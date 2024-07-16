(W1.5c) Provide details of the water-related requirements that suppliers have to meet as part of your organization's purchasing process, and the compliance measures in place.

Water-related requirement

Complying with going beyond water-related regulatory requirements

of suppliers with a substantive impact required to comply with this water-related requirement 100%

water-related requirement of suppliers with a substantive impact in compliance with this water-related requirement

26-50

Mechanisms for monitoring compliance with this water-related requirement

Supplier self-assessment

Supplier scorecard or rating

Response to supplier non-compliance with this water-related requirement

Retain and engage

Comment

Aligned with our principles, policies, and values, we are committed to ensuring that our suppliers understand and comply with the CEMEX Code of Ethics and Business Conduct and with the 12 principles of our Code of Conduct When Doing Business with Us-which are rooted in our membership in the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA). One of these principles is management of environmental impacts, where water-related issues are one of the main subjects to focus together with climate-related issues. Launched in 2011 and redefined in 2019 globally.

This CEMEX Code of Ethics and Business Conduct is a requirement for all our suppliers, and that is why we considered it is included in our contracts. This helps us align our principles, policies, and values with them. In it, we included our Environmental policy where we ask them to support us in making strategic efforts to maximize resource efficiency, water consumption, waste generation among other environmental impacts.

W1.5d

(W1.5d) Provide details of any other water-related supplier engagement activity.

Type of engagement

Innovation & collaboration

Details of engagement

Encourage/incentivize innovation to reduce water impacts in products and services

Educate suppliers about water stewardship and collaboration

of suppliers by number 1-25

of suppliers with a substantive impact

51-75

Rationale for your engagement

We are implementing the CEMEX´s Water Action Plan in the water-stressed areas where we operate. Our goal is to implement WAPs annually in 10% of the facilities in high-water stress, having reached a 20% in 2022. One of the modules in WAP is the Supplier Engagement & Continuous Improvement programme, tackled in Module 5, which consist in stablishing a supplier programme identifying the supply chain as a whole, including, including suppliers beyond their first tiers, and to identify the areas where sustainability water challenges are most likely to occur. To do so, there are two general steps: Supply Chain Prioritization and Supply Chain Mapping.

Impact of the engagement and measures of success

For those facilities where we have to implement a WAP, 10% annually, we conduct a meeting with water-related suppliers to support them through training and awareness on water issues as well as providing them with the resources needed to implement their action plans. The suppliers are required to perform their own Water Action Plans as well as their water-risk assessment. We consider that the implementation of the water-related engagement activity is successful if at least 50% of the suppliers attend the trainings and perform their own plans. As of now, more than 50% of the suppliers invited have attended the sessions, so the initiative is considered to be successful. We pursue to preserve the water resource and the increase of water awareness through the value chain, and these are our beneficial water related outcomes. An example of the benefits got through this engagement initiative is the implementation of the circular economy principles in all Ready-mix sites in the Monterrey area, where we engaged with our water supplier, the municipality, to set a plan to replace their supply with non-fresh alternative water sources, like industrial wastewater or non-fresh water from wastewater treatment facilities, To do so, we had to map and engage with these new suppliers, and in 2022 we got to supply 100% of the water from non-fresh water sources to 100% of our Ready-mix facilities in the Monterrey area.

Comment

Through this initiative, CEMEX works closely with those suppliers with a direct impact on the plant's water withdrawals as well as the services necessary for its management, where CEMEX finds the greatest impact in the measures taken with respect to suppliers.

W1.5e