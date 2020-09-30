Log in
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(CEMEX CPO)
  Report
News 
All News

CEMEX B de C : Joins With Synhelion to Make Solar-Powered Cement

09/30/2020 | 11:35am EDT

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican cement maker Cemex SAB has joined forces with Swiss synthetic fuels developer Synhelion SA to use solar heating to make cement, a step it sees contributing to its long-term carbon-reduction goals.

Cemex plans to start a pilot test at an existing cement plant by the end of 2022, using Synhelion's solar heating technology that has achieved the necessary high temperatures.

Cemex and Synhelion expect to invest between $6 million and $10 million in the pilot test, said Davide Zampini, Cemex's head of global research and development.

"Thanks to the technology that Synhelion is developing we can bring the solar heat up to 1,500 degrees celsius. In the process, we can also capture the CO2, and that fits perfectly well into the process of the synthetic fuel," he said.

The use of solar heat will complement other measures that Cemex, one of the world's biggest building materials companies, is taking to achieve its carbon-reduction targets.

Cemex will meet its goal of cutting CO2 emissions by 35% from 1990 levels in 2030 with existing technologies, and will be looking to innovations like those of Synhelion to reach its 2050 target of producing carbon-neutral concrete, said Vicente Saiso, director of sustainability at Cemex.

The pilot represents the first industrial test of the process heat technology for Synhelion, a spinoff of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology.

"It's a very important step for us," Synhelion chief executive Gianluca Ambrosetti said of the cement project. "This is our first venture where we will use our technology beyond fuel synthesis."

Synhelion is working with Italian energy company ENI SpA to make methanol from carbon dioxide, water and methane using solar energy. It also has agreements with German airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG and the Zurich airport operator, Flughafen Zurich AG, to support the development and eventual marketing and promotion of sustainable fuels.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 379 M - -
Net income 2020 174 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 343 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 347 M 5 341 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 40 150
Free-Float 31,3%
Chart CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,41 $
Last Close Price 0,36 $
Spread / Highest target 41,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Angel González Olivieri Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Rogelio Zambrano Lozano Executive Chairman
Maher Al-Haffar Executive Vice President-Finance & Administration
Dionisio Garza Medina Independent Director
Armando Jorge García Segovia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.97%5 341
CRH PLC-12.34%28 809
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-7.84%17 576
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED0.40%15 893
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC-17.37%14 388
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG-19.83%12 131
