same

guidelines considering "municipal water" and "external wastewater". Third party sources

are relevant because they represent 20% of the company's water withdrawals.

In 2022, CEMEX´s third party sources have remained in similar figures in comparison with

last year. However, it is worth mentioning that municipal water has slightly decreased

compared to the previous year and external wastewater has increased a total of 88% due

to the prioritization that CEMEX is developing in the use of this type of water.

W1.2i

(W1.2i) Provide total water discharge data by destination.

Relevance

Volume

Comparison

Primary reason for comparison with

Please explain

(megaliters/year)

with

previous reporting year

previous

reporting

year

Fresh surface

Relevant

14688

Higher

Other, please specify (The annual variations

In 2022, CEMEX´s water discharges to fresh surface water have increased 23,5% in comparison with

water

that occur are mainly due to the aggregates

the past year. Fresh surface water is relevant because it represents 79,5% of the company's water

business, where depending on the

discharges.

characteristics of the operations)

The annual variations that occur are mainly due to the aggregates business, where depending on the

characteristics of the operations, the discharges increase due to the fact that the recycling of water is

carried out outside the limits of the operation, but the total consumption is not altered, being these

waters that are recirculated available again.

Brackish

Relevant

354

About the

Other, please specify (No significant variation.

The water discharged into the ocean during 2022 was 354 megaliters, which means that it has

surface

same

)

remained at similar levels with 2021. Seawater destination is relevant because it represents 2% of the

water/seawater

company's water discharges.

Groundwater

Relevant

2473

About the

Other, please specify (No significant

In 2022, CEMEX´s water discharges to groundwater have remained at similar levels with 2021.

same

variation.)

Groundwater destination is relevant because it represents 13% of the company's water discharges.

Third-party

Relevant

961

About the

Other, please specify (No significant

In 2022, CEMEX´s third party destinations have remained at similar levels with 2021. Third party

destinations

same

variation.)

destinations are relevant because they represent 5% of the company's water discharges.

W1.2j

(W1.2j) Within your direct operations, indicate the highest level(s) to which you treat your discharge.

Relevance

Volume

Comparison of

Primary reason

% of your

Please explain

of

(megaliters/year)

treated

for comparison

sites/facilities/operations

treatment

volume with

with previous

this volume applies to

level to

previous

reporting year

discharge

reporting year

Tertiary

Relevant

0

About the same

Increase/decrease

1-10

The water discharges from CEMEX plants comply with all the legal requirements established by the

treatment

in efficiency

different legislations, including the treatment methods necessary to meet the required parameters

included in the water discharge permits. An example of the different technologies for tertiary

treatment processes are coagulation, flocculation and decantation as well as disinfection

treatment.

The reported discharge volume is zero because these types of treatments are just applicable to the

sanitary fraction of specific cement and ready-mix sites with zero discharge. In other facilities not

included in the zero discharge initiative, the sanitary water discharges are treated by external

utilities according to our water discharge permits in compliance with water regulations.

CEMEX, through its Environmental Management System, controls legal compliance in each

cement, ready-mix and aggregate plant of the company. Additionally, CEMEX has an internal

auditing system that monitors the water discharge control procedure, thus ensuring compliance

with CEMEX requirements established in the internal water management procedure.

Secondary

Relevant

370

About the same

Increase/decrease

1-10

The water discharges from CEMEX plants comply with all the legal requirements established by the

treatment

in efficiency

different legislations, including the treatment methods necessary to meet the required parameters

included in the water discharge permits. An example of secondary treatment is the use of a

secondary sedimentation tank and biological filters.

CEMEX, through its Environmental Management System, controls legal compliance in each

cement, ready-mix and aggregate plant of the company. Additionally, Cemex has an internal

auditing system that monitors the water discharge control procedure, thus ensuring compliance

with Cemex requirements established in the internal water management procedure.

At the plant level, the most usual measurement frequency consists of collecting data digitally or

through meters on a daily basis. In most of the countries where we operate, we have online

measurement tools where you can check the water discharges per plant.

Primary

Relevant

17170

About the same

Increase/decrease

91-99

The water discharges from CEMEX plants comply with all the legal requirements established by the

treatment only

in efficiency

different legislations, including the treatment methods necessary to meet the required parameters

included in the water discharge permits. An example of primary treatment is removal of solids,

screening and filtration with sand and gravel.

CEMEX, through its Environmental Management System, controls legal compliance in each

cement, ready-mix and aggregate plant of the company. Additionally, CEMEX has an internal

auditing system that monitors the water discharge control procedure, thus ensuring compliance

with CEMEX requirements established in the internal water management procedure.

At the plant level, the most usual measurement frequency consists of collecting data digitally or

through meters on a daily basis. In most of the countries where we operate, we have online

measurement tools where you can check the water discharges per plant.

Discharge to

Relevant

0

About the same

Increase/decrease

1-10

The water discharges from CEMEX plants comply with all the legal requirements established by the

the natural

in efficiency

different legislations, including the treatment methods necessary to meet the required parameters

environment

included in the water discharge permits. There are some fraction of water that do not require water

without

treatment such as the clean rainwater not used for operational purposes, so neither considered an

treatment

operational discharge.

CEMEX, through its Environmental Management System, controls legal compliance in each

cement, ready-mix and aggregate plant of the company. Additionally, CEMEX has an internal

auditing system that monitors the water discharge control procedure, thus ensuring compliance

with CEMEX requirements established in the internal water management procedure.

Discharge to a

Relevant

935

About the same

Increase/decrease

1-10

The water discharges from CEMEX plants comply with all the legal requirements established by the

third party

in efficiency

different legislations, including the treatment methods necessary to meet the required parameters

without

included in the water discharge permits.

treatment

In some of our facilities not included in the zero discharge initiative, the sanitary water discharges

are treated by external utilities according to our water discharge permits in compliance with water

regulations.

CEMEX, through its Environmental Management System, controls legal compliance in each

cement, ready-mix and aggregate plant of the company. Additionally, CEMEX has an internal

auditing system that monitors the water discharge control procedure, thus ensuring compliance

with CEMEX requirements established in theinternal water management procedure.

Other

Not

<>

CEMEX does not discharge water other than with those treatments mentioned above.

relevant

Applicable>

W1.3

(W1.3) Provide a figure for your organization's total water withdrawal efficiency.

Revenue

Total water

Total water

Anticipated forward trend

withdrawal

withdrawal

volume

efficiency

(megaliters)

Row

1557700

58750

The total water withdrawal efficiency of the coming years is expected to increase considerably, mainly in the freshwater fraction through the change to non-freshwater

1

0000

withdrawals in our operations, using external wastewater. Additionally, another lever is the increment of the water efficiency of our operations through the

implementation of good practices such as water recycling systems, rainwater collection, as well as the reduction of water leaks.

W1.4

(W1.4) Do any of your products contain substances classified as hazardous by a regulatory authority?

Row 1

Products contain hazardous substances

No

Comment

W1.5

(W1.5) Do you engage with your value chain on water-related issues?

Engagement

Primary reason for no engagement

Please explain

Suppliers

Yes

Other value chain partners (e.g., customers)

Yes

W1.5a

(W1.5a) Do you assess your suppliers according to their impact on water security?

Row 1

Assessment of supplier impact

Yes, we assess the impact of our suppliers

Considered in assessment

Basin status (e.g., water stress or access to WASH services)

Supplier dependence on water

Supplier impacts on water availability

Procurement spend

Number of suppliers identified as having a substantive impact

520

  • of total suppliers identified as having a substantive impact
    1-25

Please explain

Our 2030 target is to develop Water Action Plans in all operations located in high-water stress areas, including a specific module to engage with water-related suppliers in these sites in water stress. All suppliers providing water products and services to these facilities are considered as having a substantive impact in our water security, this means 100% of the water-related suppliers in 16% of our operations, and these are the ones prioritized to engage with. The type of engagement consists mainly of training and call for action under the Module 5 "Supplier engagement and continuous improvement" program, which includes: expectation setting, risk and impact assessment by mapping and segmenting the supply chain, sustainability assessment performance, remediation, training and capacity building and accountability and learning. There are 520 water-related suppliers providing water products and services in our high-water stress sites, meaning less than 15% of total suppliers.

W1.5b

(W1.5b) Do your suppliers have to meet water-related requirements as part of your organization's purchasing process?

Suppliers have to meet specific water-related requirements

Row 1

Yes, water-related requirements are included in our supplier contracts

Comment

W1.5c

(W1.5c) Provide details of the water-related requirements that suppliers have to meet as part of your organization's purchasing process, and the compliance measures in place.

Water-related requirement

Complying with going beyond water-related regulatory requirements

  • of suppliers with a substantive impact required to comply with this water-related requirement 100%
  • of suppliers with a substantive impact in compliance with this water-related requirement

26-50

Mechanisms for monitoring compliance with this water-related requirement

Supplier self-assessment

Supplier scorecard or rating

Response to supplier non-compliance with this water-related requirement

Retain and engage

Comment

Aligned with our principles, policies, and values, we are committed to ensuring that our suppliers understand and comply with the CEMEX Code of Ethics and Business Conduct and with the 12 principles of our Code of Conduct When Doing Business with Us-which are rooted in our membership in the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA). One of these principles is management of environmental impacts, where water-related issues are one of the main subjects to focus together with climate-related issues. Launched in 2011 and redefined in 2019 globally.

This CEMEX Code of Ethics and Business Conduct is a requirement for all our suppliers, and that is why we considered it is included in our contracts. This helps us align our principles, policies, and values with them. In it, we included our Environmental policy where we ask them to support us in making strategic efforts to maximize resource efficiency, water consumption, waste generation among other environmental impacts.

W1.5d

(W1.5d) Provide details of any other water-related supplier engagement activity.

Type of engagement

Innovation & collaboration

Details of engagement

Encourage/incentivize innovation to reduce water impacts in products and services

Educate suppliers about water stewardship and collaboration

  • of suppliers by number 1-25
  • of suppliers with a substantive impact
    51-75

Rationale for your engagement

We are implementing the CEMEX´s Water Action Plan in the water-stressed areas where we operate. Our goal is to implement WAPs annually in 10% of the facilities in high-water stress, having reached a 20% in 2022. One of the modules in WAP is the Supplier Engagement & Continuous Improvement programme, tackled in Module 5, which consist in stablishing a supplier programme identifying the supply chain as a whole, including, including suppliers beyond their first tiers, and to identify the areas where sustainability water challenges are most likely to occur. To do so, there are two general steps: Supply Chain Prioritization and Supply Chain Mapping.

Impact of the engagement and measures of success

For those facilities where we have to implement a WAP, 10% annually, we conduct a meeting with water-related suppliers to support them through training and awareness on water issues as well as providing them with the resources needed to implement their action plans. The suppliers are required to perform their own Water Action Plans as well as their water-risk assessment. We consider that the implementation of the water-related engagement activity is successful if at least 50% of the suppliers attend the trainings and perform their own plans. As of now, more than 50% of the suppliers invited have attended the sessions, so the initiative is considered to be successful. We pursue to preserve the water resource and the increase of water awareness through the value chain, and these are our beneficial water related outcomes. An example of the benefits got through this engagement initiative is the implementation of the circular economy principles in all Ready-mix sites in the Monterrey area, where we engaged with our water supplier, the municipality, to set a plan to replace their supply with non-fresh alternative water sources, like industrial wastewater or non-fresh water from wastewater treatment facilities, To do so, we had to map and engage with these new suppliers, and in 2022 we got to supply 100% of the water from non-fresh water sources to 100% of our Ready-mix facilities in the Monterrey area.

Comment

Through this initiative, CEMEX works closely with those suppliers with a direct impact on the plant's water withdrawals as well as the services necessary for its management, where CEMEX finds the greatest impact in the measures taken with respect to suppliers.

W1.5e

CDP

Page

9

of 27

(W1.5e) Provide details of any water-related engagement activity with customers or other value chain partners.

Type of stakeholder

Customers

Type of engagement

Education / information sharing

Details of engagement

Share information about your products and relevant certification schemes

Rationale for your engagement

One of the main goals of CEMEX is to provide lower carbon and sustainable products and solutions to our customers so that the built world of the future is more sustainable and circular. The engagement activity consists of providing to our customers information through technical sheets and through our communication channels about the sustainability benefits of this type of products, encouraging consumers to use products with the best sustainable attributes.

One of the sustainable attributes we promote in our range of Vertua products is water conservation, and to do so we innovated to produce admixtures and concretes reducing water consumption during the construction phase and/or allowing water to filter back into the soil during the use phase of buildings and structures, such as "Pervia", "Hidratium" and "Water Reducing Admixtures For Concrete".

Pervia, which is one of the main products in this range, is a permeable concrete technology that provides the optimal solution for surface and storm water management. It naturally improves drainage through the unique design of the water management system.

Hidratium is a family of tailor-made concretes that promote a better internal curing of the concrete, thus considerably reducing cracks due to plastic contraction or drying depending on the product used.

Impact of the engagement and measures of success

At Cemex, we are focused on providing our customers with the best construction solutions to their ever-changing needs while promoting a sustainable construction industry. The comprehensive Vertua family of products promotes Cemex's innovations and sets challenging thresholds in the drive to achieve industry-unprecedented sustainable performance while also balancing customers' expectations for high quality with valuable sustainability advantages for their construction projects.

In three years since launching, Vertua, our family of sustainable products and solutions has gained widespread acceptance across all our regions. In 2022, customer demand for our Vertua brand lower carbon concrete reached 33% of our concrete sales, which means doubling the sales reached in 2021, including this water conservation range of products. We consider this engagement initiative successful because the annual target we set for Vertua concrete sales for 2022 was 30%. Our expectation is to reach 50% of our concrete sales by 2025 and we are on the right track.

One example of the use of Pervia has been a highway project built in Northern England; as a place that experiences heavy rain, an apt drainage capacity was installed measuring 400mm wide and 600mm deep and avoiding floods.

W2. Business impacts

W2.1

(W2.1) Has your organization experienced any detrimental water-related impacts?

No

W2.2

(W2.2) In the reporting year, was your organization subject to any fines, enforcement orders, and/or other penalties for water-related regulatory violations?

Water-related regulatory violations

Fines, enforcement orders, and/or other penalties

Row 1

No

Comment

W3. Procedures

W3.1

(W3.1) Does your organization identify and classify potential water pollutants associated with its activities that could have a detrimental impact on water ecosystems or human health?

Identification and

How potential water pollutants are identified and classified

Please

classification of

explain

potential water

pollutants

Row

Yes, we identify

CEMEX is committed to strictly complying with all water regulations in all of its operations and going beyond. CEMEX carries out all the analysis and controls of water in all those

<>

1

and classify our

operations where certain requirements are specified in the discharge of water, for example, all the requirements specified by the Clean Water Act under the requirements of the

Applica

potential water

National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System in the USA, the requirements of the Official Standards of Mexico of SEMARNAT as well as the Directive of Industrial Emissions

ble>

pollutants

of the European Union, among others.

CEMEX, through its Environmental Management System, controls legal compliance in each cement, ready-mix and aggregate plant of the company. Additionally, CEMEX has an

internal auditing system that monitors the water discharge control procedure, thus ensuring compliance with CEMEX requirements established in the internal water management

procedure.

At the plant level, the most usual method for monitoring the water discharge quality focused on sanitary water portion (minimal), is sampling and lab analysis where emissions to

water are determined, i.e., chlorides (Cl), total phosphorus (P), total nitrogen (N), etc. In most operations, the measurement frequency is monthly, and these results are shared

with the relevant authorities on a regular basis.

CDP

Page

10

of 27

