Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.    CEMEX CPO   MXP225611567

CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(CEMEX CPO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEMEX B de C : Operations in Europe Announce a CO2 Reduction Target of at Least 55% By 2030

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 06:02am EDT

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced today that it is the first company in its sector to target a CO2 reduction in its European operations of at least 55% by 2030. CEMEX welcomes the recent commitment from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s landmark State of the Union address and is pleased to align with the new European Union (“EU”) aspirations and targets.

CEMEX’s European operations expect to reach the target of a 35% reduction in carbon emissions from cementitious materials by the end of 2020, a decade ahead of CEMEX´s 2030 global commitment outlined in its Climate Action strategy announced in February of this year.

CEMEX is perfectly positioned in Europe to lead the construction materials sector in cutting emissions following many years of diligent carbon reduction and alignment with EU regulations and environmental policies. CEMEX has driven the conversion away from fossil fuels to alternative fuel sources in its factories, with substitution rates now at 60% - significantly higher than the European average of around 40%.

CEMEX has led the innovation in lower carbon products in Europe by introducing the first carbon-neutral concrete, “Vertua®,” in the United Kingdom and France. It will be gradually available in other countries where CEMEX operates. CEMEX’s customers and investors respect our passion for delivering a fundamental change in carbon reduction, helping to ensure a carbon-neutral future for the next generation.

“We welcome the clarification from the European Commission President and are proud to be the first building materials company to align with the commitment. We look forward to advancing investment, research and development to decarbonize our operations,” said Fernando A. Gonzalez, CEO of CEMEX. “Our European business operates in an environment that has driven continuous improvement, and as a result, by the end of this year, we expect to have reduced our carbon emissions by 35% compared to the 1990 baseline. I am very proud of the resourcefulness and determination of our team to hit this milestone in Europe ten years ahead of the CEMEX global 2030 target.”

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com

CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release. CEMEX is not responsible for the content of any third-party website or webpage referenced to or accessible through this press release. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. CEMEX intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. In some cases, these statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may,” “assume,” “might,” “should,” “could,” “continue,” “would,” “can,” “consider,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “foresee,” “predict,” “potential.” “target,” “strategy,” “intend” or other similar words. These forward-looking statements reflect CEMEX’s current expectations and projections about future events based on CEMEX’s knowledge of present facts and circumstances and assumptions about future events, as well as CEMEX’s current plans based on such facts and circumstances. These statements necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from CEMEX’s expectations.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.
06:02aCEMEX B DE C : Operations in Europe Announce a CO2 Reduction Target of at Least ..
BU
09/17CEMEX B DE C : Mexico's Cemex to redeem nearly $1 billion worth of senior bonds
RE
09/17CEMEX B DE C : Mexico's Cemex to redeem nearly $1 billion worth of senior bonds
RE
09/14CEMEX B DE C : announces pricing of U.S.$1.0 billion of Senior Secured Notes
PU
08/04CEMEX B DE C : closes divestment of certain assets in the UK
PU
07/27Tech-Oriented Companies Profit From Demand for Select Products -- Earnings at..
DJ
07/27Mexico's Cemex posts $44 mln loss after coronavirus lockdowns
RE
07/27Mexico's Cemex posts quarterly loss due to coronavirus-led lockdowns
RE
07/27CEMEX B DE C : Mexico's Cemex posts quarterly loss due to coronavirus-led lockdo..
RE
07/17CEMEX B DE C : moving forward on its ambition to deliver net-zero CO2 concrete
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 356 M - -
Net income 2020 211 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 354 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 238 M 5 309 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 40 150
Free-Float 31,3%
Chart CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,41 $
Last Close Price 0,36 $
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Angel González Olivieri Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Rogelio Zambrano Lozano Executive Chairman
Maher Al-Haffar Executive Vice President-Finance & Administration
Dionisio Garza Medina Independent Director
Armando Jorge García Segovia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.71%5 309
CRH PLC-14.49%27 962
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-12.20%16 744
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-4.37%15 180
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC-21.33%13 699
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG-22.11%11 729
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group