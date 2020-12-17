CEMEX B de C : announces it has increased its ownership in CLH

CEMEX announces it has increased its ownership in CLH

December 16, 2020

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ('CEMEX') (NYSE: CX) announced today that CEMEX España, S.A. ('CEMEX España'), an indirect subsidiary of CEMEX, will increase its shareholdings in CEMEX Latam Holdings, S.A. ('CLH'), which is listed on the Colombian Stock Exchange, from 73.16% to 92.60% of CLH's paid and outstanding shares (excluding shares owned by CLH).

This increase is a result of the completion of a tender offer (the 'Offer') made by CEMEX España for any and all outstanding ordinary shares of CLH (except for shares either owned by CEMEX España or by CLH), directed to all of CLH's shareholders at a purchase price of 3,250 Colombian Pesos per ordinary share. In particular, 108,337,613 ordinary shares of CLH were validly tendered in the Offer, representing 72.41% of the outstanding ordinary shares of CLH (excluding shares owned by CLH) for which the Offer was made. Pursuant to Colombian securities regulations, the Offer was awarded on December 15, 2020 and is expected to fully settle on December 18, 2020 for an aggregate amount of approximately 352,097,242,250 Colombian Pesos.

Through the Offer, CEMEX is simplifying and strengthening its overall capital structure by further consolidating its indirect interest in CLH.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. acted as sole advisor and Corredores Davivienda S.A. acted as intermediary broker for the Offer.

