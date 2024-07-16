CEMEX - Water Security 2023
W0. Introduction
W0.1
(W0.1) Give a general description of and introduction to your organization.
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. is a publicly traded stock corporation with variable capital, or sociedad anónima bursátil de capital variable, organized under the laws of Mexico, with its headquarters located at Avenida Ricardo Margáin Zozaya #325, Colonia Valle del Campestre, San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León, 66265, Mexico. CEMEX's main phone number is +52 81 8888-8888. Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. started doing business in 1906 and was registered with the Mercantile Section of the Public Registry of Property and Commerce in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, on June 11, 1920, which as of the date of this annual report is for an indefinite period. Beginning April 2006, Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V.'s full legal and commercial name is Cemex, Sociedad Anónima Bursátil de Capital Variable. CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, based on annual installed cement production capacity as of December 31, 2022, of approximately 89.2 million tons. CEMEX is one of the largest ready-mix concrete company in the world with annual sales volumes of approximately 50.1 million cubic meters and one of the largest aggregates companies in the world with annual sales volumes of approximately 139.2 million tons, in each case, based on our annual sales volumes in 2022. CEMEX is also one of the world's largest traders of cement and clinker. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides reliable construction-related services to customers and communities in more than 50 countries throughout the world, and maintains business relationships in over 100 countries worldwide. CEMEX operates globally, with operations in Mexico, the United States, Europe, South America, Central America, the Caribbean, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. CEMEX had total assets of approximately US$26.48 billion as of December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2022, CEMEX's cement production facilities were in Mexico, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Poland, Czech Republic, Croatia, Colombia, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Barbados, Egypt, and the Philippines. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future.
W0.2
(W0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data.
Reporting year
Start date
End date
January 1 2022
December 31 2022
W0.3
(W0.3) Select the countries/areas in which you operate.
Barbados
Colombia
Croatia
Czechia
Dominican Republic
Egypt
France
Germany
Guatemala
Israel
Jamaica
Mexico
Nicaragua
Panama
Philippines
Poland
Puerto Rico
Spain
Trinidad and Tobago
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
United States of America
W0.4
(W0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.
USD
W0.5
(W0.5) Select the option that best describes the reporting boundary for companies, entities, or groups for which water impacts on your business are being reported.
Companies, entities or groups over which financial control is exercised
W0.6
(W0.6) Within this boundary, are there any geographies, facilities, water aspects, or other exclusions from your disclosure?
No
W0.7
(W0.7) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.)?
Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization.
Provide your unique identifier
Yes, an ISIN code
MXP225611567
Yes, an ISIN code
US1512908898
W1. Current state
W1.1
(W1.1) Rate the importance (current and future) of water quality and water quantity to the success of your business.
Direct use
Indirect
Please explain
importance
use
rating
importance
rating
Sufficient
Neutral
Neutral
The reasons why direct use is neutral to CEMEX lies in the fact that analyzing cement, ready-mix and aggregates together, their water footprint is low, fundamentally
amounts of
compared to other construction elements such as steel or wood. The primary use of water in direct operations consist of cooling equipment in cement and washing activities
good
in a limited number of aggregates operations, being those activities dependent on low quality water, and water is an ingredient in the Ready-Mix which demands better
quality
quality. Additionally, looking forward, CEMEX is developing initiatives to reduce freshwater withdrawals, mainly promoting the use of non-freshwater using industrial waste-
freshwater
water and increasing water efficiency in our operations, that is why the future dependency on good quality freshwater is expected to remain neutral.
available
The reason why indirect use is neutral to CEMEX lies in the fact that water dependency on good quality freshwater of our suppliers and customers is also limited. There are
for use
different primary uses of fresh/good quality water in our indirect operations: in upstream indirect, e.g. the material supplies, such as fly ash and slag, use water primarily for
cooling, so their dependency on good quality freshwater is limited, and other supplies like electricity requires too a limited access to good quality freshwater because their
primary use is also cooling, although it varies depending on the generation technology. In downstream indirect, access to good quality freshwater becomes more important
for our ready-mix customers, where the primary use of water is to be part of the mix design. However both, indirect upstream and downstream processes together are not
highly dependent on access to good quality freshwater, and that is why it is considered to be neutral and its future dependency is also expected to remain neutral because
stakeholders in the value chain will progressively change to recycled and waste-water sources, decreasing its dependence on freshwater.
Sufficient
Important
Important
The reasons why direct use is important to CEMEX lies in the fact water reuse and recycling is an essential part of CEMEX's strategy to reduce and preserve the good-
amounts of
quality freshwater resource; apart from equipping our plants with water recycling systems, CEMEX is also focused on reclaiming waste-water from other industrial processes
recycled,
and its use is increasing year after year. One example is the CEMEX´s Ready-mix plants in Monterrey (Mexico), which are using the water discharges from other industries as
brackish
main source.
and/or
The primary uses of recycled water in our direct operations are cooling equipment, road watering to control dust, water green areas and equipment/trucks washing, which, for
produced
example, accounts for around 20% of the plant's consumption.
water
CEMEX's dependency on this type of water will increase in the coming years because it is an essential part of our water strategy to increase the portion of recycled water or
available
water from other industries.
for use
Indirect use is important to CEMEX because water dependency on recycled/waste-water of our suppliers and customers is relevant. Primary uses of recycled/waste-water in
our indirect operations are: in upstream indirect, e.g. the material supplies use water primarily for cooling, so recycled water is usable. Other supplies like electricity requires
access to water and its primary use is normally cooling, so recycled water can be used too. In downstream indirect, access to recycled water is not so important for our
ready-mix customers, where the primary use of water is to be part of the mix design, so a given quality is needed, but recycled water access is still important e.g. for roads
watering and de-dusting activities. Indirect upstream and downstream processes are currently significantly dependent on access to recycled water and their future
dependence is expected to remain important, because stakeholders in the value chain will progressively change to recycled and waste-water sources for their above-
mentioned primary uses.
W1.2
(W1.2) Across all your operations, what proportion of the following water aspects are regularly measured and monitored?
% of
Frequency of
Method of measurement
Please explain
sites/facilities/operations
measurement
Water
100%
Daily
At plant level, the measurement methods we
CEMEX measures and reports the total volumes of water withdrawals of all cement, aggregates and
withdrawals -
use the most are digital or offline meters which
ready-mix plants in accordance with the indications of the "GCCA Sustainability Guidelines for the
total volumes
provide a measurement with a daily
monitoring and reporting of water". At corporate level, this information is globally consolidated once a
frequency. In some cases, volumes are
year, which is audited by KPMG, and published yearly in the Integrated Report.
measured based on equipment specifications,
Following the GCCA guidelines, the different sources are surface water, groundwater, quarry water
such as pump or tank capacity in compliance
used, municipal/potable water, external wastewater, harvested rainwater and seawater.
with the GCCA requirements.
In most of the countries where we operate, we
have online visualization tools where you can
check the water per plant.
% of
Frequency of
Method of measurement
Please explain
sites/facilities/operations
measurement
Water
100%
Daily
For all sources of water withdrawals, the
CEMEX measures and reports the volumes of water withdrawals by source of all cement, aggregates
withdrawals -
measurement methods we use the most at
and ready-mix plants in accordance with "GCCA Sustainability Guidelines for the monitoring and
volumes by
plant level are digital or offline meters which
reporting of water". At corporate level, this information is globally consolidated once a year, which is
source
provide a measurement with a daily
audited by KPMG, and published yearly in the Integrated Report.
frequency. In some cases, volumes are
The different sources of water withdrawals that we measure are surface water, ground water,
measured based on equipment specifications,
municipal water, harvested rainwater, sea water, quarry water used and external wastewater.
such as pump or tank capacity. In most of our
Additionally, we also classify all the sources in fresh and non-fresh water.
countries, we have online visualization tools
where you can check the water per plant.
Entrained water
<>
associated with
Applicable>
your metals &
mining and/or
coal sector
activities - total
volumes [only
metals and
mining and coal
sectors]
Produced water
<>
associated with
Applicable>
your oil & gas
sector activities -
total volumes
[only oil and gas
sector]
Water
100%
Quarterly
Water withdrawals quality is measured in all
Water withdrawals quality is measured and monitored in our operations, specifically by the quality
regions in compliance with the water
specialists following the strictest quality controls, subsequently, the necessary quality measures are
withdrawals
legislation, as well as the frequency of
applied to the water so that it meets CEMEX's quality standards.
quality
measurement, regularly and continuously to
For processes where water quality is not important, looking to the future, the projection is to reduce the
detect any significant change in water quality,
percentage of fresh water based on our global water strategy.
mostly at least every three months. The most
used method to test water quality is sampling
and lab analysis, typically with parameters
such as pH, TDS, DBO, etc.
Water
100%
Daily
For all discharges, the measurement methods
CEMEX measures and reports the total volumes of water discharges of all cement, aggregates and
discharges -
we use the most at plant level are digital or
ready-mix plants following "GCCA Sustainability Guidelines for the monitoring and reporting of water".
total volumes
offline meters which provide a measurement
At corporate level, this information is globally consolidated once a year, published yearly in the
with a daily frequency. In some cases,
Integrated Report. The different destinations are ocean, surface, subsurface/well, off-site water
volumes are measured based on equipment
treatment and beneficial/other use.
specifications, such as pump or tank capacity
in accordance with the GCCA guidelines. In
most of our countries, we have online
visualization tools where you can check the
water per plant.
Water
100%
Daily
For all discharges by destination, the
CEMEX measures and reports the volumes of water discharges by destination of all cement,
discharges -
measurement methods we use the most at
aggregates and ready-mix plants in accordance with "GCCA Sustainability Guidelines for the
volumes by
plant level are digital or offline meters which
monitoring and reporting of water". At corporate level, this information is globally consolidated once a
destination
provide a measurement with a daily
year, audited by KPMG and published yearly in the Integrated Report. The different destinations of
frequency. In some cases, volumes are
water discharges are surface water, subsurface/well water, off-site water treatment, ocean and
measured based on equipment specifications,
beneficial/other.
such as pump or tank capacity in accordance
with the GCCA guidelines. In most of our
countries, we have online visualization tools
where you can check the water per plant.
Water
100%
Daily
For all discharges by treatment methods the
All water discharges from CEMEX plants by treatment method comply with all the legal requirements
discharges -
volumes are measured at plant level, and the
established by the different legislations in all our plants. CEMEX, through its Environmental
volumes by
most common method are digital or offline
Management System, controls legal compliance in each cement, ready-mix and aggregate plant of the
treatment
meters which provide a measurement with a
company. Additionally, CEMEX has an internal auditing system that monitors the water discharge
method
daily frequency. In some cases, volumes are
control procedure, thus ensuring compliance with CEMEX requirements established in the internal
measured based on equipment specifications,
water management procedure.
such as pump or tank capacity in accordance
with the GCCA guidelines. In most of our
countries, we have online visualization tools
where you can check the water per plant.
Water discharge
100%
Monthly
At the plant level, the most usual method for
The water discharges from CEMEX plants comply with all the legal requirements established by the
quality - by
monitoring the water discharge quality is
different legislations, including all the required standard effluent parameters and required frequency
standard effluent
sampling and lab analysis where all standard
mostly monthly. CEMEX, through its Environmental Management System, controls legal compliance in
parameters
effluent parameters are determined, i.e.,
each cement, ready-mix and aggregate plant of the company.
dissolved solids, pH, COD, etc. In most
Additionally, CEMEX has an internal auditing system that monitors the water discharge control
operations, the measurement frequency is
procedure, thus ensuring compliance with CEMEX requirements established in the internal water
monthly, and these results are shared with the
management procedure.
relevant authorities on a regular basis.
Water discharge
Not relevant
<>
Water discharges comply with all the legal requirements established by the different legislations,
quality -
Applicable>
including all the emissions to water and required frequency, normally monthly, including an internal
emissions to
auditing system. Our industry is not an emitter of these pollutants, and these analysis are mainly
water (nitrates,
restricted to the sanitary water portion, representing less than1-2%, that is why it is not relevant. The
phosphates,
most usual method is sampling and lab analysis to determine, e.g.., chlorides (Cl), total phosphorus
pesticides,
(P), total nitrogen (N), etc. In most operations, the frequency is monthly, and results are shared with
and/or other
the relevant authorities.. The relevance of these emissions to water is not expected to increase in the
priority
future since it will be limited to this small portion and due to the strict control that Cemex performs.
substances)
Additionally, our efforts to increase water efficiency as well as to implement zero discharge initiatives
will mean that these emissions will be even less relevant in the future.
Water discharge
100%
Monthly
At the plant level, the most used method for
The water discharges from CEMEX plants comply with all the legal requirements established by the
quality -
monitoring the water discharge temperature is
different legislations, including temperature measurement with the established frequency, mostly
temperature
direct temperature measurement in the
monthly. CEMEX, through its Environmental Management System, controls legal compliance in each
discharge, by thermometric techniques such
cement, ready-mix and aggregate plant of the company. Additionally, CEMEX has an internal auditing
as thermometer or thermistor, mostly monthly.
system that monitors the water discharge control procedure, thus ensuring compliance with CEMEX
requirements established in the internal water management procedure.
% of
Frequency of
Method of measurement
Please explain
sites/facilities/operations
measurement
Water
100%
Daily
At the plant level, the measurement methods
CEMEX measures the total volumes of water consumption of all cement, aggregates and ready-mix
consumption -
we use the most are digital or offline meters
plants in accordance with the indications of the "GCCA Sustainability Guidelines for the monitoring
total volume
for water withdrawals and discharges and by
and reporting of water". At corporate level, this information is globally consolidated once a year and
subtracting these two amounts, we calculate
publicly published yearly in the CEMEX´s Integrated Report.
the water consumption in accordance with the
GCCA guidelines in a daily basis.
In most of the countries where we operate, we
have online measurement tools where you
can check the water consumption per plant.
Water
100%
Daily
At the plant level, the most usual
CEMEX measures and reports the volumes of water recycled/reused. At corporate level, this
recycled/reused
measurement method consists of collecting
information is globally consolidated once a year. CEMEX is carrying out different initiatives to
data digitally or through meters on a daily
maximize the volume of water recycled/reused mainly by implementing recycling systems in most of
basis frequency. In some cases, volumes are
our facilities. Additionally, one of the sources of water withdrawals to plants is external wastewater
measured based on equipment specifications,
used in our operations coming from other industries.
such as pump or tank capacity in compliance
CEMEX annually monitors the KPI "sites with water recycling systems" having reached in 2022, 82%
with the GCCA requirements.
of our plants with recycling systems. This information is publicly reported through our CEMEX´s
Integrated Report. Additionally, some of our plants have zero water discharges per year, thanks to the
water recycling systems implemented in our plants, as well as the reuse of water for different uses.
The provision of
100%
Yearly
To measure the provision of fully-functioning
Our dedicated health and safety efforts and action plans are all about protecting lives and integrity of
fully-functioning,
safely managed WASH service, our specialists
our people including water, sanitation and hygiene.
safely managed
execute exhaustive onsite internal audit-
The 52 hygiene and safety protocols developed in 2020 continue to be the cornerstone of our efforts
WASH services
control and results are globally consolidated
to protect our employees as well as the people we interact with during our day-to-day business
to all workers
by corporate at least once a year.
activities. These guidelines are based on the best available information from the World Health
Organization, external and internal health specialists.
For all employees, we continue to prioritize four essential behaviors to mitigate the risk of COVID-19
transmission: Identifying and Reporting Symptoms, Personal Hygiene, Physical Distancing, and
Protecting Yourself and Others.
W1.2b
(W1.2b) What are the total volumes of water withdrawn, discharged, and consumed across all your operations, how do they compare to the previous reporting year, and how are they forecasted to change?
Volume
Comparison
Primary reason
Five-
Primary reason
Please explain
(megaliters/year)
with
for comparison
year
for forecast
previous
with previous
forecast
reporting
reporting year
year
Total
58750
About the
Investment in
Lower
Investment in
The methodology used to calculate total withdrawals is based on the "GCCA Sustainability Guidelines for the
withdrawals
same
water-smart
water-smart
monitoring and reporting of water in cement manufacturing". Additionally, this data was audited by KPMG as you
technology/process
technology/process
can publicly find in the 2022 CEMEX Integrated Report.
In comparison with the previous reporting year, CEMEX has remained in similar figures, with a slight increase of
less than 3% in total water withdrawals. However, for the cement and concrete business lines, in 2023, CEMEX
has reduced its specific freshwater withdrawals by a total of 2% and 5%, respectively through the implementation
of the CEMEX´s Water Strategy due to an improvement in water measurement techniques, recycling systems,
awareness campaigns and the implementation of circular economy initiatives. It is worth mentioning that the
specific freshwater withdrawals indicator is the main indicator of CEMEX's global strategy.
Considering CEMEX's roadmap for the reduction of specific freshwater withdrawals for all business lines, the
forecast for the next 5 years is to reduce this indicator according to the objectives set by the company for 2030
through the installation and improvement of technologies to reduce freshwater withdrawals to the plant such as
rainwater collector, external wastewater initiatives, etc. CEMEX´s water targets consist of 20% reduction in
specific freshwater withdrawal in cementitious, 15% for aggregates and 10% for concrete.
Total
18475
Higher
Investment in
Lower
Investment in
The methodology used to calculate total discharges is based on the "GCCA Sustainability Guidelines for the
discharges
water-smart
water-smart
monitoring and reporting of water in cement manufacturing". In comparison with the previous reporting year,
technology/process
technology/process
CEMEX has increased 15,7% the total discharges.
The annual variations that occur are mainly due to the aggregates business, where depending on the
characteristics of the operations, the discharges increase due to the fact that the recycling of water is carried out
outside the limits of the operation, but the total consumption is not altered, being these waters that are
recirculated available again.
Considering CEMEX's roadmap for the reduction of specific freshwater withdrawals for all business lines, the
forecast for the next 5 years is to reduce this indicator according to the objectives set by the company for 2030.
These initiatives also have a direct impact on water discharges where plant efficiency is increased by avoiding
leaks, closed water circuits, and recovery of process water as well as internal wastewater treatment plants.
Total
40275
Lower
Investment in
Lower
Investment in
The methodology used to calculate total consumption is based on the "GCCA Sustainability Guidelines for the
consumption
water-smart
water-smart
monitoring and reporting of water in cement manufacturing". Additionally, this data was audited by KPMG as you
technology/process
technology/process
can publicly find in the 2022 CEMEX Integrated Report.
In comparison with the previous reporting year, CEMEX has remained in similar figures, with a decrease of 3,2%
in total water consumption. That is the result of the implementation of the CEMEX´s Water Strategy due to an
improvement in water measurement techniques, recycling systems, awareness campaigns and the
implementation of circular economy initiatives.
Considering CEMEX's roadmap for the reduction of specific freshwater withdrawals for all business lines, the
forecast for the next 5 years is to reduce this indicator according to the objectives set by the company for 2030
through the installation and improvement of technologies to reduce freshwater withdrawals to the plant such as
rainwater collector, external wastewater initiatives, etc. CEMEX´s water targets consist of 20% reduction in
specific freshwater withdrawal in cementitious, 15% for aggregates and 10% for concrete. This has a direct
impact on the consumption of our operations, which is expected to decrease following this initiative.
W1.2d
(W1.2d) Indicate whether water is withdrawn from areas with water stress, provide the proportion, how it compares with the previous reporting year, and how it is forecasted to change.
Withdrawals
%
Comparison
Primary reason
Five-
Primary reason
Identification
Please explain
are from
withdrawn
with
for comparison
year
for forecast
tool
areas with
from
previous
with previous
forecast
water stress
areas with
reporting
reporting year
water
year
stress
Row
Yes
11-25
About the
Investment in
Lower
Investment in
WRI
In 2020, we conducted a study to update our water stress map, and we set a new long-term target
1
same
water-smart
water-smart
Aqueduct
to develop a specific Water Action Plan for each of those operations overlapping water-scarce
technology/process
technology/process
areas. This study was carried out in collaboration with University of Alcala´s Foundation, using the
online global database tool Aqueduct 3.0, that provides information on water-related risks
worldwide.
Developed by the World Resource Institute (WRI), the tool groups water risk indicators into three
primary categories: physical water quantity, physical water quality, and regulatory and reputational.
The study included our global cement, ready-mix and aggregates plants. Then aggregate these
indexes to calculate the water stress index for specific industries, like materials construction
industries. We use this ponderation to calculate the CEMEX´s water stress.
The result of the study shows that 16% of CEMEX operations operate in areas with water stress,
and most of these operations are in Mexico, the Middle East and Asia. In order to determine the %
withdrawn from areas with water stress, we divide the volume withdrawn in stress areas by the total
volume for company-wide withdrawals.
Over the past year, water withdrawals at these operations have remained constant because during
this past year CEMEX's efforts have focused on reducing freshwater withdrawals through the use
of non-freshwater withdrawals at our operations. For example, it has been carried out in the
concrete operations in Mexico where, in the Monterrey area, it has been possible to switch to
100% use of nonfresh water in most of the operations. This represents a radical decrease in the
specific freshwater withdrawals but is not directly reflected in the specific water withdrawals.
CEMEX's global strategy is especially focused on operations located in areas of water stress
through two initiatives; the first is the implementation of the water action plans in those operations
that are located in areas of water stress, where CEMEX has already implemented this plan in 20%
of these operations including all operations included in the extremely high category. For the next
five years, CEMEX has a public commitment to implement the water action plan in more than 50%
of these operations at a rate of 10% per year, which will significantly contribute to the reduction of
withdrawals in these operations. The second initiative is the implementation of the water roadmap,
where operations in areas with water stress are prioritized and the selected technologies will be
progressively implemented in these operations considering their peculiar condition. This initiative
will also significantly contribute to the decrease in withdrawals in these operations in the next 5
years.
W1.2h
(W1.2h) Provide total water withdrawal data by source.
Relevance
Volume
Comparison
Primary reason for comparison with previous
Please explain
(megaliters/year)
with
reporting year
previous
reporting
year
Fresh surface
Relevant
16211
Higher
Other, please specify (The volume of water has
In 2022, CEMEX´s water withdrawals from surface water, including rainwater, has
water, including
increased with respect to the previous year since
increased. Surface water is relevant because it represents 28% of the company's water
rainwater, water
depending on the production variations in
withdrawals. The volume of water has increased with respect to the previous year
from wetlands,
geographical terms where surface water is most used.
because of those geographies where surface water is most used has increased their
rivers, and lakes
This is partially offset by the reduction in other water
production. This is partially offset by the reduction in other water sources.
sources.)
Brackish surface
Not
<>
Although brackish surface water or seawater is measured, at CEMEX it is not common to
water/Seawater
relevant
Applicable>
use brackish surface water or seawater. This type of water is not relevant to CEMEX
because the water withdrawals of this type of water have been zero in recent years.
This type of water entails a series of complications in its use in operations due to the salt
it contains, so for its proper use it needs a previous treatment which is not economically
efficient, and that is why this source is not relevant to us.
Groundwater -
Relevant
28495
Lower
Investment in water-smart technology/process
CEMEX measures the groundwater as water withdrawals, following the GCCA guidelines.
renewable
Groundwater is relevant because it represents 48,5% of the company's water
withdrawals.
In comparison with the previous reporting year, CEMEX has decreased 2,5% the
groundwater withdrawals. CEMEX's global water strategy focuses on reducing specific
freshwater withdrawals from operations. The greatest impact is observed in this indicator,
however, the implementation of technologies that increase the efficiency in the use of
water also have an impact on the indicator of specific water withdrawals.
Groundwater -
Not
<>
CEMEX is committed to legal compliance in all operations, this includes legal compliance
non-renewable
relevant
Applicable>
in environmental and water matters, which prevents it from extracting well water that does
not meet all the parameters in water legislation, including the regeneration capacity of the
volumes of water.
This type of water is not relevant to CEMEX since CEMEX does not use water from this
type of source in its operations.
Produced/Entrained
Relevant
1611
About the
Investment in water-smart technology/process
Since 2019, CEMEX has begun to consolidate and publish the information corresponding
water
same
to "quarry water used", due to the incorporation of this type of water withdrawals within
the new GCCA water reporting guidelines.
In 2022, CEMEX´s quarry water used has remained in similar figures. Quarry water used
is relevant because it represents 3% of the company's water withdrawals.
Third party sources
Relevant
11975
About the
Investment in water-smart technology/process
CEMEX measures third party sources as water withdrawals, following the GCCA
same
guidelines considering "municipal water" and "external wastewater". Third party sources
are relevant because they represent 20% of the company's water withdrawals.
In 2022, CEMEX´s third party sources have remained in similar figures in comparison with
last year. However, it is worth mentioning that municipal water has slightly decreased
compared to the previous year and external wastewater has increased a total of 88% due
to the prioritization that CEMEX is developing in the use of this type of water.
W1.2i
(W1.2i) Provide total water discharge data by destination.
Relevance
Volume
Comparison
Primary reason for comparison with
Please explain
(megaliters/year)
with
previous reporting year
previous
reporting
year
Fresh surface
Relevant
14688
Higher
Other, please specify (The annual variations
In 2022, CEMEX´s water discharges to fresh surface water have increased 23,5% in comparison with
water
that occur are mainly due to the aggregates
the past year. Fresh surface water is relevant because it represents 79,5% of the company's water
business, where depending on the
discharges.
characteristics of the operations)
The annual variations that occur are mainly due to the aggregates business, where depending on the
characteristics of the operations, the discharges increase due to the fact that the recycling of water is
carried out outside the limits of the operation, but the total consumption is not altered, being these
waters that are recirculated available again.
Brackish
Relevant
354
About the
Other, please specify (No significant variation.
The water discharged into the ocean during 2022 was 354 megaliters, which means that it has
surface
same
)
remained at similar levels with 2021. Seawater destination is relevant because it represents 2% of the
water/seawater
company's water discharges.
Groundwater
Relevant
2473
About the
Other, please specify (No significant
In 2022, CEMEX´s water discharges to groundwater have remained at similar levels with 2021.
same
variation.)
Groundwater destination is relevant because it represents 13% of the company's water discharges.
Third-party
Relevant
961
About the
Other, please specify (No significant
In 2022, CEMEX´s third party destinations have remained at similar levels with 2021. Third party
destinations
same
variation.)
destinations are relevant because they represent 5% of the company's water discharges.
W1.2j
(W1.2j) Within your direct operations, indicate the highest level(s) to which you treat your discharge.
Relevance
Volume
Comparison of
Primary reason
% of your
Please explain
of
(megaliters/year)
treated
for comparison
sites/facilities/operations
treatment
volume with
with previous
this volume applies to
level to
previous
reporting year
discharge
reporting year
Tertiary
Relevant
0
About the same
Increase/decrease
1-10
The water discharges from CEMEX plants comply with all the legal requirements established by the
treatment
in efficiency
different legislations, including the treatment methods necessary to meet the required parameters
included in the water discharge permits. An example of the different technologies for tertiary
treatment processes are coagulation, flocculation and decantation as well as disinfection
treatment.
The reported discharge volume is zero because these types of treatments are just applicable to the
sanitary fraction of specific cement and ready-mix sites with zero discharge. In other facilities not
included in the zero discharge initiative, the sanitary water discharges are treated by external
utilities according to our water discharge permits in compliance with water regulations.
CEMEX, through its Environmental Management System, controls legal compliance in each
cement, ready-mix and aggregate plant of the company. Additionally, CEMEX has an internal
auditing system that monitors the water discharge control procedure, thus ensuring compliance
with CEMEX requirements established in the internal water management procedure.
Secondary
Relevant
370
About the same
Increase/decrease
1-10
The water discharges from CEMEX plants comply with all the legal requirements established by the
treatment
in efficiency
different legislations, including the treatment methods necessary to meet the required parameters
included in the water discharge permits. An example of secondary treatment is the use of a
secondary sedimentation tank and biological filters.
CEMEX, through its Environmental Management System, controls legal compliance in each
cement, ready-mix and aggregate plant of the company. Additionally, Cemex has an internal
auditing system that monitors the water discharge control procedure, thus ensuring compliance
with Cemex requirements established in the internal water management procedure.
At the plant level, the most usual measurement frequency consists of collecting data digitally or
through meters on a daily basis. In most of the countries where we operate, we have online
measurement tools where you can check the water discharges per plant.
Primary
Relevant
17170
About the same
Increase/decrease
91-99
The water discharges from CEMEX plants comply with all the legal requirements established by the
treatment only
in efficiency
different legislations, including the treatment methods necessary to meet the required parameters
included in the water discharge permits. An example of primary treatment is removal of solids,
screening and filtration with sand and gravel.
CEMEX, through its Environmental Management System, controls legal compliance in each
cement, ready-mix and aggregate plant of the company. Additionally, CEMEX has an internal
auditing system that monitors the water discharge control procedure, thus ensuring compliance
with CEMEX requirements established in the internal water management procedure.
At the plant level, the most usual measurement frequency consists of collecting data digitally or
through meters on a daily basis. In most of the countries where we operate, we have online
measurement tools where you can check the water discharges per plant.
Discharge to
Relevant
0
About the same
Increase/decrease
1-10
The water discharges from CEMEX plants comply with all the legal requirements established by the
the natural
in efficiency
different legislations, including the treatment methods necessary to meet the required parameters
environment
included in the water discharge permits. There are some fraction of water that do not require water
without
treatment such as the clean rainwater not used for operational purposes, so neither considered an
treatment
operational discharge.
CEMEX, through its Environmental Management System, controls legal compliance in each
cement, ready-mix and aggregate plant of the company. Additionally, CEMEX has an internal
auditing system that monitors the water discharge control procedure, thus ensuring compliance
with CEMEX requirements established in the internal water management procedure.
Discharge to a
Relevant
935
About the same
Increase/decrease
1-10
The water discharges from CEMEX plants comply with all the legal requirements established by the
third party
in efficiency
different legislations, including the treatment methods necessary to meet the required parameters
without
included in the water discharge permits.
treatment
In some of our facilities not included in the zero discharge initiative, the sanitary water discharges
are treated by external utilities according to our water discharge permits in compliance with water
regulations.
CEMEX, through its Environmental Management System, controls legal compliance in each
cement, ready-mix and aggregate plant of the company. Additionally, CEMEX has an internal
auditing system that monitors the water discharge control procedure, thus ensuring compliance
with CEMEX requirements established in theinternal water management procedure.
Other
Not
<>
CEMEX does not discharge water other than with those treatments mentioned above.
relevant
Applicable>
W1.3
(W1.3) Provide a figure for your organization's total water withdrawal efficiency.
Revenue
Total water
Total water
Anticipated forward trend
withdrawal
withdrawal
volume
efficiency
(megaliters)
Row
1557700
58750
The total water withdrawal efficiency of the coming years is expected to increase considerably, mainly in the freshwater fraction through the change to non-freshwater
1
0000
withdrawals in our operations, using external wastewater. Additionally, another lever is the increment of the water efficiency of our operations through the
implementation of good practices such as water recycling systems, rainwater collection, as well as the reduction of water leaks.
W1.4
(W1.4) Do any of your products contain substances classified as hazardous by a regulatory authority?
Row 1
Products contain hazardous substances
No
Comment
W1.5
(W1.5) Do you engage with your value chain on water-related issues?
Engagement
Primary reason for no engagement
Please explain
Suppliers
Yes
Other value chain partners (e.g., customers)
Yes
W1.5a
(W1.5a) Do you assess your suppliers according to their impact on water security?
Row 1
Assessment of supplier impact
Yes, we assess the impact of our suppliers
Considered in assessment
Basin status (e.g., water stress or access to WASH services)
Supplier dependence on water
Supplier impacts on water availability
Procurement spend
Number of suppliers identified as having a substantive impact
520
-
of total suppliers identified as having a substantive impact
1-25
Please explain
Our 2030 target is to develop Water Action Plans in all operations located in high-water stress areas, including a specific module to engage with water-related suppliers in these sites in water stress. All suppliers providing water products and services to these facilities are considered as having a substantive impact in our water security, this means 100% of the water-related suppliers in 16% of our operations, and these are the ones prioritized to engage with. The type of engagement consists mainly of training and call for action under the Module 5 "Supplier engagement and continuous improvement" program, which includes: expectation setting, risk and impact assessment by mapping and segmenting the supply chain, sustainability assessment performance, remediation, training and capacity building and accountability and learning. There are 520 water-related suppliers providing water products and services in our high-water stress sites, meaning less than 15% of total suppliers.
W1.5b
(W1.5b) Do your suppliers have to meet water-related requirements as part of your organization's purchasing process?
Suppliers have to meet specific water-related requirements
Row 1
Yes, water-related requirements are included in our supplier contracts
Comment
W1.5c
(W1.5c) Provide details of the water-related requirements that suppliers have to meet as part of your organization's purchasing process, and the compliance measures in place.
Water-related requirement
Complying with going beyond water-related regulatory requirements
- of suppliers with a substantive impact required to comply with this water-related requirement 100%
- of suppliers with a substantive impact in compliance with this water-related requirement
26-50
Mechanisms for monitoring compliance with this water-related requirement
Supplier self-assessment
Supplier scorecard or rating
Response to supplier non-compliance with this water-related requirement
Retain and engage
Comment
Aligned with our principles, policies, and values, we are committed to ensuring that our suppliers understand and comply with the CEMEX Code of Ethics and Business Conduct and with the 12 principles of our Code of Conduct When Doing Business with Us-which are rooted in our membership in the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA). One of these principles is management of environmental impacts, where water-related issues are one of the main subjects to focus together with climate-related issues. Launched in 2011 and redefined in 2019 globally.
This CEMEX Code of Ethics and Business Conduct is a requirement for all our suppliers, and that is why we considered it is included in our contracts. This helps us align our principles, policies, and values with them. In it, we included our Environmental policy where we ask them to support us in making strategic efforts to maximize resource efficiency, water consumption, waste generation among other environmental impacts.
W1.5d
(W1.5d) Provide details of any other water-related supplier engagement activity.
Type of engagement
Innovation & collaboration
Details of engagement
Encourage/incentivize innovation to reduce water impacts in products and services
Educate suppliers about water stewardship and collaboration
- of suppliers by number 1-25
-
of suppliers with a substantive impact
51-75
Rationale for your engagement
We are implementing the CEMEX´s Water Action Plan in the water-stressed areas where we operate. Our goal is to implement WAPs annually in 10% of the facilities in high-water stress, having reached a 20% in 2022. One of the modules in WAP is the Supplier Engagement & Continuous Improvement programme, tackled in Module 5, which consist in stablishing a supplier programme identifying the supply chain as a whole, including, including suppliers beyond their first tiers, and to identify the areas where sustainability water challenges are most likely to occur. To do so, there are two general steps: Supply Chain Prioritization and Supply Chain Mapping.
Impact of the engagement and measures of success
For those facilities where we have to implement a WAP, 10% annually, we conduct a meeting with water-related suppliers to support them through training and awareness on water issues as well as providing them with the resources needed to implement their action plans. The suppliers are required to perform their own Water Action Plans as well as their water-risk assessment. We consider that the implementation of the water-related engagement activity is successful if at least 50% of the suppliers attend the trainings and perform their own plans. As of now, more than 50% of the suppliers invited have attended the sessions, so the initiative is considered to be successful. We pursue to preserve the water resource and the increase of water awareness through the value chain, and these are our beneficial water related outcomes. An example of the benefits got through this engagement initiative is the implementation of the circular economy principles in all Ready-mix sites in the Monterrey area, where we engaged with our water supplier, the municipality, to set a plan to replace their supply with non-fresh alternative water sources, like industrial wastewater or non-fresh water from wastewater treatment facilities, To do so, we had to map and engage with these new suppliers, and in 2022 we got to supply 100% of the water from non-fresh water sources to 100% of our Ready-mix facilities in the Monterrey area.
Comment
Through this initiative, CEMEX works closely with those suppliers with a direct impact on the plant's water withdrawals as well as the services necessary for its management, where CEMEX finds the greatest impact in the measures taken with respect to suppliers.
W1.5e
(W1.5e) Provide details of any water-related engagement activity with customers or other value chain partners.
Type of stakeholder
Customers
Type of engagement
Education / information sharing
Details of engagement
Share information about your products and relevant certification schemes
Rationale for your engagement
One of the main goals of CEMEX is to provide lower carbon and sustainable products and solutions to our customers so that the built world of the future is more sustainable and circular. The engagement activity consists of providing to our customers information through technical sheets and through our communication channels about the sustainability benefits of this type of products, encouraging consumers to use products with the best sustainable attributes.
One of the sustainable attributes we promote in our range of Vertua products is water conservation, and to do so we innovated to produce admixtures and concretes reducing water consumption during the construction phase and/or allowing water to filter back into the soil during the use phase of buildings and structures, such as "Pervia", "Hidratium" and "Water Reducing Admixtures For Concrete".
Pervia, which is one of the main products in this range, is a permeable concrete technology that provides the optimal solution for surface and storm water management. It naturally improves drainage through the unique design of the water management system.
Hidratium is a family of tailor-made concretes that promote a better internal curing of the concrete, thus considerably reducing cracks due to plastic contraction or drying depending on the product used.
Impact of the engagement and measures of success
At Cemex, we are focused on providing our customers with the best construction solutions to their ever-changing needs while promoting a sustainable construction industry. The comprehensive Vertua family of products promotes Cemex's innovations and sets challenging thresholds in the drive to achieve industry-unprecedented sustainable performance while also balancing customers' expectations for high quality with valuable sustainability advantages for their construction projects.
In three years since launching, Vertua, our family of sustainable products and solutions has gained widespread acceptance across all our regions. In 2022, customer demand for our Vertua brand lower carbon concrete reached 33% of our concrete sales, which means doubling the sales reached in 2021, including this water conservation range of products. We consider this engagement initiative successful because the annual target we set for Vertua concrete sales for 2022 was 30%. Our expectation is to reach 50% of our concrete sales by 2025 and we are on the right track.
One example of the use of Pervia has been a highway project built in Northern England; as a place that experiences heavy rain, an apt drainage capacity was installed measuring 400mm wide and 600mm deep and avoiding floods.
W2. Business impacts
W2.1
(W2.1) Has your organization experienced any detrimental water-related impacts?
No
W2.2
(W2.2) In the reporting year, was your organization subject to any fines, enforcement orders, and/or other penalties for water-related regulatory violations?
Water-related regulatory violations
Fines, enforcement orders, and/or other penalties
Row 1
No
Comment
W3. Procedures
W3.1
(W3.1) Does your organization identify and classify potential water pollutants associated with its activities that could have a detrimental impact on water ecosystems or human health?
Identification and
How potential water pollutants are identified and classified
Please
classification of
explain
potential water
pollutants
Row
Yes, we identify
CEMEX is committed to strictly complying with all water regulations in all of its operations and going beyond. CEMEX carries out all the analysis and controls of water in all those
<>
1
and classify our
operations where certain requirements are specified in the discharge of water, for example, all the requirements specified by the Clean Water Act under the requirements of the
Applica
potential water
National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System in the USA, the requirements of the Official Standards of Mexico of SEMARNAT as well as the Directive of Industrial Emissions
ble>
pollutants
of the European Union, among others.
CEMEX, through its Environmental Management System, controls legal compliance in each cement, ready-mix and aggregate plant of the company. Additionally, CEMEX has an
internal auditing system that monitors the water discharge control procedure, thus ensuring compliance with CEMEX requirements established in the internal water management
procedure.
At the plant level, the most usual method for monitoring the water discharge quality focused on sanitary water portion (minimal), is sampling and lab analysis where emissions to
water are determined, i.e., chlorides (Cl), total phosphorus (P), total nitrogen (N), etc. In most operations, the measurement frequency is monthly, and these results are shared
with the relevant authorities on a regular basis.
