Monterrey, Mexico. August 8, 2023 - Cemex's circular waste management business, Regenera, and DP World, a global leader in supply chain solutions, have signed an agreement for circular waste management solutions in the Dominican Republic. Per the agreement, Regenera will convert used tires from DP World Dominicana's logistics operations into a substitute for fossil fuels, thereby avoiding landfilling and the associated methane emissions.

After exhausting all avenues for waste circularity (reduction, reuse, and recycling), Cemex's waste-to-energy practices offer a solution to those looking to minimize their environmental footprint. When disposed of in landfills, tires can release chemicals, including methane, into the air, ground, and water that alter the ecosystem. DP World Dominicana is committed to mitigating this impact and finding more circular and sustainable management practices.

Waste tires are a valuable part of Cemex's alternative fuels strategy because of their high biomass content of approximately 27%. Biomass waste does not contribute to global warming, as the CO2 released is equivalent to the amount absorbed from the atmosphere during its lifecycle.

"This agreement aligns with our global sustainability strategy, 'Our World, Our Future' through the priority area of Climate Change and Decarbonization," said Morten Johansen, CEO of DP World Dominicana. "DP World's global decarbonization strategy aims to establish an overall plan that covers all areas, to achieve a 28 percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, carbon neutrality by 2040 and to become a net zero emissions operation by 2050."

"Regenera's services are a key enabler of the circular economy," said Juan Carlos Herrera, Cemex Global Head of Urbanization Solutions. "The global supply chain generates waste, some of which is not always recyclable. Our solutions help ensure that this waste is managed in the most sustainable manner possible."

Cemex's Future in Action program focuses on achieving sustainable excellence through climate action, circularity, and natural resource management with the primary objective of becoming a net-zero CO2 company by 2050. In 2022, the company reached a record alternative fuels rate of 35%, demonstrating solid progress toward its 2030 goal of 55%. The high temperatures of a cement kiln ensure that waste coprocessing generates no residues or pollutants, while the high biomass content of tires reduces overall carbon emissions.

Regenera is a leading partner in circularity solutions aiming to contribute to a net positive society, collaborating with organizations from the private and public sectors. It is part of Cemex's Urbanization Solutions business, contributing to the development of vibrant, resilient, and sustainable cities through its portfolio of integrated solutions for urban development. Urbanization Solutions has been a driver of EBITDA growth for Cemex.



About Cemex

