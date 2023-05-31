CEMEX B de C : and Tec de Monterrey collaborate on one of the largest urbanization projects in Latam

Monterrey, Mexico. May 31, 2023 - Cemex is collaborating with Tecnológico de Monterrey, one of Latin America's most prestigious private universities, on distritotec, a 15-year project that seeks to evolve the campus into a more innovative, sustainable, and inclusive space that is better integrated with its surrounding community.

distritotec is a collaboration between Tecnológico de Monterrey, private institutions, government, and the community that envisions an urban space transformed by innovation and a focus on improving quality of life. Cemex has already collaborated in several phases of this project, which began in 2014. Cemex's main contributions include providing lower-carbon building materials from its Vertua range of sustainable products and specialty mixes of architectural concrete and design and construction consulting services.

"At Cemex, we are dedicated to creating a brighter, more sustainable, and connected future for all," said Ricardo Naya, president of Cemex Mexico. "Collaborating with Tec de Monterrey, Campus Monterrey, in transforming distritotec into a world-class smart urbanization development is an honor. Our products and services contribute to the area's growth, paving the way for future generations of innovators, entrepreneurs, and changemakers."

"Collaboration with Cemex has been fantastic," said José Luis Graue, Regional Director of Development and Infrastructure at Tecnológico de Monterrey. "Their technical team gave us a series of mixes for pavement colors and textures which allowed us to make beautiful walkways and esplanades. The attributes of this concrete are low maintenance and contribute significantly to the project's aesthetics."

The latest phase of distritotec comprises three major projects:

Expedition Building: A seven-story flagship structure designed to stimulate economic development by integrating an innovation, research, and entrepreneurship ecosystem for creative and scientific endeavors.

Complete Streets: An initiative that promotes a safe, inclusive, and interconnected environment for students and the general population by renovating the campus's streets.

Central Park: Three shared hectares with green recreational spaces open to the entire community.

Expedition Building is expected to be inaugurated in mid-2024, while the other two projects from this phase are already open to the public.

Cemex seeks to contribute to the next frontier of sustainable living by providing cutting-edge products and solutions. Chief among these offerings is the Vertua range of sustainable products. Vertua products provide enhanced sustainability products, such as a lower carbon footprint, energy efficiency, use of recycled materials, water conservation, and design optimization.



About Cemex

Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Cemex") (NYSE: CX) is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. Cemex is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. Cemex is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the help of new technologies. Cemex offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience enabled by digital technologies. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com

