CEMEX B de C : and Carbon8 Systems partner to develop low-carbon construction products

CEMEX and Carbon8 Systems partner to develop low-carbon construction products

December 9, 2021

CEMEX and Carbon8 Systems have the joint ambition to drive sustainability in the cement industry by permanently storing CO 2 in sustainable products.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ("CEMEX") announced today that it is working together with Carbon8 Systems to evaluate the company's patented carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technology and how CO 2 captured during the cement production process can be used to develop low-carbon construction products, such as alternative aggregates.

Based in the UK, Carbon8 Systems is a leader in the permanent capture of CO 2 and mineralization of thermal residues to create carbon-infused, sustainable products. The company developed a patented chemical process called Accelerated Carbonation Technology ("ACT") where industrial residues are treated with captured CO 2 emissions to transform them into valuable, low-carbon products.

ACThas made significant contributions to the circular economy for more than 10 years, delivering commercial and environmental benefits that include diverting waste from landfills, permanently capturing CO 2 and replacing carbon-intensive products with low-carbon, sustainable alternatives. ACTis applied to several industries, including cement, waste to energy, biomass, among others.

Both CEMEX and Carbon8 Systems recognize the benefit of mineralization as a carbon sink. Therefore, they may explore the application of the technology to different byproducts as well as the manufacturing of products such as alternative aggregates and supplementary cementitious materials.

Under the initiative, Carbon8 Systems will evaluate CEMEX byproducts and how they can be used to develop low-carbon or even carbon-negative products through ACT. The initial focus of the program will be to assess byproducts from CEMEX's Rüdersdorf cement plant in Germany and Rugby cement plant in the UK. They will also evaluate the suitability of a lightweight aggregate product created from the byproducts for sale in each market. The program could later be deployed to other CEMEX cement sites.

"This initiative with Carbon8 Systems is another example of the work we are doing with partners across industries, academia, and startups to tap into the latest innovation and disruptive technologies to achieve our ambition of delivering net-zero CO 2 concrete globally to all of our customers," said Juan Romero, Executive Vice President Sustainability, Commercial, and Operations Development of CEMEX.

John Pilkington, Chief Executive of Carbon8 Systems, said: "We are delighted that CEMEX has asked us to work with them; our carbonation technology, demonstrated at cement plants in Europe and Canada, offers CEMEX and the global cement industry a proven CCUS solution."

This effort is part of CEMEX's roadmap for its ambitious climate action goals, including delivering globally net-zero CO 2 concrete by 2050. This is one of several initiatives under the company's Future in Action program, which includes investing in promising technologies that the company will need to achieve its goal of net-zero concrete by 2050.

About CEMEX

CEMEX (NYSE: CX) is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. CEMEX is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. CEMEX is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the use of new technologies. CEMEX offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience, enabled by digital technologies. For more information, please visit: cemex.com

About Carbon8 Systems

Carbon8 Systems (www.c8s.co.uk / twitter: @Carbon8Systems)

Selina Good, Marketing Manager: selina.good@c8s.co.uk

Paul Taylor, Taylor Keogh Communications: +44 (0)20 8392 8250 / paul@taylorkeogh.com

ACT relies on a process of carbonation. This process occurs naturally under atmospheric conditions. If left in the open, compounds such as calcium or magnesium oxides, hydroxides, or silicates will react with the carbon dioxide. However, in nature, this process takes millennia. C8S' technology accelerates this process in a controlled way and in doing so, has created one of the worlds few economically-viable forms of carbonation and carbon capture and utilisation (CCU). The ACT process mineralises and stabilises these industrial by-products or residues to produce a granular solid. C8S' expertise around the carbonation process means that it is able to control the physical characteristics of the end-product. The end-product has various valuable applications, such as aggregates for construction, or agricultural fertiliser.

The CO 2 ntainer system (a modular, containerised solution - carbon capture in a box) is similar in size to a shipping container so can be easily transported by HGV to site.

John Pilkington has held a number of non-executive director roles and was previously a director of Ove Arup & Partners and then Carillion plc and Amey plc for over 30 years.

In 2017, the company was awarded the Queens Award for Enterprise - Innovation, and its work has received support fromInnovate UK and the State of Ontario in Canada.



CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. CEMEX intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect CEMEX's current expectations and projections about future events based on CEMEX's knowledge of present facts and circumstances and assumptions about future events, as well as CEMEX's current plans based on such facts and circumstances. These statements necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from CEMEX's expectations. The content of this press release is for informational purposes only, and you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. CEMEX is not responsible for the content of any third-party website or webpage referenced to or accessible through this press release.

